Killing the Boer, American Style

“Kill the Boer” is a wildly popular practice in majority Black South Africa.

Decades ago, despite the unfairness of apartheid, South Africa was by many measures the most materially prosperous and safest nation on the African continent. However, since decolonization, South Africa has deteriorated by every metric imaginable, with rampant criminality, economic stagnation, dwindling life expectancy, and floor-to-ceiling political corruption.

The same story largely defines the rest of poverty-stricken postcolonial Africa. When the White man dropped his burden and left the continent, he took with him the building and sharing of knowledge and infrastructure; roads and transportation, improved farming techniques and crop yields, medicines, health care, women’s rights, science and education, and other tools of modernity.

Africa regressed quickly. Trillions of dollars in aid from Europe and North America over the ensuing decades have scarcely ameliorated Africa’s continued postcolonial slide backwards.

The Left has made no secret of the fact that what holds for South Africa, holds for the United States as well. In modern America, Critical Race Theory holds that Whites are to be forever stigmatized as uniquely evil, with no possibility for redemption.

Thus, in the American version of Kill the Boer, when Whites are randomly murdered by Blacks by the many hundreds each year, it is dismissed as “restorative justice,” righteous retribution, youthful wilding, or some other creatively euphemistic obfuscation.

The media almost always ignore, misdirect, or mislead about Black-on-White crime, and pretend that a Black person is more at risk in a White neighborhood than vice versa. Existing while White has resulted in tens of thousands of White murder victims at the hands of Blacks over the past half century. Not even one White victim has been beatified like Michael Brown or George Floyd.

Reparations for long-ago slavery in America’s Democrat-run southern states have been paid repeatedly. Untold trillions of tax dollars have been expropriated from working taxpayers and redistributed to black Americans (with government bureaucrats taking a healthy cut for themselves) over the past half century.

Slavery remains widespread in Africa today, yet you won’t hear a single progressive voice raised in opposition. Instead, the focus is squarely on the southern plantations of a long-ago America.

Americans are constantly scolded that Black slaves built America, and this assertion is supposedly another argument in favor of reparations.

As reprehensible as slavery was in the Democrat south, it is ludicrous to assert that Black slaves who planted and picked cotton or tobacco, or toiled as butlers or nannies, “built America.”

The free Republican-led north, expressly committed to ending slavery, developed the industrial might that built America. The agrarian Democrat south was destitute by comparison, generating temporary wealth only for southern landowners (some of whom were free Black slaveholders, just as there were White slaves in the south).

If we are to assign ancestral blame for slavery based on inherited DNA, as progressive racists insist we must, then reparations need to be paid by Kamala Harris, Angela Davis, Barack Obama, and others sired by or otherwise descended from slaveholders. Or, alternatively, Democrat voters can pay the tab for reparations, as they are proud members of the political party that fought a civil war to perpetuate and expand the “peculiar institution.”

As a percentage of their income, Blacks contribute far less in taxes than do whites, leading to a negative disparate impact on non-Blacks; yet, Blacks consume a disproportionate share of state, local, and federal aid, whether through no-strings welfare, aid to dependent families, Head Start, food stamps, Medicaid, private charity, etc.

Moreover, Black American Democrats overburden the legal system through disproportionate criminality; more murders, robberies, rapes, carjackings, and drug trafficking demand more police, probation officers, judges, lawyers, and social workers, all of which further drains the public treasury and strains the social safety net for others. Race baiters (also known as community organizers, social justice activists, or advocates for “underserved” communities) profit politically and financially by opportunistically exploiting and exacerbating racial animosity.

In federal employment, Black representation is vastly higher than Blacks’ percentage of the population (18% vs.12%). Affirmative action (legalized government discrimination) has done incalculable damage to the educational opportunities and career prospects of millions of Whites. And anybody who has worked in the corporate world over the past five decades will acknowledge that private businesses trip and fall all over themselves in their desperation to recruit, hire, and promote qualified -- even marginally qualified -- Blacks over Whites.

Few would guess it, but White people of European descent make up a small fraction of humanity -- under 10% globally. There are far more Chinese people in China than there are Whites on all of planet earth. And there are far more Black Africans in Africa than Whites in the entire world.

Being a despised minority is the “lived experience” of whites in the age of globalization. Which makes the indefatigable, steely-eyed push to “eliminate whiteness” a resounding dog whistle meant to mobilize society toward the long-term goal of eradicating Caucasians.

In modern America, White privilege is a fabricated epithet -- not only has it not existed for decades (at least since the days of the pre-civil rights south), but Whites without connections automatically go to the back of the bus as they seek ground-floor admittance to the corporate world, or endeavor to obtain a contracting job with government, or gain entry to college based on higher SAT and GPA scores, etc.

It is Whites in the private sector who have to work twice as hard to get ahead. Since the 1960s, untold millions of Whites have internalized the racial hatred directed at them, depriving them of agency and social currency. Routinely denied jobs for which they are qualified, with plunging birthrates, and skyrocketing rates of deaths from despair, Whites are forever treading on verbal and behavioral eggshells. All of this as Black privilege and hipster culture has taken center stage.

If there is a neo-apartheid sociopolitical framework emerging in America, along with slow motion ethnic cleansing, the silencing of White voices, and the systematic, inexorable loss of White “spaces,” all of it is designed to disenfranchise Whites.

The ugly but irrefutable fact is that, ipso facto, every progressive, irrespective of skin color, is a racist. Who but a racist would advocate for a racial spoils and caste system, as progressives emphatically do?

None of this would be possible but for the fact many of the moral monsters who support progressive policies like open borders and unrestrained migration (but only into countries with majority White populations) are themselves White people.

The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) junket is comprised largely of jet-setting White leftists who fancy themselves as members of a cognitive elite, with pretensions of being a new Illuminati. Naturally, they exempt themselves from their own repressive schemes, all of which are hatched in the name of the eagerly awaited Disease X, equity, saving the environment, and celebrating “intersectionality” while curtailing population growth. Prog-splaining even posits that noxious White people are poisoning the planet by exhaling too much carbon dioxide, aggravating climate change.

Funny how none of these pale plutocrats call upon Africa or Asia or Arabia to redress their appalling human rights records, reduce their birthrates, disavow and make restitution for their historical sins of conquest and slavery in White Christian Europe, pay reparations, or admit more Whites into their homogenous societies in order to become more racially diverse.

Clearly, the Left is in thrall to plantation nostalgia, with an unambiguous urge to subjugate a disfavored demographic (openly derided as populists, deplorables, irredentists, nativists) who are to be racially ostracized and mercilessly scapegoated for sins they did not commit. In the quest for racial reconciliation, American and western elites should recoil from the failed model of post-apartheid South Africa. Instead, they seek to emulate it.

