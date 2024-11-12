A 'New Path' to the Presidency for Harris?

The word 'preposterous' seems like it was created to describe Kamala Harris. Her run in the 2020 Democrat primary was preposterous. Being chosen as Biden's running mate was preposterous. Her tenure as VP with the relentless word salads and the consistent incompetence was preposterous. Her becoming the nominee of the Democrat party despite not having a single primary vote was preposterous. Her campaign for the presidency was preposterous.

You may have assumed that the end of her ill-fated campaign would be the end of this absurdity, but you are wrong.

Yesterday on one of CNN's Sunday Morning news shows, a Democrat contributor, Jamal Simmons, said that she still has a path to the presidency. For a change, the man wasn't talking about an effort to subvert the historic mandate received by President Trump last week.



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Joe Biden has been amazing but he should fulfill one last promise -- to be transitional. Biden should resign and make Kamala Harris the first woman president. It’d turn tables on Trump, keep Kamala from presiding over Jan 6 make it easier for next woman to run. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/trailblazepodcast?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#trailblazepodcast</a></p>— Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) <a href="https://twitter.com/JamalSimmons/status/1855630115675291984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 10, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>



Instead, Simmons was looking to Joe Biden, whom he called a phenomenal President, to fulfill his promise of being 'a transitional figure.' Simmons was the Communication Director for Vice President Kamala Harris from January 2022 to January 5, 2023. So he does hold some responsibility for the word salads. Simmons suggested that Biden still has a chance to create history and lead the way to the first female president of color.



How did he propose this be done?



He suggested that Biden resign



He said it would also prevent Kamala from suffering the ignominy of certifying an election where she suffered a humiliating defeat. The idea was so ridiculous that members of the echo chamber i.e. co-panelists and the host of the segment broke into titters.

This idea, which was floated in jest on social media, was now being presented on a 'news' program where contributors are supposed to present insight. No wonder the media is losing credibility.



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-media-max-width="560"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">WATCH: Harris advisor floats INSANE conspiracy that Joe Biden should resign immediately so that Kamala Harris can spend a few days as our first female president before President Trump takes over. <a href="https://t.co/lqyHthXJC3">pic.twitter.com/lqyHthXJC3</a></p>— Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) <a href="https://twitter.com/KDORR_USA/status/1855624718008582460?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 10, 2024</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>



Simmons claimed the move would relieve the next woman who runs from the “historical weight of being the first” female president. Simmons also claimed that Kamala being President would disrupt some of Trump’s merchandise, which read “45-47” since Trump was the 45th President and will be 47th President.



Simmons also claimed that Harris becoming President “would make sure that it would dominate the news, at a point where Democrats have to learn drama and transparency and doing things the public will wanna see.”



So what do we make of this preposterous notion?



This once again proves that the Democrats still don't and probably never will understand the needs of citizens. Perhaps they do understand their shortcomings but are never going to concede their failures in public.



Instead of accepting that his party supports the wrong policies that led to chaos and instability and that remedial work is essential, Simmons seems to blame the voters, implying that it wasn't the issues but the drama that led to Trump's landslide victory. By being focused on Trump's merchandise, Simmons proved how petty and desperate the Democrats have become



What Simmons doesn't seem to comprehend is that even if Biden were to step aside from the presidency and make Kamala the president for a few weeks, it would be an insult to her.

Since the Democrats are obsessed with identity politics, it would also be an insult to her gender and race.

It would imply that no woman of color can never win the Presidency via merit, hence there is no option but to subvert meritocracy.

It would also be an insult to the voters who rejected Harris.

But then Harris has never earned the important posts she held.

Her precipitous rise up the political hierarchy from San Francisco to California and eventually to D.C. in Congress was largely due to her having friends in high places.



It must also be remembered that in very liberal California from where Kamala secured electoral victories, Democrats don't have to strive to win, they just need a bit of backing from the establishment.



After being Senator for just under four years, Harris rose even higher.



Her performance in the 2020 Democrat was so poor that she had to quit before the elections began, she couldn't even win her home state.

Yet she was chosen as Joe Biden's running mate because her incompetence made Joe look like the brighter one.



There wasn't a proper Democrat primary in 2024, top Democrats were 'discouraged' from running. Those such as Robert Kennedy Jr. who declared their candidacies were blocked and sidelined. Biden won 15 million votes.

Despite the primary votes Biden was unceremoniously dethroned and Kamala was installed as the nominee.



Perhaps Harris may be in agreement with Simmon's preposterous suggestion.



If one keeps getting what one doesn't deserve, one assumes it to be the norm.



Don't be too surprised if the Democrats rationalize the idea of installing Kamala as President for a few weeks claiming be a slap in the face of the sexists, misogynists, and racists who rejected her at the polls.

Once upon a time Simmon's idea could have been ridiculed as an impossibility, but these times are different. We are living in times when a man who is non compos mentis remains President for four years. We are living in times when a woman was installed as a Democrat nominee without earning a single.

A woman who lost the elections by a landslide being installed as President for a few weeks isn't far-fetched anymore.

It would be a preposterous culmination of a preposterous presidency and era in America.

Image: AT via Magic Studio