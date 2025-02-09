Trump and DOGE vs. Democrats, the Deep State, the corporate media, and a lone judge

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk, has been a godsend.

Prior to Trump taking office and the subsequent founding of DOGE, too many Americans were slumbering happily away, not knowing that their government was misusing their tax dollars for culturally insane and politically problematic purposes, and giving them the shaft.

This is the Crime of the Century.

The corruption and graft run both wide and deep.

Those in numerous federal government agencies didn't just squander Americans’ money, they stole their freedom, dignity, and trust in their government -- without which no society can long endure.

Government has been forcing us to pay for others (read “’public servants’ and members of the mainstream media”) to lie to us.

Deep Staters have engaged in lying, obfuscation, gaslighting, projection, misuse of funds, and taxation without representation … for starters. No person with a conscience and an IQ over 50 should ever again access, let alone trust, the legacy media. Similarly, members of the Uniparty should be shown the door, as well.

Moreover, we cannot allow a single, unelected judge to stay the duly elected president’s hand and obstruct the will of the people to satisfy his own personal agenda … and/or vendetta. This is Banana Republic stuff, a clown show like no other.

Washington, D.C. has become Fraudtown. Griftville. Babylon City.

But with a massive scandal such as this comes great opportunity.

Now we know we have a terrible problem. We know there is systematic — and systemic — grift and fraud in federal government agencies that were hyper-politicized and even weaponized by the Obama-Biden administrations. It is time to deal with this.

Grift and fraud?

I guess Democrats had to update their party platform from slavery and segregation. (Although they do seem to be pushing segregation again via identity politics -- and are essentially making slaves of countless taxpayers, as just illustrated, while their open borders promotes real slavery.)

And make no mistake, they are dangerous because their jig is up. And they are dangerous because they have a lot to lose. Including our money.

Apparently, we've been living in Scamelot. It is time for the Re-Enlightenment.

Image: Pexels / Pexels License