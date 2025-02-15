Open Border Fanatics vs. the Trump Administration

Recently the LA Times claimed that an ICE raid operation in the City of Our Lady of Angels is imminent. The article cited sensitive internal government documents to prove that "federal law enforcement agents are planning to carry out a "large scale" immigration enforcement action in the Los Angeles area before the end of February" and that the targets will be "people who do not have legal status in the country or who already have pending orders of removal."

The article reveals that the raid would be the first in L.A. and that ICE didn't respond to their request for comment.

A federal law enforcement official, "who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals," purportedly said that "the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Los Angeles field offices are being called in to assist.”

Another former federal law enforcement official, who also "spoke on condition of anonymity fearing retaliation" allegedly said that "FBI agents were being ordered to participate in pending ICE "raids" in Los Angeles.

An unnamed "active federal law enforcement official" claimed that "plans could change due to the "chaotic" nature of the Trump administration's first few weeks in power and expected pushback from within some of the agencies that will be required to aid ICE."

“Just because certain information is being given doesn’t mean it’s the administration’s plan, because they know some agents are going to be resistant."

So what do we make of this?

Propagandists frequently use anonymous sources to fabricate. The claim of anonymity for fear of retaliation is an attempt to portray the Trump administration as a totalitarian regime. But the propagandists fail to comprehend that Trump voters will be pleased that order has been restored in agencies and saboteurs are scared.

The piece gives itself wriggle room with the unnamed official's claim that "certain information is being given doesn’t mean it’s the administration’s plan."

The LA Times hasn't provided any proof of leaks. California is a hub of illegal aliens, hence predicting an ICE operation is easy. We certainly know is that leaks of the ICE operation in Colorado allowed some members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to evade capture. Still, the operation wasn't a fiasco, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed more than 100 Tren de Aragua members were deported.

Trump's Border chief Tom Homan said the leaks may have originated from within the FBI. Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem also blamed the FBI for these leaks in a social media post. Noem also vowed to "work with any and every agency to stop leaks and prosecute these crooked deep state agents to the fullest extent of the law.” This lends credibility to the LA Times story of saboteurs within the agency.

The leaks aren't the only challenge faced by the Trump administration in their effort to curb illegal immigration. Last month Catholic Charities uploaded a video that guides illegal aliens to dodge immigration officials. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) also criticized the Trump administration's deportation plans and so did Pope Francis. Also last month, Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington during her sermon urged President Trump to be merciful towards illegal aliens. These words and actions from religious organizations play a part in narrative building.

Next is NY rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who hosted a webinar to aid illegal aliens evade law enforcement. AOC also shared a “Know Your Rights” guide instructing migrants not to open their doors to ICE agents unless they have a warrant. To sum it up, a lawmaker is siding with lawbreakers.

NY attorney general Letitia James also sided with lawbreakers. James's official X account posted that her "office is aware of the increased presence of ICE across New York City: and that she is "monitoring the situation to ensure our laws are being respected and people's rights are not being violated." The post also included a link to a document providing 'guidance concerning local authorities’ participation in immigration enforcement and model provisions.'

We therefore have a situation where elements in law enforcement, a state AG, a lawmaker, religious leaders, and the media are siding with lawbreakers.

If challenged, they will all claim that they are doing it out of compassion for the less fortunate and perhaps include race in their argument as well. Most criminals suffer from a tough childhood with poverty, a broken family, perhaps time in juvenile jall, or even abusive parents. If one were to begin to feel compassion for every criminal, law enforcement would be rendered futile.

It is no surprise that these open-border advocates also supported the defunding of the police. These fanatics seldom suffer the consequences of their actions or opinions. Their jobs or resources aren't hijacked by illegal aliens. Their offices, properties, and the places they socialize usually have strict security by law enforcement so they have no fear of violent criminals.

It is regular people who suffer due to the influx of illegal aliens, from job loss to wage depression to being the victim of violent crimes. Open borders also facilitate the smuggling of illicit drugs and human trafficking

The leaks about raids, especially on violent gangs, not only compromise operations but also put law enforcement officers and all others involved in the raid at risk. The leak relating to the Colorado raid that saved violent criminal gang members didn't only endanger the lives of officials involved in the raid, it also endangers citizens who could suffer due to the violence of these fugitive gang members. The leak is hence a criminal act and most likely done in exchange for hefty bribes.

Those who abet or aid crime are criminals themselves and must face strict action.

The good news is that, unlike its first term, this time around the Trump administration reacts not only with words but actions as well. Tom Homan said a criminal investigation is being pursued over the leaks of the Aurora, Colorado raid. AG Pam Bondi has sued New York officials on immigration enforcement, and NY AG Letitia James has been named in the lawsuit.

AOC is also being investigated for her illegal aliens seminar. AOC may be surprised to discover that voters are displeased with her stand. Hopefully, they will remember this during the 2026 midterms.

Hopefully, the investigations will be swift and leakers won't just be sacked but will face criminal charges.

Hopefully, Bondi's lawsuit will result in punitive actions against the abettors of lawbreakers.

Hopefully, all media outlets that impede the enforcement officials from doing their job will also be punished.

In the end, a country that is governed by law is rendered meaningless if laws are not followed and if lawbreakers, irrespective of the violation, are not punished.

Image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service