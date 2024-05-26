The White Left and the Racial Rubicon

The progressive anti-white platform sweeping away Western civilization owes its origins to what the authors shall refer to as the “White Left,” who originally founded, organized, promoted, and funded the anti-white movement that is now fully adopted and embraced by the United States government and most major media, academic, and business institutions.

It is primarily the White Left who advocate and agitate for the anti-white hate we see on a daily basis in mainstream media outlets, schools and colleges, and corporate and government environments. And it is these people who, by dint of their skin color, lend their imprimatur (and thus enormous credibility) to the progressive anti-white movement. (If these powerful and influential white people are saying white people are racist and evil, then it must be true, right?)

Who, exactly, are the White Left, and what do they gain from spawning the anti-white hate they promote? In broad terms, the White Left fall into three categories:

(1) Tenured government employees and politicians who are basically “set for life” (with lifelong taxpayer-funded job security and government pensions, early retirement at 50 if they wish, etc.). This category would include the likes of Merrick Garland (the proudly anti-white attorney general of the United States) and Dick Durbin (Illinois senator and anti-white advocate) and their legions of federal and state government colleagues

(2) Whites who have inherited their fortunes through generational wealth (trust fund babies) and those who are so wealthy that they are insulated from the anti-white policies they advocate. This second category would include the likes of George Soros, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, Jack Krawczyk (Google’s anti-white artificial intelligence leader), and nearly the entire population of Martha’s Vineyard, along with most every white mainstream media anchor, news editor, Hollywood producer, and corporate CEO. These double-talking racial demagogues and provocateurs drive the anti-white narrative and are responsible for the plague of anti-white violence and intolerance in the world today.

(3) The third category, while largest in sheer numbers, can be characterized as the street-level foot soldiers of the movement. This growing base of Caucasians is easily dismissed on intellectual grounds as useful idiots, but they nevertheless influence, incite, and persuade others by endlessly parroting the bigoted rhetoric of those who inhabit the first two categories.

This latter category includes many white university students and young people who have come of age with technological skills but acquired no wisdom or actual knowledge along the way, in addition to no small number of self-abasing whites who think they can dodge the blood libel of “racism” as long as they trash and dehumanize other whites. This brainwashed third group, which numbers in the millions, could reasonably be compared to the mindless Borg of Star Trek, or the unthinking ummah of the Muslim world who support terrorism.

Why, one wonders, would the White Left advance racial division in such unrelenting fashion, stoking hatred and hostility toward whites? Indeed, why make it the single most important organizing principle of society, the animating moral imperative and centerpiece of Western civilization?

Using Occam’s razor as our guide, the answer is more prosaic than sexy: money, profit, and power, with a heavy dose of exhilarating nihilism and civilization-destroying anarchy for good measure.

Government gains profit and power by encouraging dependency on the state. If you are employed by one of the countless welfare agencies affiliated with government, you want more (predominantly minority) people on the welfare rolls, more dependency, more single motherhood, more children in broken homes or foster care, as these social pathologies ensure your own livelihood (ironclad job security, larger budgets, salaries, et al.).

If you work for one of America’s now numberless government spy agencies, you want more money from taxpayers, bigger budgets, higher payrolls, better facilities, a surveillance state that encroaches on citizens even more than now. To justify such an expensive wish list, maybe more security threats are needed?

To that end, you declare that America desperately needs lots more refugees from Gaza, or Afghanistan, or that racial and ethnic diversity is our greatest strength, or engage in similar self-serving psychobabble. Plus, you can experience the frisson of being an altruistic superhero with a white savior complex as you pretend to care for “underserved communities of color” or other boilerplate progressive nonsense.

If you are a trust fund NGO or Silicon Valley executive promoting unlimited immigration into the United States and other majority-white Western countries, and you derive power, profit, cheap labor, and government grants from the same, you desire more of all those things.

The material and human costs to the host nation are irrelevant to your concerns. You aren’t bothered by children being trafficked and raped along America’s southern border; indeed, you’ll deny it’s happening at all, or seek to minimize awareness of it. You don’t care if gangs and criminals bring fentanyl that kills roughly 100,000 American citizens annually. You are unmoved by — and will ignore or rationalize — reports of U.S. citizens being murdered by illegal “migrants.”

You aren’t troubled that illegals just show up at the border and are ushered unvetted through the turnstiles by the millions. All that matters is that you continue to expand your power and profit while bleating endlessly about how only white racists and xenophobes could find your compassionate, humane approach to globalism and mass migration objectionable.

If you are a reprehensible hagiographer for the anti-white left — say, a Scott Pelley of CBS News — you go on the air and broadcast that a developmentally disabled youth has been scalped and tortured by people who uttered the “N-word,” and invoked the name of Donald Trump as they livestreamed their depravity.

And if you are a shameless shill like Pelley, you leave out the fact that the tortured youth was white, and that his tormentors were black. Instead, you deliberately lie by omission, knowing your captive viewing audience will wrongly infer evil white gargoyles tortured a disabled, helpless black youth — the exact opposite of what really happened.

Consider the canonization of various black criminals who lost their lives while violently assaulting or resisting law enforcement. George Floyd, Michael Brown, Freddie Gray — we all know their names. Now, among the tens of thousands of whites murdered by blacks over the past 50 years, try to think of a single name that has been similarly beatified. Or, failing that, try to name a single white cop ambushed and murdered while eating a donut in his squad car, or out on routine patrol.

Has there been a single national or global march or demand for justice or racial reconciliation in their honor? No, they’re just a statistic, because white lives matter to the anti-white White Left only insofar as they can serve their assigned role as global villains to be racially demonized and exploited for power and profit.

America and the West already crossed the racial Rubicon; we are well beyond slippery slopes, inflection points, points of no return, and are freefalling into the racial void, which will end badly for white people — including, ironically, whites of the left.

The authors are brothers and previous contributors to American Thinker.

