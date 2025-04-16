Bill Maher Dines with Trump

Some weeks back, we learned that President Trump was scheduled to dine with comedian Bill Maher at the White House following a suggestion by singer Kid Rock.

Trump was understandably skeptical about the meet, he wrote on Truth Social. “It might be fun, or it might not, but you will be the first to know!”

Maher reported about the meeting a week later on "Real Time with Bill Maher." Maher claimed to be from a "contingent of centrist-minded people who think there's got to be a better way of running this country than hating each other every minute."

"Everything I’ve not liked about him was, I swear to God, absent. At least on this night, with this guy,” atheist Maher told his audience.

“I never felt I had to walk on eggshells around him... I voted for Clinton and Obama, but I would never feel comfortable talking to them the way I was able to talk with Donald Trump.”

Maher revealed that he carried a printout of various insults Trump had hurled at him over the years, and Trump, in good humor, complied with his request to sign the paper.

“And I know, that as I say that, millions of liberal sphincters just tightened,” Maher quipped.

The comedian also disclosed that President Trump gifted him several MAGA hats, which are stored in the very room where President Clinton received very special attention from then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky. Ironically, this time, it was Maher's mind that was blown.

However, Maher said that Trump didn't compel him to pose for a photo with the hat or endorse the MAGA agenda.

Maher revealed he had "...conversations with prominent people who are much less connected. People that don’t look you in the eye. People don’t listen because they just want to get to their next thing. People whose response to things you say just doesn’t track. None of that with him (Trump).”

“Mostly he steered the conversation to ‘what do you think about this?” a surprised Maher told his applauding audience.

Maher reported that Trump asked about the Iran nuclear situation, and Maher was critical of Trump for withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

“He didn’t get mad or call me a left-wing lunatic. He took it in,” Maher said.

Maher claimed that Trump used the word “lost” about the 2020 presidential election.

Trump showed Maher the Oval Office portraits. When they reached President Reagan, Trump joked, “The best thing about him was his hair.” Maher revealed he jokingly reminded Trump that dismantling the Soviet Union and Communism was another Reagan accomplishment, which caused laughter.

Maher also revealed he had "never seen him (Trump) laugh in public. But he does -- including at himself -- and it’s not fake. Believe me, as a comedian of forty years, I know a fake laugh when I hear it.”

Maher summed it up with: “A crazy person does not live in the White House. A person who plays a crazy person on TV a lot lives there. Which I know is f–ed up; it’s just not as f–ed up as I thought it was.”

Maher's epiphany reveals the function of the Democrat cult.

Since 2015, the Democrat cultists have been told that Trump is insane, a reprobate, a racist, sexist, homophobe, xenophobe. The cult is also told that Trump is fickle, ignorant, and foolish, but at the same time an evil genius. Trump was called an extreme nationalist but also a traitor and a Russian asset. Trump is called an evil narcissist who is infatuated with the sounds of his vocal cords. The cultists are frequently told that Trump will start World War III.

This caused a lethal combination of paranoia, delusion, fear, and loathing which is very difficult to undo.

Maher was astounded that Trump is kind, generous, funny, engages in self-deprecating humor, is a good listener, and respects fellow humans and opposing views. But Trump has made ample display of these characteristics during his public appearances.

Maher was blind to the obvious because the basis of his worldview emanates from Democrat propaganda and not facts. Maher has been a vicious hater of Trump, who disguised his hate as jokes. He was a true believer in the Trump-Russia collusion hoax, he cheered both baseless impeachment attempts, and wished for a recession because it would harm Trump. Maher also engaged in extreme crudity, targeting Trump's parents, making an incest 'joke' about Ivanka and a prison rape 'joke' when Trump was convicted.

His show was, once, an echo chamber for Trump haters.

But in recent times, Maher has been disturbed by ugly displays from the Left. Perhaps the COVID-19 lockdowns gave him time to reflect. But Maher is now a vociferous critic of the Left's advocacy of open borders, defunding the police, DEI, the extreme gender politics, etc.

Is this the beginning of Maher's path to enlightenment? Was his meeting with Trump the equivalent of him being illuminated by reality? He certainly sees what normal humans see -- an auspicious beginning.

This demonstrates the workings of the Democrat cult. The conditioning is so strong that cultists believe what they consume on MSNBC and in the NYT more than what they see with their own eyes. They are trapped in a mental prison such that they constantly need to be reminded of the groupthink before the reacting.

When jokes are made at the expense of Democrats, they first look around the room to verify if laughter is permitted.

As expected, other cultists were livid over Maher's meeting with Trump and his assessment of the interaction. Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann had a conspiracy theory about the meeting

"... don't overanalyze Maher prostituting himself to Trump. Maher works for the same fascists at Warner who took over and corrupted CNN," Olbermann wrote on X, adding, "I've known Bill since 1978. He was a shameless opportunist with no real principles then, and he remains so. This is so he can keep his HBO show."

Others were upset that Maher "spent 13 minutes on a monologue humanizing Trump" and that the clips on social media received millions of views.

Some in the MAGAverse will have legitimate questions about the meeting. They realize that Maher has been hateful and disparaging toward their favorite President. They have been countering the likes of Maher on social media and every forum possible. But now, the very man dines with their favorite President.

They realize that Clinton or Obama would never have dined Rush Limbaugh; they didn't even invite Bill Maher to the White House because they felt he wasn't loyal enough. They wonder why Republicans always feel the need to be conciliatory and gracious and engage with those who don't just oppose them but want to destroy them.

Maher's claim that Trump used the word 'lost' for the 2020 elections will also perplex some supporters.

What about Trump's motives for attending the dinner?

This could have been Trump's sweet revenge on Maher, i.e., he dined with Maher and was kind to him, knowing that Maher would have to report about it factually on his show, and that would make him a pariah among cultists.

Trump employed a similar tactic with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. During Whitmer's recent trip to the White House, she was hauled into the Oval Office before the press, where Trump was signing executive orders relating to the investigation of officials about the 2020 elections. Whitmer realized her folly very soon and attempted to conceal her face, which made her situation even worse.

Whitmer, like Maher, was slammed by the cult for what they claimed was 'normalizing Trump and being a prop in his PR stunt.'

Now let's go back to the stated aim of the meet -- to bring people of opposing sides together.

Will this meeting change many liberals' minds?

The cultists will never change.

But there has to be a contingent of gullible liberals who despise and fear Trump because they believe all they consume in the mainstream media.

If this meeting and Maher's report about it prompts these people to free their minds, the long journey towards uniting a divided nation may have commenced.

Image: AT via Magic Studio