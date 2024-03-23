Why is the FDA Contaminating America’s Blood Supply?

Recently, The New York Times called one of their little exposés of normal people with government jobs no one had ever heard of the “deep state” and then went on to say that those people and their jobs are “kind of awesome.”

It is always enlightening when the incompetent media tries to use propaganda and fails spectacularly. It’s obvious that they never even consulted the official definition of the “deep state” — a body of people, typically influential members of government agencies or the military, believed to be involved in the secret manipulation or control of government policy — before writing a completely bogus piece.

The NYT does not know it, but the NYT is dead. Go woke, go broke. You see, they can no longer report uncomfortable truths. With COVID, it became abundantly clear that the bureaucrats at the Federal Drug Administration were the “deep state.” (Actually, that coterie of scientists and doctors at CDC, and the NIAID, are largely deep state too.) As government employees, they were supposed to share a common interest: perform work to protect Americans.

Before it became the deep state FDA, they worked to protect the national blood supply of America, ensuring blood products were free of contaminants, viruses, and infectious diseases. No longer. Now, the FDA is fully compromised and is actually facilitating the contamination of the national blood supply. (Maybe you read reports last year that the deep state FDA was finalizing new guidelines to remove certain safeguards in place to prevent HIV transmission in blood products.)

Before there was the deep state FDA, there was the “dedicated to patient safety” and “do no harm” FDA. With respect to the national blood supply, the old FDA reduced the risk of HIV transmission (and the chance of acquiring AIDS) into the nation’s blood supply by preventing it from occurring. Period, full stop. Gay men were not allowed to give blood, and if they lied during the blood donating process, blood was still tested and destroyed as a biohazard if the hepatitis virus, HIV, or AIDS were detected.

Before they had been infected with the woke virus, the FDA could be counted on for professionalism, and to not play mind-numbingly stupid political games by allowing the contaminated blood from gay men to enter the national blood supply.

But now they did it.

Why is the deep state FDA trying to normalize gay men into society without regard to their risky behaviors? In my previous American Thinker article, Why are Children Coming down with Monkeypox?, the corrupt media, the deep state FDA, and their Democrat handlers sought to tamp down the ultimate question—how do children come down with Monkeypox when Monkeypox in America is fueled by sex between men? Now the deep state FDA has succeeded in overturning the decades-long moratorium of gay men giving blood.

What the deep state FDA did was provide a backdoor way to void the Nuremberg Code, where voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. The deep state FDA has, and continues to contaminate, the national blood supply. They are freakishly conducting human experiments on unsuspecting surgery patients with contaminated blood. Surgery patients have not volunteered to take blood possibly contaminated with HIV, AIDS, or hepatitis. It should be a felony to knowingly give contaminated blood to a patient.

And, as expected, you can now add to the list of blood contaminants, anyone who has been injected with the experimental COVID-19 “vaccines.” From The Exposé:

On Friday, Japanese researchers published a pre-print paper that warned about the risks associated with using blood from covid vaccinated people for blood transfusions and are calling on medical professionals to be aware of these risks. … ‘The health injuries caused by genetic vaccination are already extremely serious, and it is high time that countries and relevant organisations [sic] take concrete steps together to identify the risks and to control and resolve them,’ they said.

This is also a national security issue at the highest level, and the Department of Defense should be raising hell. But because they have also been fully compromised with “woke” BS, they will not say a thing to their co-conspirators, the deep state FDA. Like the buffoonery and illegitimacy of the COVID mandates, coercing troops to take experimental Wuhan wet market sewer water or whatever is in those little vials of death, military doctors have long known that allowing HIV-tainted blood into the national blood supply would guarantee infection of the men and women in uniform who are serving across the globe, protecting Americans.

There is a 100-year history of unethical human experimentation; the FDA and the CDC are just the latest thugs to neuter the Nuremberg Code, the primary directive being that voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. Now, the deep state FDA and the CDC negated the Nuremberg Code and are conducting unethical human experiments with the nation’s blood supply.

Yes, the COVID mRNA vaccines were unethical human experiments. For profit. For politics.

Negating the Nuremberg Code means the FDA, Anthony Fauci, and the CDC breached the legal firewall that once prevented the government from conducting unethical human experiments—in this case, contaminating the national blood supply or mandating unapproved experimental drugs on children against the will of their parents. Most noteworthy, this is Fauci and the HIV children all over again.

Was Fauci serious when he went on the record and on camera, repeatedly declaring that Americans should “give up” their individual freedoms for the “greater good of society”? The media swooned while Americans were unaware of Fauci’s other remarks:

Right to informed consent is a dangerous idea that risks going viral and infecting the masses, so it must be disposed of carefully like all other hazardous materials.

A growing number of parents are rightfully refusing to have their children subjected to COVID vaccine-contaminated blood; when HIV-contaminated blood is introduced into America’s bloodstream, what parent will accept that either?

In New Zealand, reports of children who needed blood for surgery or blood transfusions were removed from their parents’ custody by government authorities on the premise “it is simply impractical to have a designated donor.” The concerns of these parents are non-criminal actions but the American left will find their way to inflict this level of nuttiness and craziness on American children—be it HIV or COVID vaccine-contaminated blood—all under the “greater good of society” argument.

Let’s be clear, when parents did not voluntarily accept COVID-vaccine contaminated blood introduced into their children during surgery, New Zealand treated these parents as if they were members of a cult and removed the children from their parents’ custody. These children were given COVID-vaccine contaminated blood and died. Americans will be next if something isn’t done immediately to prevent these lunatics from enacting woke terroristic policies—introducing HIV or COVID vaccine-contaminated blood into the national blood supply—in the name of the government.

However, there are state legislatures working to bring transparency and consent to blood-receiving therapies; of course, Democrats are protesting these initiatives.

Effective immediately, American blood banks need to stop accepting blood from those with HIV and AIDS as well as those who have been uselessly “vaccinated” with the untested, mRNA experimental and unapproved gene therapy marketed as “effective” against the COVID where there is no third-party or peer-reviewed data to back up the government’s claims.

A growing number of the public knows the blood supply is now being targeted and contaminated with HIV-tainted blood as well as the experimental COVID vaccine concoctions. It is time for Congress to put a stop to this madness.

