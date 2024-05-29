Lola is an Oregon Track State Champion

Lola is the title of a song released by The Kinks in 1970.

The song chronicles the romantic misadventures between a young man and a transgendered woman named Lola who, "walked like a woman but talked like a man.”

Lola may provide a surprise in the bedroom or in a London nightclub, inspiration for the song, but such surprises are most unwelcome, and unfair, on the athletic field.

Such sports stories have become all too common, representative of the new normal of our gender-confused culture where athletic organizations, high schools, and colleges don’t seem able to distinguish between boys and girls or men and women.

This latest slap to female athletes comes from Oregon,

A male-to-female transgender runner won a girls’ state track title in Oregon, drawing boos from the stadium crowd and fueling the outrage over the growing presence of male-born athletes in girls’ and women’s sports. Aayden Gallagher, a sophomore at McDaniel High School in Portland, took the gold medal in the girls’ 200-meter race Saturday at the Oregon School Activities Association track-and-field championship, crossing the finish line to boos from fans at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. There were more boos as well as cheers when Gallagher was announced on the podium as the “girls’ 200-meter state champion,” as shown on a video posted on X.

What a surprise. A boy runs faster than a girl in high school. They do in college and the Olympics as well.

Let’s look at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games, specifically the 200-meter run, the same event where a trans-girl (boy) won the Oregon girls state championship.

The gold medal women’s time was 21.53. Compare that to the gold medal winning men’s time of 19.62, nearly two seconds or 10 percent faster. The eighth-place man ran this distance in 20.39 seconds, still more a second faster than the winning women’s time.

In other words, any man running in the final would have easily won a gold medal if they identified as a woman and competed in the women’s event.

Digging deeper into all the men’s times, let’s look at the seven heats, meaning all male competitors. Only two competitors had a time slower than the winning women’s time. This means that of the approximately 50 men entering this race, all but two would have won a gold medal running in the women’s race. So how exactly is that fair?

One could perform this analysis for other track and field, or swimming events and the results would be the same. The men are about 10 percent faster, up to 20 percent stronger, and almost all male competitors would win the women’s competition. This is why women don’t compete against men in sport.

This insanity came to light several years ago with a University of Pennsylvania swimmer named Will Thomas, who was a mediocre member of the men’s swim team. During COVID, Will became Lia, joining the Penn women’s swim team.

While an unexceptional men’s swimmer, Lea is anything but as a women’s swimmer. “UPenn trans swimmer, 22, sparks outrage by smashing women’s competition records after competing as a man for three seasons.”

Lia went from Will, a back-bencher, to Lia, an all-star, winning ivy league championships, setting ivy league records, and winning an NCAA swimming championship.

What about the girls? Many have been training for years and by being forced to compete against boys or men, they are denied medals and championships. For what? To make gender confused boys or their virtue-signaling parents feel better about themselves?

Is this somehow diversity, equity, or inclusion? Or instead, discrimination, misogyny, and suppression?

It’s not just Oregon going off the rails, but Connecticut, too. From last month:

West Hartford high jumper Lizzy Bidwell, who is reportedly transgender, took first place earlier this month at the New England High School Indoor Track & Field Championship, a few years after trans runners Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood combined to capture 15 state championships and break 17 meet records from 2017-20.

Michelle Obama can put on a sad face and plead #BringBackOurGirls in response to Islamist terror group Boko Haram. But she has been silent about American girls held hostage by trans terrorists replacing female athletes with males.

How about a new hashtag for Mrs Obama, #BringBackGirlsSports?

The Oregon trans-girl state champion is a sophomore in high school, meaning age 15-16. This is well into puberty, which begins in boys between the ages of 9 and 14, according to Cleveland Clinic.

This is all about the influence of puberty. The International Olympic Committee explains, “A number of scientific papers have recently shown people who have undergone male puberty retain significant advantages in power and strength even after taking medication to suppress their testosterone levels.”

Puberty is when the male machine is built through muscle and bone mass, strength, and power. Once the athletic engine is built, gender identification, testosterone levels, and feelings matter little.

What does Oregon say about allowing boys to compete as and against girls?

The Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) has a policy for transgender participation in high school sports.

The OSAA endeavors to allow students to participate for the athletic or activity program of their consistently asserted gender identity while providing a fair and safe environment for all students. Rules such as this one promote harmony and fair competition among member schools by maintaining equality of eligibility and increase the number of students who will have an opportunity to participate in interscholastic activities.

Fair? Safe? Harmony? Equality? Participation? Really?

How is this fair, boys competing as girls? Is it safe for women to compete in contact sports against men pretending to be women? A trans fighter fractured his female opponent’s skull.

Where is equality of athletes competing on an even playing field? If sex was irrelevant, why are their separate women’s and girls’ events, leagues, and competitions starting in grade school?

This is about as harmonious as denying women the right to vote. Participation as separate sexes has worked for centuries. How will this suddenly increase participation? It’s a binary choice as to how to participate.

Pull down your pants and look in the mirror. Or check whether you have XX or XY chromosomes. Then compete accordingly.

If athletic departments and state officials are clueless, sporting fans are not.

After Aayden Gallagher, a male competing against females, was crowned as the Oregon Girls' 6A 200-meter state champion, fans loudly booed Mr Gallagher.

Fans understand the absurdity of this and are voicing their displeasure over the unfairness of such magical thinking.

We are in the upside-down world of Lola, “Girls will be boys and boys will be girls. It's a mixed up, muddled up, shook up world except for Lola”. How about letting boys be boys, and girls be girls. At least on the playing field.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, and LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph.

Image: Screen shot from BlackConservative24 video, via YouTube.