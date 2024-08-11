The Election Is Not about Trump or Harris

The Democrats point repeatedly to Donald Trump’s less-than-stellar past and dismiss as whataboutism the questionable ethics of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

The premise of whataboutism is that two wrongs make a right, which they don’t. All they do is take away whatever moral high ground the Democrat party might have maintained had they nominated somebody like Joe Manchin instead. As the Democrats are using ethical issues against Trump, however, the following points should be circulated as widely as possible on social media, letters to the editor, and talk radio.

Kamala Harris, AKA Kamala Nifong, has been alleged credibly, including by Joe Biden, to have withheld exculpatory evidence at the expense of hundreds of innocent people, and for the benefit of some guilty ones whose cases had to be dismissed as a result. This is apparently not a crime, although, were it up to me, prosecutors would have to swear under penalty of perjury (a felony) that they have made all exculpatory evidence known to the defense. Mike Nifong was disbarred for neglecting to do this in the Duke Lacrosse case. I would encourage the Republican National Committee to replay this video during the next couple of months.

Harris met with an organization that supports an arms embargo against Israel. Further research shows that Harris did not agree to discuss an arms embargo, but she nonetheless met with an organization that supports one.

Tim Walz supports limitations on the First Amendment, which shows he is grossly unfit for any elected office in the United States. I have zero use for hate speech against anybody’s EEOC-protected characteristics, but we have seen that university and other left-wing speech codes seek to prohibit condemnations of behaviors that are not EEOC-protected characteristics. I also have zero use for misinformation, but only in totalitarian countries does the Ministry of Truth get to decide what is true and what is not.

Tim Walz met with Imam Asad Zaman, whose Facebook page expressed solidarity with the “Palestinians” on October 7, 2023. Fox News adds, “In the last few years, Imam Asad Zaman has used his Facebook page to share official Hamas press releases, blog posts from antisemitic sites and a 2015 link to a pro-Hitler film, ‘The Greatest Story Never Told’” and that Walz’s administration gave $100,000 to Zaman’s Muslim-American Society of Minnesota. If your Democrat and independent friends question the veracity of Fox News, please make a screenshot of Zaman’s Facebook page dated October 7, 2023 that says, “MAS stands in solidarity with Palestinians against Israeli attacks.” He also posted a link to an article that accuses Israel of committing war crimes. It might be instructive to go through his entire Facebook page to see what Tim Walz is supporting with grants from Minnesota taxpayers — and take screenshots before it all disappears, as Jeremiah Wright’s endorsement of Barack Obama did circa 2008 or 2009.

King Henry V, as depicted by Shakespeare, summed up the entire proposition in a single sentence. “Besides, there is no king, be his cause never so spotless, if it come to the arbitrament of swords, can try it out with all unspotted soldiers.” This included himself, given his riotous youth in the Boar’s Head Tavern with companions like John “discretion is the better part of valor” Falstaff and common thieves like Pistol and Bardolph. His successor, Henry VI, more fit “to grasp a palmer’s staff, And not to grace an awful princely scepter,” would however have lost the Battle of Agincourt and did lose the Wars of the Roses, along with his life.

There is a real shortage of people like Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Harry Truman, and Dwight Eisenhower today. The last purported saint we had in the White House, Jimmy Carter, is an ideal role model for how a man should treat his family and community, but he was a very ineffective president.

Now let’s look at the issues, some of which are existential for the future of our country.

It’s about America’s Future, Not Trump or Harris

Biden/Harris have repeatedly pushed for restrictions on the Second Amendment while their Department of Justice has failed repeatedly to enforce federal gun laws with mandatory minimum prison sentences for those who possess, let alone brandish or discharge, guns during violent felonies.

Prices and inflation have skyrocketed on Biden/Harris’s watch. Although consumers bear some responsibility for overpaying, e.g. squandering money on fancy brand names that are not backed up by actual value, the government squandering money on things we can’t afford and don’t need like college loan forgiveness exacerbates the problem.

Walz has made it clear with driver’s licenses for all that he will continue to welcome illegal migrants who are diverting taxpayer dollars from citizens and legal immigrants. New York City has cut money for meals for seniors programs so it can squander $300 a night on hotel rooms for migrants. Trump was meanwhile right, as shown by widespread pro-Hamas demonstrations on campuses and in major cities, that various outhouse countries (the family-friendly and radio-safe term for the word he is alleged actually to have used) are not sending us their best people. Many of our own ancestors came from outhouse countries like tsarist Russia — a great place to be from if you were a Jew or a Pole. Hedy Lamarr, Albert Einstein, and Enrico Fermi immigrated from outhouse countries, which is how we, as opposed to Nazi Germany, got radio-guided torpedoes and atomic weapons, followed by Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. These immigrants all assimilated and Americanized, which is how we got the best people. This is not what we are getting on our college campuses and in Michigan and Minnesota.

Donald Trump revoked U.S. funding for UNRWA, which Israel recently designated a terrorist organization, and rightly so. If the next Trump State Department adds UNRWA to our own list of terrorist entities, Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter will no longer be able to raise money for it.

When outhouse countries mutilate girls’ reproductive organs, civilized nations call it female genital mutilation. “FGM is a violation of the human rights of girls and women.” When doctors are permitted to do this in the United States, the left calls it gender-affirming surgery.

Biden, Harris, and Walz have all equivocated on Israel’s right to defend itself against the same violent, depraved Dark Age ideology that gave us 9/11, the Marine barracks bombing in 1983, terrorist attacks throughout Europe, the Mumbai massacre, discrimination against women in Afghanistan and Iran, a recent threat to attack a Taylor Swift concert in Austria, ISIS burning a Jordanian pilot alive, and mindless violence against peaceful Muslims in the Middle East and Central Asia. Harris and Walz believe that terrorism should be rewarded with a Palestinian state even though the “Palestinians” in Gaza showed the world on October 7, 2023 how they handled autonomy. Trump revoked support for a two-state solution.

Kamala Harris and Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro (D) both support junk taxes and fees on energy, while Donald Trump does not. Biden/Harris have tried to force Americans to buy electric vehicles that few want and fewer can afford.

The Harris campaign has raised upwards of $200 million and is garnering enthusiasm from the left wing of the Democrat party. If every one of 38.8 million registered Republicans sends the Republican National Committee ten dollars, we will have $388 million. Independents and centrist Democrats who value the future of our country can contribute as well, but don’t count on somebody else to do it. Do your part to help win in November.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of an American Thinker contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way.

Image: Trump White House Archived via Flickr, public domain.