Why Do Democrats Hate Women and Girls?

Democrats and their corporate media allies have co-opted the popular narrative on various social issues, including sexism. Republicans provide little, if any, pushback for fear of what the low-rated Sunday talk shows or the Washington Post might say about them.

The social issue du jour is transgenderism. Democrats are the party of transgenderism, which represents only a small fraction of the population. However, if you watched prime-time comedy or drama television shows, you might believe that half of America is gender-confused.

Ironically, the Democrat party platform claims to support women. “We are committed to ensuring full equality for women. We will combat biases across economic, political, and social life that hold women and restrict their opportunities.”

What Democrats say and what they do could not be more different.

Conversely, the other narrative is that Republicans hate women.

Just ask left-leaning Wikipedia, which claims:

"War on women" is a slogan in United States politics used to describe certain Republican Party policies and legislation as a wide-scale effort to restrict women's rights, especially reproductive rights, including abortion.

Consider abortion: half of those aborted are female -- potential girls and women, future wives and mothers, and possibly even a future U.S. president. How does that not signify a war on women?

Then there is the transgender issue, where the biological differences between boys and girls, as well as men and women, are glaringly obvious yet overlooked by Democrats and the media.

I have addressed this topic on these pages. Male athletes are 10 to 25 percent faster and stronger than female athletes when comparing speed or weights lifted in the same competitions.

However, assessing speed and strength can be more difficult in contact sports like boxing. Moreover, the risks in these sports can be potentially life-threatening.

YouTube screengrab

If a man runs or swims faster than a woman in direct competition, the injury is emotional. A woman who has trained for years or decades, only to be denied a medal or championship by unfairly competing against a biological male, experiences emotional devastation and abuse.

However, in contact sports, the consequences of men competing against women can present serious health and life-threatening risks.

Take boxing, for example. Taiwanese trans woman boxer Lin Yu-ting failed the IBA eligibility tests due to having both an X and a Y chromosome; however, the IOC deemed him a woman for the Olympic Games. He pummeled his opponent from Uzbekistan, a biological female, cruising to victory.

Or volleyball, where a North Carolina high school player “was seriously injured when a transgender girl spiked a ball at her.” Her injuries included “impaired vision, partial paralysis on the right side of her body, unremitting headaches, anxiety, and depression.”

She is Payton McNabb, and President Trump honored her during his recent joint address to Congress. Democrats refused to stand or applaud this honor, reinforcing their disdain for biological girls in favor of transgender girls.

If Trump were honoring a trans woman, Democrats would have clapped and cheered fervently enough to raise the Capitol dome.

It isn't complicated. The National Institute of Health defines, “Females have two X chromosomes in their cells, while males have one X and one Y.”

The Y chromosome is responsible for shaping a male body during puberty, resulting in increased speed, strength, and overall power in a boxing ring or other athletic environments. Testosterone levels in adulthood are misleading. The male physical engine is developed during puberty when testosterone levels induced by the Y chromosome are elevated.

Decreasing testosterone levels in adulthood has minimal impact, much like using low-octane gasoline in a Porsche, which may slightly affect its performance but won’t reduce a Porsche 911 to the level of a Nissan Sentra.

President Trump, a non-scientist, said it clearly last week.

If you’re born with male DNA in every cell in your body, you can never become a woman. Is there anybody that disagrees with that?

Simple and clear. Only Democrats disagree, mistakenly believing that a person’s thoughts or identity take precedence over their DNA and genetics.

A recent high school competition, not surprisingly in the People’s Republic of Oregon, involved a boy “identifying” as and competing against girls. The results were predictable. As Fox News reported about male Ada Gallagher:

Now an 11th-grader, Gallagher was back on the track for a Portland Interscholastic League meet at the athlete's home track, where Gallagher was spotted blowing out the competition, especially in the 400M, where the athlete finished more than seven seconds better than the rest of the field. "That experience must be so demoralizing for those girls," one X user said. "…You'll look back later and be much more infuriated, especially if you have children of your own." Another added, "The girls should all just start refusing to run and it will soon end." The Oregon School Activities Association, the governing body for the Portland Interscholastic League, has a gender identity participation policy that "allows students to participate for the athletic or activity program of their consistently asserted gender identity while providing a fair and safe environment for all students."

How is it “fair” for a testosterone-laden boy to compete against girls? And in contact sports like boxing or volleyball, is this considered “safe”?

As a result, the Republican Congress passed legislation to protect women and girls.

NBC News reported:

Senate Democrats voted unanimously to block a Republican-led bill Monday evening that would prohibit federally funded schools from allowing transgender athletes from participating in women's sports.

How can anyone conclude anything other than that the Democrats hate women and girls?

Not protecting girls is bad enough. What happens when the left rubs girls’ noses in their woke deviancy?

Consider this story.

A middle school in Illinois reportedly forced a class of thirteen-year-old girls to change in front of a trans-identified male student in the school locker rooms after a Physical Education class, according to the mother of one of the girls involved.

The girls refused to undress in front of the boy, who was pretending to be a girl. But the assistant principal forced the girls to change with the boy present. One could equate this to a form of rape. And certainly, child abuse.

If a Harvey Weinstein-type forced aspiring female actresses to undress in front of him, how would women’s rights groups respond?

Where are all those former pussy hat-wearing Democrats protesting Trump’s “war on women” yet condoning and supporting such abhorrent sexual abuse?

Where are the educated, single, white women- many of whom wore such hats and are now the largest bloc of Democratic voters? Does self-loathing or some other mental infirmity explain the inexplicable abandonment of their “sisterhood”?

Trump and Republicans are striving to bring back common sense and decency to women’s sports, while Democrats are exerting every effort to thwart such measures.

How can anyone conclude anything other than that Democrats hate women and girls?

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph, and Email brianjoondeph@gmail.com.