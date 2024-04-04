The Carbon Emperor has no Clothes

Martin Durkin has written and directed an informative film titled “Climate: The Movie.” A select group of (mostly former) climate scientists from academia, government, and industry, speak to the truth about the earth’s climate from the near and distant past. The movie backs up its claims with a diverse selection of slides and graphs which track micro and macro trends of the multivariate factors which contribute to changes in climate.

Geological evidence from thousands and millions of years ago can provide a wealth of information about the history of the earth’s climate. From rock strata and ice cores, from fossils of large animals down to protozoa, we can ascertain fluctuations in the earth’s temperature, the composition of the earth’s atmosphere, and to a large degree the nature and extent of plant and animal life.

The current climate science consensus contends that we are engulfed in an existential crisis for the very existence of earth as a life-sustaining planet. The evidence suggests otherwise.

Because carbon dioxide, or just “carbon” in the current vernacular, occupies such an eminent position in the pantheon of climate science, it is appropriate to focus on the movie’s narrative regarding the abatement and purging of CO2:

Land-based temperature monitoring devises are predominantly clustered in urban areas, which generate higher temperatures because of the heat produced from congestion, concrete, and asphalt. Temperature data from satellites, weather balloons, and rural monitoring devices reflect temperatures that have risen only very slightly over the last century or so (except for the 1930s and early 1940s, which were very hot and dry in comparison).

Atmospheric carbon dioxide is a trace element -- currently about 420 ppm, or about 0.04 percent of the atmosphere. Fifty million years ago CO2 levels were around 7000 ppm, when the earth had an overabundance of vegetation and biodiversity. CO2 levels in the thousands were not unusual in the intervals between glacial expansion. Twenty thousand years ago, at the height of the Holocene glacial maximum, CO2 levels dropped to 180 ppm. Had it dropped to 150 ppm, scientists assert that there would not have been enough CO2 to sustain plant life.

Current scientific consensus asserts that carbon-dioxide levels affect temperature. If that were true, then increases in CO2 would result in higher temperatures. Ice cores have verified that temperatures rise first, followed by rising CO2 levels a century or two later. As temperatures go down, CO2 levels subsequently drop. The opposite would happen if CO2 controlled the temperature, but it never happens that way. Industrial CO2 levels began to rise in earnest in the early 1940s, but as CO2 levels continued to increase during the 1940s, temperatures dropped. Global temperatures have not risen nearly as fast as predicted by the climate gurus.

The most compelling graphical display that correlates variations between temperature and an outside influence is between temperature fluctuation and solar activity. The number and intensity of sunspots and solar flares convincingly track changes in the earth's temperature.

Since the Ice Age scare during the 1970s, graphs have shown that when the average temperature has gone up a bit, it’s because the winters have become slightly milder. But the higher average summer temperatures have remained unchanged. As for greenhouse effects, water vapor from clouds accounts for hundreds of times more greenhouse effects than atmospheric CO2.

The scientists interviewed in the movie all state that when you apply for any grant to research any problem, you must mention something about climate to get approved. The bigger the threat posed by the problem, the more money you can get. If you’re paid to defend climate change, then by God you will defend climate change.

The renewables industry alone accounts for over a trillion dollars per year and is a major part of the world economy. The whole climate scam has penetrated virtually every sector of the public and private economy. We now have Chief Sustainability Officers, Carbon Offset Advisors, ESG Consultants, Climate Compliance Lawyers, Carbon Capture and Sequestration Experts, and whoever else can carve out a niche within Climate Programs. College students now enroll in earth science curricula with an emphasis on climate, because virtually the entire employment pool has “climate” somehow attached; for example, one of the interviewees said it’s possible to get a Masters in Climate Finance, whatever that means.

Hundreds of thousands of jobs worldwide now involve managing what is becoming a big business worth multi trillions of dollars. Those jobs and the associated funding are wholly dependent upon the so-called existential threat. Naturally, managing an existential threat requires a raft of government laws, rules, and regulations to micromanage those little peccadillos we used to engage in, like driving a car, eating beef, or having a house with a yard and a gas grill out back. A global crisis can only be managed by a large and dedicated cabal of global bureaucrats and technocrats. They only want to help.

