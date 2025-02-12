The President's Trap

President Trump set the perfect trap for the far Left, and it was glorious.

It’s been a thing of beauty to see President Trump set up a virtual brick wall for the far Left and see them obligatorily run straight into it at full speed.

It seems apparent that there’s something about the current process with DOGE and the draining of the swamp that is the Deep State that makes you think that President Trump has set up a perfect trap for the Left based on their authoritarian tendencies. You only need to look at the evidence to see that he’s set it up so they entrapped themselves. It's even more hilarious that they can’t do anything about it.

Start with the fact that people with projective tendencies always assume others have the same mindset. In this case, it was Candidate Trump talking about retribution and the Left merely thought it was what they were projecting -- namely going after them, when in reality he’s going after their raison d'être for living -- forcibly taking taxpayer dollars and transforming society into their ideal of a communist ‘Utopia.’

They were wrong, as usual. And now they’re paying the price.

Because when you get right down to it, this highlights the fundamental differences between the authoritarian Left and the pro-freedom Right. We see government as a necessary evil, akin to fire in that it’s only useful when it’s limited and under control. Well aware that as governmental power and control expand, fundamental freedoms shrink. This is why you keep government as small, localized, and limited as possible. Because as it grows bigger and bigger, with far too many moving parts, it becomes very difficult to figure out what is going on at any given time.

Contrast the viewpoint of limited government conserving individual liberty with the leftist viewpoint. For the far Left, the government is their magic solution to every problem known to mankind -- as long as they can extract or print enough money to force their solution on everyone.

The Left sees government as a way to transform society into a collectivist ‘Utopia,’ expanding governmental reach into every possible aspect of life. Somehow, they think that unlimited government is the key to remaking society into their vision of perfection.

So, when candidate Trump talked about retribution, his plan was the dismantling of the governmental leviathan, aiming directly at where the Left lives. Contrasting with their worldview in which they live to buy votes and try to transform society with taxpayer dollars. They thought he was going to come after them, and they were correct. But he’s going after their fundamental way of thinking that will shrink the budget and be wildly popular with the people.

They’ve spent years taking our hard-earned dollars -- that they think they’re entitled to take -- and doling them out to their pet projects and their own pockets. President Trump is going after this process directly, hitting them where they live.

Trump set them up to be on the losing side of the argument. He chose an agency that hardly anyone had heard of before, that from all outward appearances is a massive money laundering scheme for the far Left, and forced them into the untenable position of defending wasteful government spending. It was more than hilarious to see them try to defend the indefensible. Even worse for them is the fact that they had no other choice in the matter -- they had to defend the funder of their pet under-the-table projects, even though it would take away their thunder for future fights. They were obligated to defend USAID, placing them in the position of defending:

$7.9 million to teach Sri Lankan journalists how to avoid “binary-gendered language”

$20 million for a new Sesame Street show in Iraq

$4.5+ million to “combat disinformation” in Kazakhstan

$1.5 million for “art for inclusion of people with disabilities”

$2 million for sex changes and “LGBT activism” in Guatemala

$6 million to “transform digital spaces to reflect feminist democratic principles”

$2.1 million to help the BBC “value the diversity of Libyan society”

$10 million worth of USAID-funded meals, which went to an al Qaeda-linked terrorist group

$25 million for Deloitte to promote “green transportation” in the country of Georgia

$6 million for tourism in Egypt

$2.5 million to promote “inclusion” in Vietnam

$16.8 million for a separate “inclusion” group in Vietnam

~$5 million to EcoHealth Alliance, one of the key NGOs funding bat virus research at the Wuhan lab

$20 million for a group related to a key player in the Russiagate impeachment hoax

$1.1 million to an Armenian “LGBT group”

$1.2 million to help the African Methodist Episcopal Church Service and Development Agency in Washington, D.C., build “a state-of-the-art 440 seat auditorium”

$1.3 million to Arab and Jewish photographers

$1.5 million to promote “LGBT advocacy” in Jamaica

$1.5 million to “rebuild” the Cuban media ecosystem

$2 million to promote “LGBT equality through entrepreneurship” in Latin America

$500K to solve sectarian violence in Israel (just ten days before the Hamas October 7 attack)

$2.3 million for “artisanal and small scale gold mining” in the Amazon

$3.9 million for “LGBT causes” in the western Balkans

$5.5 million for LGBT activism in Uganda

$6 million for advancing LGBT issues in “priority countries around the world”

$6.3 million for men who have sex with men in South Africa

$8.3 million for “USAID Education: Equity and Inclusion”

USAID’s “climate strategy” outlined a $150 billion “whole-of-agency” approach to building an “equitable world with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.”

These days the far Left has become the Wile E. Coyote chasing the Road Runner. They keep on trying to come up with grandiose schemes to trap President Trump, but all they are doing is setting themselves up for further defeats.

This was a twofold victory for common sense, in a way that was ‘dinner and a show’ -- the taxpayers saved some of their hard-earned dollars, while it diminished the Un-Democratic party even more. And it was glorious.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

