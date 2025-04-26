Larry David: No Longer the Master of his Comedic Domain

Bill Maher's recent dinner with President Trump and his comments about it caused headlines in the U.S. and beyond.

The comments seemed like a carefully curated mixture of direct compliments, backhanded compliments, and subtle jibes all directed at Trump. Maher probably hoped it would win him fans or viewers on either side of the political fence.

The reaction from Trump and his supporters ranged from indifference to cautious optimism about bridging the divide. Trump himself refrained from opining about the dinner. Maher was probably hoping for a reaction that would give him more publicity. But indifference can be more potent than scorn.

Democrat cultists' reaction ranged from unhinged rage to insane wrath. Even liberal guests on “Real Time with Bill Maher” taunted their host about the dinner.

Then Larry David waded into the insanity with purported satire for the Democrat mouthpiece, the NYT, entitled "My Dinner with Adolf," which refers to Louis Malle's My Dinner with Andre (1981).

David's piece, set in 1939, contrives “a vocal critic" of Hitler writing about accepting an invitation to dine with the Führer. The justification cited by the author is that “hate gets us nowhere. I knew I couldn’t change his views, but we need to talk to the other side -- even if it has invaded and annexed other countries and committed unspeakable crimes against humanity."

The author then describes dining with Hitler and Nazi confederates such as Himmler, Göring, Leni Riefenstahl, and the Duke of Windsor, formerly King Edward VIII.

The author is impressed by the Führer's sense of humor. There's mention of Hitler laughing when the author jokes about the Führer's tan suit. The author also mentions Hitler reminiscing about shooting his diarrhea-afflicted dog with a quip ‘...if I can kill Jews, Gypsies and homosexuals, I can certainly kill a dog!” and the joke eliciting "the biggest laugh" among the copious laughs that night.

The author refers to the "private Hitler" as "a completely different animal" and "more authentic, like this was the real Hitler.”

Hitler also impressed the author by "being inquisitive" and offering empathy following his breakup with his over possessive girlfriend.

As the critic turned admirer leaves, he informs Hitler, "Although we disagree on many issues, it doesn’t mean that we have to hate each other,’ and bid farewell with a Nazi salute.

To sum it up, David is attempting to portray Maher as immoral, selfish, and sycophantic, while Trump is likened to the worst person in world history.

This isn't the first time David has 'parodied' President Trump. In 2016, at the height of the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, he wrote 'satires' about Trump meeting with Russian agents. In 2019, following the first baseless impeachment, David imagined a conversation between Trump and Melania about Ukraine.

Once expects talent vacuums such as Fallon, Kimmel, Colbert, etc., to generate material that conforms to the Democrat groupthink and peddle propaganda.

But David is different. He is undeniably a comic genius.

David is the co-creator of the pathbreaking Seinfeld. This show about 'nothing' explored human nature via the satirical lens while cleverly avoiding sitcom cliches. The principal characters unrepentantly displayed their selfishness, hypocrisy, and sadism as they floundered through life. Seinfeld didn't just become a milestone in sitcom history, but cultural history. Many of the lines mouthed by the characters are now part of common parlance.

David followed up Seinfeld with Curb Your Enthusiasm on HBO. Here, David was unencumbered by the language and subject restrictions of network TV. The series was mostly brilliant, but floundered and became an unintended parody during its last four seasons.

Seinfeld co-creator Jerry Seinfeld recalled David being fiercely independent and rebellious. David would quarrel with network executives and threaten to quit Seinfeld if anyone interfered in his creative process.

As a standup comic frequently demonstrated eccentric non-conformism. On numerous occasions, David would emerge on stage and immediately walk off the stage without even beginning his act, because he didn't feel a connection with the audience, or something at the venue bothered him.

But today, that free spirit has been crushed, and David has become a propagandist for the Democrats.

Larry's net worth is said to be over $400 million, so he isn't doing this to put food on his table.

David's parody pieces targeting Trump are disappointing on many levels. Firstly, they are lame and uninventive. Trump has been compared to Hitler since the day he descended the elevator a Trump Tower to launch his campaign for President. On MSNBC, pundits are sacked if they don't compare Trump to Hitler at least once a week. The comparison was hence neither provocative nor original.

The piece was predictable, devoid of any depth or insight, and, surprisingly for David, lacked humor of both dark and light varieties. This is the kind of shallow writing that escapes your mind when you finish the last word.

David could have been inventive, focused on the human aspect, and depicted Maher as a George Costanza kind of character groveling before his former adversary for personal gains.

The insane reaction from David and others to the Maher-Trump dinner once again provides an insight into the Democrat cult.

They claim to be proponents of diversity, but they abhor and forbid the most important variety of diversity -- the diversity of ideas. The moment a cult member dares to deviate even slightly, other cultists pounce upon him and demand his eviction. In doing so, they demonstrate loyalty to the cause.

David is supposed to be Maher's friend. But in a cult, there are no friendships, only subservience to the groupthink. Alan Dershowitz revealed that David, who was once his friend, excoriated him publicly due to ties to President Trump.

David will doubtlessly receive blandishments from within the cult, perhaps a personal call from their former cult leader, Barack Obama.

Comparing Trump to Hitler is vile and dangerous. From 1933 to 1945, in Nazi Germany, citizens were systematically discriminated against, stripped of their rights and property, persecuted, brutalized, and murdered for being Jewish. Even young children weren't spared. Over six million Jews were systematically and brutally murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust. Over 11 Million people, including Jews, Gypsies, Poles, people with disabilities, Jehovah's Witnesses, homosexuals, and dissenters were either murdered or displaced by the Nazis.

Hitler's invasion of Poland in 1939 led to World War II, which resulted in the deaths of more than 75 million people, while 25 million were wounded.

To compare Trump to Hitler is a preposterous overstatement and is historically inaccurate. It trivializes the suffering of the victims of the Nazis.

Trump survived two assassination attempts last year; such reckless exaggeration under the guise of humor provokes and justifies violence against Trump and his supporters.

Bill Maher slammed David's NYT article and the comparison of Trump to Hitler, but in the past, Maher too compared Trump to Hitler.

Larry David can also be accused of hypocrisy. In 2015, he appeared alongside then-candidate Trump on SNL. When Trump begins his monologue, an unseen David heckles him and calls him a racist. When Trump scolds David for the interruption, David replies that he heard he would be given $5,000 for calling Trump a bigot. This was a time when Trump's rallies were frequently interrupted by unruly Democrat thugs. Trump's MAGA agenda was known to all back then, yet David appeared alongside him and even appeared to mock Democrat hecklers.

This is a reminder that disappointment from those once held in high esteem is inevitable; it's just a matter of time.

What's the bigger picture?

Trump has successfully caused a rift among his enemies without doing much. He did that with Governor Gretchen Whitmer by hauling her into the Oval Office without notice, and now with Bill Maher by consenting to one dinner.

