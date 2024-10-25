The End of Politics

There is a growing awareness the GOP will sweep the White House, Senate, and House. In the larger context, a constitutional reformation destined to long endure is imminent. First, some electoral observations. West Virginia and Montana senate seats will flip red, capturing the Senate. The GOP’s Senate chances in Arizona and Pennsylvania also seem promising. It is inarguable that Trump will win every state he collected in 2020. He will likely add five he won in 2016 but “lost” in 2020: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin. Perhaps Virginia, New Mexico, and even blue states are in play.

Trump’s blue states rallies, (e.g., NY or NJ) reveal his internal polling. His praise of NYC Mayor Adams during the Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner was a pitch for Adams supporters’ votes. Was Trump dangling a pardon? The NY Times admitted:

At least half the dais looked profoundly depressed when he said, ‘I’m going to win.’ But there is nothing they — in all their money and their power and their media mastery — can do about it. This is what thrills his supporters. He can show up to these places and offend these people who are powerless to stop him, and, by extension, them.

Translation: a lengthy political revolution against oligarchic control is concluding, destined to endure decades. The pained look on former Mayor Bloomberg’s face was priceless. The centi-billionaire gun control and jumbo soda scold torched $676 million in his 2020 presidential quest without acquiring any delegates. Kamala’s joy has fermented to “despair.”

Kamala’s self-destruction tour produced Biden’s desired payback for the Democrats’ bus running him over. Her campaign degenerated into a “classic churn-and-burn operation.” YouTube viewers are incessantly assaulted by fundraising pleas from Kamala, Obama, or Twinkle Toes Timmy. “Just five dollars is all it takes.” Her robust spending has mostly acquired more money, not voters. They solicit tiny contributions — when massive millions appear from overseas — to collect names of unwitting straw donors.

Readers here are probably tagged by YouTube, etc. as right-wingers. Yet we are served the same Democrat fundraising ads as everyone else. Strategic ad targeting is nonexistent, underscoring the reality: the more Kamala spends, the worse the results. A campaign devoid of substance became obsessed with fundraising, neglecting positive pursuits. Her campaign’s self-destruction began with the VP selection. Not only is Timmy a commie, stolen valor (the bookend to Kamala’s McDonald’s stolen valor), weirdo, but he possesses an apparent predilection for young boys. Even Hillary never dreamed the NAMBLA vote was attainable.

Several obvious predictions: Democrat congressional retirements will ensue upon loss of Senate control, increasing Republicans’ lock on Congress and initiating decades long one-party rule. Any Trump second term Supreme Court vacancies extends Republican dominance into the future. A constitutional reformation is coming. This can be de jure, de facto, or combine both. A convention of states, or constitutional amendments passed by the traditional congressional route, will accomplish the former. Trump’s unilateral actions can accomplish the de facto component. The principal objective must be neutering Congressional power. Consider the tax code, an abysmal morass of pandering to special interests in exchange for campaign “contributions.” A shakedown. Repealing the 16th Amendment (income tax) might be imminent.

With proposals to eliminate taxing tips, overtime, etc., Trump is already halfway there. Congressional funding of gratuitous wars, and accumulating trillions in debts which can never be repaid, is over.

The larger picture must be grasped. Democracies are finite. They normally destruct in inflationary blow-offs, accompanied by other manifestations of pandering to mob rule, including repression. The founders anticipated this in choosing a republic. Their republic degenerated into a democracy (a term they abhorred) controlled by political parties fronting for oligarchs. Having endured legalized tyrannies inflicted by a late-stage democracy, we now comprehend their insight. President George Washington said:

However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government.

Democracies require political parties, which in turn destroy democracies. Trump must destroy the Democrat party, then the current GOP.

Commensurate with America’s decline into democracy, its empire (and the civilization it commands) ultimately spanned the globe. Global masses crave American leadership after experiencing the chaos Obama/Biden unleashed, including superfluous warfare and unfettered immigration. This yearning will increase as the global debt crisis accelerates toward a reckoning.

Trump’s systematic GOP takeover continues, combined with looting the Democrat party’s corpse for conscious individuals. His 2020 loss proved a blessing, allowing time to recreate the GOP. His tentacles extend into the Democrat party, with increasing numbers aligning with MAGA policies, including Kamala (something she long practiced), if she is to be believed. Two former Democrat presidential contenders (Gabbard and Kennedy) ride the Trump Train. Pennsylvania Senator Casey’s desperate efforts to emancipate himself from his party, pretending to be an independent, illustrate this shift. Trump’s internal polling has long revealed the truth, but no candidate discourages supporters from voting by revealing positive polls.

Half the GOP House majority are RINOs. A majority of Senate Republicans are only there for graft. Should he win his Michigan senate race, Mike Rogers will remain the same Deep State hack of yore. None of this matters. Congress will be forced to serve as a rubber stamp for Trump’s legislation. It’s MAGA or the highway, for decades to come. Once the impending U.S. debt default occurs, congressional spending ability vanishes. With no money to distribute, graft largely disappears. Increasing numbers of elected RINOs and Democrats (a slim distinction) will exit, replaced by MAGArians. Financial markets will soon drive politics, reprising 1980’s bond market vigilantes. Wholesale federal cutbacks are unavoidable.

Trump’s deflation will follow Biden’s inflation. Trump alone possesses the political skills to navigate these waters. With Elon Musk (who slashed 80% of Twitter’s workforce) overseeing federal budget amputations, the restructuring will follow Machiavelli’s dictum:

On seizing a state, the usurper should make haste to inflict what injuries he must, at a stroke, that he may not have to renew them daily, but be enabled by their discontinuance to reassure men’s minds.

Imperialism is the objective. Not the flavor the Left endlessly whines about. But a strong America guiding global peace, prosperity, technological advancements, and trading networks, as experienced under Reagan and Trump. Two centuries of the Pax Romana yielded the greatest peace and prosperity the world has yet witnessed. Yet. Stay tuned. This is what civilization is all about. The failed attempted destruction of American Civilization proved its value to Americans and the world. A global peace dividend of massive proportions awaits.

Political discord is concluding, commensurate with imperial ascendancy. Trump forever settled the existential questions. The global community, tired of chaos, craves strong leadership. The Clinton/Obama/Biden chaos ensured this lesson was learned. Trump’s historical mandate is tri-fold: expose, vanquish, then restructure. Glasnost, followed by perestroika. Reform must be preceded by an awakening. Americans have awoken. It required Goldwater’s opening salvo, Nixon’s Silent Majority, Reagan’s Revolution, and finally MAGA to emancipate us from an oligarchic cabal’s tyranny.

Douglas Schwartz blogs on history, politics, economics, and gaslighting at The Great Class War.

Image: Used with permission from The Last Refuge.