Biden's 30 x 30 Land Grab

Our Founding Fathers recognized private property rights and understood they were a chief basis of prosperity and freedom.

But of late, the administrative state has been usurping vast amounts of land and has overstepped its authority.

State and local governments -– and, needless to say, citizens and businesses -– have no part in the decision-making. Your land could any time cease to be yours at the federal government’s will.

This extensive land-grab in America is part of the global ‘Half Earth’ agenda, initiated by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) at the Earth Summit 2012 in Rio de Janeiro. One of its aims: the setting aside of 50% of the world’s land and water for conservation by 2050. In 2021, it suggested that “at least 30% and up to 70% or more” should be protected.

President Biden signaled commitment to this preposterous agenda within days of taking office: his Executive Order 14008, a.k.a. ‘America the Beautiful’ or 30 x 30, is a blatant departure from constitutional principles of private property and hopes to place 30% of land and water in the U.S. under permanent protection by 2030. In tandem, the Department of Interior issued secretarial order (SO) 3396, rescinding the Trump administration’s SO 3388 and removing state and local veto power over federal land acquisitions.

Under the pretext of reversing “human caused climate change,” the program works in the sinister shadow of George Soros and his cabal of billionaire elite. By controlling land, water, and food through ownership by pliant governments, they will eventually control people. That is the real purpose.

It cannot be saving the planet, for the numbers do not add up. Against a purported loss of 11 million acres per decade, another 680 million acres of land is to be placed under so-called protection, when already, 270 million acres – about 25 times the decadal loss – is “permanently protected.” What is this if not a colossal land-grab?

The reasoning that the government is better at conservation than landowners does not hold either. According to a congressional report, four federal agencies -– the Bureau of Land Management, the Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Park Service, and the Forest Service -– had a combined maintenance backlog of $19.38 billion in 2018. Imagine exposing another 680 million acres to government inefficiency.

Private owners, on the other hand, are the best caretakers of land, producing at the same time the food, energy, and minerals our nation requires. Their livelihood, after all, depends on the integrity of their land holdings. This is the research-based argument made by the American Stewards of Liberty, a non-profit dedicated to protecting “private property rights and the liberties they secure.” It maintains there is no scientific data to suggest that “preserving” land will “cure” climate change; also, that 36% of U.S. land is already owned or protected by federal and state governments.

Meanwhile, the big, federal land-grab continues apace, a favored instrument being the Antiquities Act of 1906. However, these depredations are not going unchallenged. Some recent instances, and the lawsuits challenging them, are listed below:

In general, courts have been deferential to the executive branch’s efforts to withdraw land and natural resources from private use. However, in the lobstermen’s association case, Chief Justice John Roberts made the critical observation that the Antiquities Act failed to “pose any meaningful restraint” on presidents, allowing them limitless power to “set aside vast and amorphous expanses of terrain above and below sea level.”

On close scrutiny, it is apparent that this movement away from the constitutional principles of private property towards control of land and natural resources by the administrative state is part of a global plan to achieve total control over people.

The attempt to extinguish individual freedom in the name of saving the planet began at the 1992 U.N. Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro, the first Earth Summit. Member states signed a supposedly non-binding Agenda 21 to promote sustainable development goals (SDGs). This was the thin edge of the wedge, handing over decision making to experts and technocrats controlled by a powerful global elite.

Agenda 21 grew into Agenda 2030, including 17 SDGs. The driving force behind Agenda 2030 was the IUCN, which called for the ‘Half Earth’ agenda through Motion 101, with its devious call for protecting “30% by 2030,” and “70% or more” ultimately. The IUCN Congress, comprising 1,400 governmental and NGO groups from 170 countries, meets every four years to set the global conservation agenda. Leaders from government, academia, and business attend the congress; the influence of the global elite over them through funding is only now becoming evident.

An example from the U.S. will indicate how the web of influence works. In 2019, the Center for American Program (CAP), published a report titled How Much Nature Should America Keep. The CAP is a think tank backed by Soros. It has links to the Democratic Party, and helped the Obama administration formulate many policies.

Shortly after the CAP report, two members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) -– Sen. Tom Udall (D-NM) and Representative Deb Haaland (D-NM) -– introduced resolutions (S.R. 372 and H.R. 835) in the Senate and the House to push the 30% by 2030 goal. The caucus has ties to the Communist Party USA. In 2020, Biden made Ms. Haaland Secretary of the Interior.

Liberals and progressives, communists, Soros, the World Economic Forum -– it’s the elite network at work, once again. Its influence must be reversed.

Image: Eminent domain by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free