Is Jamie Raskin Having a Psychotic Break?

Jesse Watters says,

These people [Democrat leadership] have convinced themselves that when they’re not in power, they’re going to die…but nobody’s dying. They never do. [snip] Trump’s the first president in forty years to cut waste, fraud and abuse. Democrats are jealous that he is doing things that they ran on and never did. That’s what is making them crazy. Their dirty little playbook was to say that they were going to do stuff, never do it, and then just keep running on it again, and again, and again, so they could be politicians for life, and get rich insider trading and taking half the week off. But Trump is fixing the problems and finding their fraud. So, the jig’s up. And when they say the world’s going to end. Yeah, their world’s ending. Their reality is over, and they never thought it would happen. So, they are having a hard time coming to grips with reality. Clinical psychologists call this a ‘psychotic break,’ when you sever yourself from reality and live in a different world that you have created in your own mind.

Is Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-MD, having a psychotic break? Raskin stated,

[W]hen we come back to power, and we will, we are not going to look kindly upon people who…facilitated authoritarianism in our country, because that’s an assault on our Constitution, and on our people.

Raskin was ranting about President Trump’s deportation of illegal alien criminal gang members back to their country of origin. Raskin added,

The whole idea that [Nayib] Bukele doesn’t have any power to return an American prisoner who was sent to him under an agreement where he is getting paid $6 million by America is ridiculous.

Obviously, something has slipped in Raskin’s mind. The “American prisoner” to which Raskin is referring is not an American, but is instead an illegal alien from El Salvador who has been found to be a member of MS-13 in two different American courts and now has been returned to his country of origin where he was imprisoned because he is a criminal.

Further proving that something has slipped in Raskin’s mind, concerning foreign countries supporting Trump’s policies, Raskin has threatened them with retribution “when [Democrats] come back to power.” Raskin has even called for cutting off foreign aid to El Salvador in response to its cooperation with the Trump administration’s deportation of illegal alien criminal gang members.

Raskin’s comments were made on “Pod Save America” hosted by Tommy Vietor on April 19 with Vietor agreeing with Raskin that Democrats should “threaten to take action against any foreign government that participates in the extraordinary rendition of American citizens.”

The Google dictionary defines “rendition” to mean, “the practice of sending a foreign criminal or terrorist suspect covertly to be interrogated in a country with less rigorous regulations for the humane treatment of prisoners.”

Well, joining Raskin, it looks like Vietor’s mind has slipped as well, as the word “rendition” would not describe an “American citizen,” but on top of all of that, these deportees are not American citizens. That is why these illegal aliens are being deported back to the country from which they came. These deportees are Salvadoran gang members running violent criminal rackets in the U.S. undermining the U.S. democracy and safety of American citizens.

Jesses Watters stated, “Barack Obama deported three million people illegals. No one called him a dictator, and no one said citizens are next. Obama’s people didn’t even think it was controversial.” Then Jesse played a clip of an interview taken with a member of Obama’s administration who stated that Obama was deporting 400,000 illegals per year, and now we have the Democrat party crying over 261 illegal alien violent gang members being deported to their country of origin, which then promptly put them into prison, because of crimes already committed against humanity.

Then Jesse brought up the truth that Obama drone-striked an American citizen overseas with Jesse asking the questions, “What has more due process? Your president murdering you without a hearing? Or your president flying an illegal alien home?”

Is it any wonder that old-time level-headed Democrats are leaving the sinking Party’s ship? Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., after 44 years of “service,” has decided not to run for re-election in 2026. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., did not seek senate re-election in 2024. Manchin “lamented the ‘divide between Democrats and Republicans across the country, and stated that Americans were “just plain worn out by the partisanship.” Manchin was ranked as the most bipartisan member of the U.S. Senate by one nonprofit organization. Democrats have left or are leaving because the Democrat party is itself, having a psychotic break.

Even the liberal Harvard University Youth Poll shows that the approval ratings for Democrats in Congress among Americans age 18–29 is 23%, which is a nosedive from the 42% approval in the spring of 2017 at the start of Trump’s first term.

So, there is hope that people are realizing that the Democrat party is having a psychotic break and is totally out of touch with American citizens and common sense.

What is fascinating and horrifying at the same time, is when you observe who it is agreeing with the Democrat party as they threaten foreign countries supporting President Trump’s policies. The agency agreeing with the Democrat party’s politics is…the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, which is threatening countries that dare cut deals with the United States of America.

Who are these Democrats representing, their constituency, or China? Are they acting like a U.S. representative, or, are they acting like the Chinese leader who Joe Biden called “a dictator” at least twice?

So, who is the dictator, Trump or the Democrats who are acting in the same fashion as a communist dictator?

One cannot help but notice that Raskin quit wearing his pirate skull-cap after an op-ed criticized him concerning the fact that he looked like a pirate. Even without his pirate’s hat, he apparently still has a pirate’s heart.

Perhaps that is what is wrong with all of the Democrat party. They all have lying, thieving pirate hearts, and Trump is stopping them and ending the grift. Trump called Democrats “the enemy from within”, stating that they are more dangerous than any foreign adversary of the United States.

Was he wrong?

Image: Edward Kimmel from Takoma Park, MD, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, cropped.