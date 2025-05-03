Michelle Obama: The Truth

A few days ago, a clip with Michelle Obama from her podcast 'IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson' raised a few eyebrows.

Michelle says the following to an unseen individual:

"You're being a role model for dealing with a child that's transgender... That warms my heart, particularly as a black man."

Was this an inadvertent confession of what some have always claimed?

But before the word 'scandal' could be pronounced, the community notes on X revealed the facts. Michelle Obama was talking to actor Marlon Wayans, and her following is the entire question:

"And, you know, that warms my heart. Particularly as a Black man, um, you know, I wou-, would you care to share that journey of...?"

Some could focus the " as a Black man, um, you know, I wou-, would you" portion and insist that she was on the verge of revealing the truth but restrained herself.



Joel Gilbert investigated the matter in 2022. Gilbert obtained proof "that Michelle Obama registered to vote as a man in 1994" and "that, after 14 years of voting as a man, Michelle Obama changed her sex in 2008 from male to female," when her husband was running for President. Gilbert also presented documents from the Illinois State Board of Elections to support his claim.

But after meticulously examining the documents, Gilbert inferred that "Michelle was born female. Her voter registration as a male was likely a clerical error of some sort made when Michelle completed her 1994 voter registration form. She must have only noticed it in 2008 and corrected it appropriately."

So, what truth about herself did Michelle reveal that the title of this piece refers to?

Since Barack Obama's second term ended, propagandists in mainstream media have claimed that if Michelle ran for President, she would be unbeatable. They suggest that she would be such a flawless candidate that holding a contest would be unnecessary.

This happened in 2016, in 2020, and even in 2024. In 2020, CNN speculated whether Michelle could be Biden's running mate.

Michelle has used such rumors to her advantage.

Whenever Michelle utters a provocative claim, her sycophants in the media breathlessly speculate that she may be on the verge of declaring her candidacy. Perhaps they do so purposefully to elevate Michelle's profile, or maybe Michelle's agents encourage these rumors.

In time, we learn that Michelle is not running for President; she was just launching her latest products, such as books, documentaries, podcasts, etc., the provocative remarks were made knowing it would cause speculation about her Presidential run and could earn her the publicity.

Michelle didn't run in the past and will not run in the future, she made that amply clear. The reason is that the Obamas have already achieved their aim.

Barack Obama made considerable pecuniary gains as President. Currently, the Obamas' net worth is over $70 million.

Before running for President, the Obamas' net worth was over $1.3 million. Hence, their net worth increased by an astounding 5,300 percent since Obama ran for President.

Michelle is wealthy, powerful, and famous. She has a coterie of powerful people who readily fund her ideas. If she were to become President, her income opportunities would fade away. She will also become accountable.

Like Barack, she has a sycophantic media at her disposal. But during Barack's time, the mainstream media controlled the narrative. Obama's people played the race card to silence critics. Consequently, most Republicans, including his challengers during his two Presidential contests, hesitated to be openly critical of him.

But now matters are different.

Multiple independent outlets fearlessly operate. The mainstream media no longer controls the narrative. Their attempts to play the race card will be ridiculed. Social media, due to Elon Musk's unshackling of X, no longer completely restricts inconvenient facts. This is why Trump was reelected in 2024, despite the media coverage being overwhelmingly negative since 2015. If independent news and social media had existed when Obama ran for election and re-election, the outcomes might have been different.

Michelle Obama has on several occasions demonstrated her unlikable side. But some gave her the benefit of the doubt, assuming it was the circumstances or the pressure that caused her to seem that way.

Her podcast, which has her talking most of the time, proves beyond any doubt that she is unpleasant and cynical. She is also an uninspiring, unexciting, unstimulating, and uninteresting person.

On her podcast, Michelle frequently wallows in victimhood, disparages her husband, who is the reason for her fame and wealth, and whines about her time at the White House, despite favorable media coverage and fawning by D.C. She even revealed her daughters' smoking and drinking habits and her marriage struggles. It seems Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama are competing for the prize of the most privileged victim.

Michelle's constant grumbling caused Megyn Kelly to remind her, "You were First Lady... not the wife of George Floyd."

Now, it is possible to recount one's struggles and be inspiring, i.e., narrate setbacks that one suffered so that others can learn from them.

But with Michelle, the bitterness and negativity that emanate from her become apparent and cause instant repulsion. She is spreading despondency with her remarks, which, given her privilege and wealth, is unpardonable.

Consequently, her podcast was not the success it was hoped to be. Had she possessed the popularity the Democrat propagandists claimed, millions would have held on to every word she breathed, and her podcast would have broken records.

It wasn't even the case that millions tuned in and were disappointed and gave up on subsequent episodes. The first two episodes of Michelle's Podcast had just 62K viewers in the first 24 hours on YouTube. It proves that her name didn't arouse curiosity or interest, and she doesn't even have fans among liberals.

The first episode, released a month ago on YouTube, currently has 380K views, while a recent Joe Rogan episode, released one day ago, has 800K views. None of Michelle's videos have crossed 570K views. Like Michelle’s, Rogan's podcast exists on multiple platforms. President Trump's ABC interview, released one day ago, has 1.8 million views.

The inadvertent truth revealed on Michelle Obama's podcast wasn't about her gender but rather about her lack of electability. She might not even win a primary contest.

But don't expect media propagandists to mend their ways or Michelle to cease using the rumors about her Presidential run to her advantage.

Perhaps when her children get married or when she has grandchildren, she claims, "Now that the kids are settled, maybe, I think about it (running)," and media propagandists will begin cheerleading.

She will probably continue to milk it as long as she lives and allow her sycophants to claim that it was racism and misogyny that prevented her from running for president, but if she had run, she would have won in a landslide.

But make no mistake, she will never ever run.

Image: Gage Skidmore