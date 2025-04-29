Fentanyl and Slavery Kingpin China calls the U.S. a ‘Bully’

A recent article in Fox Business quoted Chinese U.N. Ambassador Fu Cong, who recently delivered a presentation with a notoriously amusing title, “The Impact of Unilateralism and Bullying Practices on International Relations.” In his ranting speech he accused the United States of “bullying” the world with tariffs. In his opening remarks, Fu accused President Trump of “putting U.S. interests above the common good of the international community.”

Fu is correct that President Trump has an America First policy, which former globalist politician-presidents did not have, and it is why we have the largest national debt of any country in the world. China comes second, but its debt is less than half of ours.

Thank God that we have a president who is a businessman who has the common sense to understand that when your debt interest payment surpasses military spending for the first time in history, the debt is not sustainable. In order to reduce debt, you have to increase revenues, decrease spending, or both. Realizing the severity of this debt, Trump is doing both.

While China falsely claims “U.S. abuse of tariffs,” the truth is that Trump is correcting tariff abuses, which were implemented against the U.S. through unfair trade practices with other countries.

A State Department spokesman stated,

China continues to contradict itself, while claiming to support open markets, it dumps artificially low-priced goods into the global economy with exports, steals intellectual property, and implements unfair trade practices.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., rejected China’s claims, labelling them “absurd” and calling for the defunding of “the anti-American U.N. IMMEDIATELY.”

The absurdity of China claiming that the U.S. is “bullying” the world is that President Trump is telling countries what he is going to do and is giving them the opportunity to make a deal. In contrast, China has been underhandedly enslaving nations to debt through China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). China has 152 countries signed on to the BRI. The initiative means that Chinese companies have built power plants, roads, railroads, and ports around the world, deepening China’s relationships with Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East, all funded by Chinese development bank loans. China’s goal is to play a larger role in global affairs with a 21st-century version of the Silk Road trading routes from China to the Middle East and onto Europe. With the Chinese government launching more than 3,000 projects, it has “galvanized” nearly $1 trillion in investment, but countries like Italy are realizing that their trade deficit has doubled since joining BRI and are suffering a net loss, which caused Italy to drop out.

Actually, China knowingly and underhandedly set up BRI as a debt trap with many governments not being able to pay them back, and China calls America the “bully”? In fact, the U.S., India, and others have asserted that China is engaging in “debt trap” diplomacy, which sees China,

making loans they knew governments would default on, allowing Chinese interest to take control of the assets. An oft-cited example is a Sri Lankan port that the government ended up leasing to a Chinese company for 99 years.

Other countries suffering from huge Chinese debt burdens are Zambia and Pakistan. Remember, 152 countries are signed onto BRI making BRI look like China’s plan for world conquest. BRI is a brilliantly wicked plan for China’s expansionistic global domination.

With all of this, Communist China and Democrat party leaders are threatening countries seeking to make a deal with President Trump?

Again, one has to question, “So, China calls America the ‘bully’?”

While China is enslaving countries to debt to gain assets in these countries, they are also literally enslaving their own people. According to the inaugural Global Slavery Index “2.9 million Chinese and 14 million Indians are modern-day slaves though the problem is most prevalent in Africa.” China’s exploitation of Africa involves “debt traps” for numerous African nations like Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria. Chinese projects continue with protection from armed guards, even when courts order construction to stop. Farmers are complaining of land grabs and lack of compensation as governments “clear space for newcomers from Beijing.” Chinese television depicts Africans as racially inferior. China, being “the world’s largest exporter of goods,” has “forced labor” in nearly all of their industries. Nearly two-thirds of all forced labor cases are linked to China’s global supply chain.

In the Xinjiang region, China uses the forced labor of Uyghurs to pick cotton used by major fashion brands like Nike, Adidas, Gap, and others. The Xinjiang region produces over 20% of the world’s cotton. The Uyghurs are Muslim. Not only does China enslave these people, but China imprisons them, sends them to indoctrination camps, and conducts mass sterilization.

One would think this would be bad enough, but China also is committing “crimes against humanity” according to the chair of the China Tribunal, Sir Geoffrey Nice QC. Nice’s research has shown that China is enslaving the Falun Gong and Uyghur minorities, killing them, harvesting their organs, and selling their body parts in the transplant industry, earning more than $1 billion a year.

Closer to home, Chinese chemical companies and nationals are trafficking precursor chemicals used to make fentanyl. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said, “These companies and individuals are alleged to have knowingly supplied drug traffickers in the United States and Mexico with the ingredients and scientific know-how needed to make fentanyl,” with Wuhan, China being the location which processes the orders. In fact, Chinese “cartels” are operating in Mexico with the “Los Zheng” wing being identified as “the largest presence in Mexico for the trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamine.” Nearly 100,000 U.S. citizens died from fentanyl overdoses in just a little over a year.

On April 25, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun stated, “fentanyl is the U.S.’s problem, not China’s.”

With all of this, perhaps it should be mentioned that China has formally moved to end Christian missionary activity and has recently started playing on Chinese television “old footage of Mao Zedong, the founder of the Chinese Communist Party — and the worst mass murderer in history,” whose totalitarian policies resulted in the deaths of tens of millions.

China says “peasants in the United States” will suffer from a trade war with China accusing Trump of being a “bully.” Is President Trump being a “bully” by telling the world what he is doing, imposing tariffs to negotiate fair trade balances and making the tariffs exceptionally high for China to try to convince them to stop their murderous exportation of fentanyl?

It seems that instead of “bullying,” President Trump is standing up to the drug pushing, slavery trafficking, supervillain, kingpin mafia China bully and telling them enough is enough, with Breitbart stating, Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is “tell[-ing] China to change or be changed.”

