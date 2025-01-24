Is the LA Firepocalypse Part of the Great Reset Gameplan?

Are the L.A. wildfires — which have razed more than 38,000 acres (57 sq. miles), the equivalent of a midsize city like Minneapolis — a chance outbreak? Or is there a design behind this Firepocalypse? More specifically, is it part of a concerted attempt by the global elite to use fire, floods, and fear to push so-called “sustainable” goals for the Great Reset?

Many may dismiss those suspicions as alarmist. But a look at the big picture — including fires from recent years, weather manipulation programs, and plans for depopulation and rewilding — shows they are not unfounded. The unpreparedness for the L.A. fires, the mismanagement of fire-fighting ops, and the expertise the government has in weaponizing forest fires — the degree of each of these factors is so high, it points to deliberate action. Let’s look at the big picture first, then closely examine the L.A. fires.

Wildfires in recent years have been extremely widespread and intense. Consider these figures:

August Complex (2020): 44 fires raged from August to November, scorching more than a million acres across six counties of northern California. Over 900 structures were destroyed, and the damage was estimated at $315 million.

Dixie Fire (2021): a single fire raged from July to October, affecting 983,000 acres in northern California. It destroyed or damaged about 1,400 structures, causing losses of $1.15 billion. The fire-fighting cost $637 million.

Lahaina Fire (2023): A series of fires in Hawaii, chiefly on Maui island, destroyed 17,000 acres and killed 102 people, making it the deadliest in over a century. It burnt down Lahaina, to the northwest of the island, almost completely. Over 2,200 structures were destroyed. Losses were estimated at $5.5 billion.

Smokehouse Creek (2024): Caused allegedly by a downed power line, the fire raged from the end of February to mid-March, destroying over 1 million acres in the Texas panhandle and neighboring Oklahoma. Losses were estimated at $1 billion.

The average acreage destroyed yearly by wildfires in America was 3–4 million from the mid-1980s to 2000. It has shot up since 2014 to 7 million acres. Three of the wildfires mentioned above burned down a million acres each, and the smallest — the Lahaina fire — resulted in 100 casualties.

Now consider covert weather manipulation. Climate scientist Dane Wigington, founder of GeoEngineering Watch, has been warning of them despite being ignored by the mainstream media. He alleges that dimming, on which he has made a documentary, has been achieved by injecting sulphate aerosols in the stratosphere and reflective nanomaterial in the lower layers of the atmosphere. He believes that such methods have been wreaking havoc on the biosphere for over 70 years.

California, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, New Mexico, and Arizona have been using cloud seeding — the release of silver iodide and dry ice crystals into clouds — to cause rain. The California Department of Water Resources also uses liquid propane and hygroscopic material as supplemental seeding agents. It is well known that these methods cause several flooding and ecological problems.

“Hydroclimate whiplash” — violent swings between heavy rain and snow and very dry conditions, as witnessed in California over the last two years — has increased exponentially across the world. Such swings, which could well have been caused by climate engineering, certainly contributed to the L.A. wildfires. As Wigington says (watch video), “There can be no legitimate discussion of climate anything from any perspective without first and foremost addressing the climate engineering elephant in this equation.”

Part of the “sustainable” goals of the global elite is depopulation — a world of a few hundred million happy serfs who own nothing and are happy — and rewilding — clearing 30% of land of habitation and cultivation by 2030, aka Biden’s 30 x 30 Land Grab.

The timing of recent California laws (AB1287) to increase housing density, Governor Gavin Newsom’s offer to waive building and environmental regulations to help rebuild after the wildfires, and L.A.’s dalliance with programs such as C40, the Livable Communities Initiative (LCI), and SmartLA2028, cast suspicion of a link to the policies of the elitist World Economic Forum (WEF) and the U.N.

In a nutshell, the programs aim to a) use land previously zoned for single-family homes for multi-family housing, essentially, multistory buildings and high-rises; b) replace retail spaces with so-called -minute-walkable communities comprising high-rises, ostensibly to address the climate crisis; and c) turn the megapolis into a “connected and equitable” smart city for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The destruction wreaked by the wildfires makes many people wonder if these grandiose plans are meant to favor developers. Coincidentally or not, the 15-minute city plan (LCI) includes a map (slide 13) showing Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica, and Hollywood. The governor’s statement that a Marshall Plan and a team “reimagining L.A.” are already in place also sparks suspicion.

So, did he and other authorities know that wildfires would break out? Emerald Robinson, former White House correspondent for One American News, alleges that the number of fires, the lack of preparation, and the sighting of multiple arsonists point to a military op.

And Wigington asks, “Is it just a tragic twist of fate that the firestorm ignitions were in locations that maximized the decimation, given the blowtorch extreme wind trajectories?” He believes massive ground-based microwave transmission facilities are being used to heat the upper atmosphere and steer upper-level wind currents, precipitation, and weather patterns, causing record heat, drought, and wildfires.

A multiplicity of missteps — too many to be merely accidental — contributed to the L.A. wildfires. Forecasts had warned of hurricane-force winds bearing down on southern California, but Mayor Karen Bass went off on a taxpayer-funded trip to Ghana with no preparations in place. The reservoir in the Pacific Palisades had been drained, brush was not cleared, and fire trucks and crew were not deployed in vulnerable areas. Bass’s budget cut — of $17.6 million plus a request for an additional cut of $49 million — for the fire department certainly contributed to non-functioning hydrants, unprepared substations, unrepaired fire trucks and ambulances, and cars left blocking critical roadways. But she did take pride in meeting her DEI objectives by hiring L.A.’s first female LGBTQ fire chief.

Governor Newsom, too, had cut $100 million from the state fire budget. He had also allowed water to run out from the Central Valley to the ocean to protect a tiny fish called the Delta smelt, whose endangered status is in question. So, despite record rainfall last year, water was in short supply. State Farm and Allstate had canceled home insurance policies shortly before the fires, adding to the miseries of many who lost homes in the blaze.

Lastly, we cannot ignore two things. First, the U.S. military is expert in executing forest fires. A declassified document — Forest Fire as a Military Weapon — was produced in 1970 for use in the Vietnam war. It is a veritable scientific encyclopedia and practical manual on starting forest fires and sustaining the conflagrations.

Second, after the disasters of the past few years — flooding, fire, chemical spills etc. — rebuilding has been excruciatingly slow, complicated by environment regulations, high insurance rates, and building costs. One and a half years since the Lahaina fire, only four of almost 1,500 homes destroyed have been rebuilt. Many of those affected by the East Palestine, Ohio, derailment and toxic burn remain bereft, and the environmental impact of the disaster hasn’t abated.

Does the military document bear any relation to the recent fires? Will rebuilding in L.A. be stymied the way it was in East Palestine, Lahaina, and other disaster-struck places? Hard to tell. But it is difficult not to sense the ominous shadow of the Great Reset looming over America.

