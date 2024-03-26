The Democrats Have Crossed the Bridge into Unabashed Nazism

Following the lead of the Communists in the Soviet Union, the American Left for three-quarters of a century has been incessantly and mindlessly accusing Conservatives, and anyone opposed to their statist agenda, of being Nazis. Which, together with the accusation of racism, has become the ultimate invective.

As history is always written by the victors, the Soviet Union, an ally of the Nazi Germany from 1939-41, sought to obfuscate its role in initiating the Second World War. They, with the cooperation of United States and Great Britain, succeeded in recasting National Socialism, or Nazism, as being on the right-wing of the political spectrum. A recasting American and European academics eagerly adopted and embedded into the post-war political psyche.

In March of 2023, I wrote an article detailing eight inescapable and disturbing ways the Democrat Party emulates the Nazi Party of 1927-34 in their underlying ideology and, more importantly, tactics. Subsequently, Mr. D. Parker further detailed eight additional indisputable similarities. All but two of these sixteen commonalities (irrational obsession with race, and state/private ownership of all means of production) also apply to the proponents of Communism.

Nonetheless, there had been no basis to emulate the crudity of the American Left and label them Nazis as there was one bridge they had yet to cross: unabashed and overt antisemitism and acquiescence to repeating the Holocaust while mindlessly setting the table for an inevitable global conflict. That bridge now has been crossed and the time has come to call out these reprobates for what they are: Disciples of National Socialism or Nazis.

A date that will live in infamy in the annals of Judaism’s three-and-a-half millennia, October 7, 2023, has also exposed the Democrat party and the American left’s hitherto unknown depths of antisemitism and de facto support for the underlying beliefs of Hamas, whose declared sole reason for existence is the elimination of Israel and the slaughter of all Jews.

Despite the invasion of Israel by Hamas and the gruesome videos of the unspeakable and horrendous butchery on that fateful day, repeated marches and demonstrations have been organized by the left throughout the United States in support of not only Hamas but other terrorist groups in Lebanon, Syria and Palestine, whose stated objectives are also the elimination of Israel and the slaughter of all Jews.

Photo credit: Ted Eytan CC BY-SA 2.0 License

Additionally, political blackmail has been successfully initiated within the Democrat party to make certain that behind the scenes the Biden Administration does not waiver in taking all steps necessary to prevent Israel from permanently destroying Hamas.

Throughout the succeeding five-months, the Biden Administration and the Democrats in Congress have increasingly hamstrung the Israeli government in their pursuit of the total annihilation of Hamas. They have threatened to cut off military supplies, touted Hamas’s absurd and unproven causality statistics, and declared the goal is no longer defeating but degrading Hamas.

Further, Biden and the Democrats are trying to force Israel to surrender land and security in a disastrous so-called two-state “solution.” They are also unabashedly calling for the ouster of the duly-elected Netanyahu government.

As they have done since the beginning of the Biden presidency, and despite October 7, 2023, the Democrats are continuing to relieve sanctions and release funds to Iran. Over $100 Billion has been effectively released, thereby underwriting Iran’s military support for not only Hamas but for more than a dozen militias and terror groups across the Middle East who serve as proxies for Iran and its ultimate goal of obliterating Israel and creating an antisemitic and anti-Western caliphate.

By the overt constraining of Israel’s ability to unconditionally defeat Hamas, the plotting to overthrow the Israeli government, the blatant attempts to impose a two-state solution, and abetting Iran in its megalomaniacal ambitions, the American Left and the Democrat Party are in a tacit alliance and is effectively collaborating with Iran, Hamas, and the other Iranian-sponsored terrorist groups in their determination to recreate the Holocaust.

If Israel cannot eliminate Hamas and accepts a two-state solution, the stage will be set for an inevitable all-consuming war in the Middle East which will inexorably draw in the United States. A nuclear-armed Iran and its terror proxies are motivated by uncompromising hate and implacable religious fervor, two volatile ingredients that invariably foment conflict. If Israel, Iran, and perhaps Saudi Arabia face annihilation, the probability of a global nuclear conflict goes up exponentially.

Antisemitism has so captured the American left and the Democrat party that they are mindlessly willing to sow the seeds of another Holocaust as well as the next world war while feverishly transforming the United States into a one-party National Socialist “paradise.”

Subsequent to the publication of my article in March of 2023, I was asked in an interview what was my motive behind writing the piece. I replied that as a displaced war orphan and post-war casualty of the Second World War, it is my moral obligation to the memory of the 47 million who perished and the 65 million displaced in Europe during the war, to foreworn my fellow American citizens that they are facing a far more implacable and insidious threat than they realize.

While the current iteration of the American Left and the Democrat Party does not have a military uniform fetish or goose step up Pennsylvania Avenue, they are little different than the Nazi Party of 1927-1934 in their pursuit of one-party control of Germany. There is no tactic out-of-bounds, no limit to the lives to be sacrificed, no constraint on lawlessness, no acknowledgment of the rule of law, no deference to a written Constitution, and no respect for the dignity of mankind -- just a raw unbridled determination to seize power in perpetuity.

In the foolish belief that it could not happen here, the vast majority of Americans live in blissful obliviousness. The Republican Party wallows in the same mindset and following in the footsteps of the opposition parties in Germany circa 1929-33; they engage in never-ending internal schoolyard squabbles, a near-religious belief in compromise regardless of long-term consequences, and deferentiality to the leadership of the Democrat party. Far too many have not figured out that they are not dealing with the Democrat party of forty-years ago but the Nazi Party of ninety-four-years ago.

The reality is that the overthrow of this nation is happening apace. The process of defeating these tyrannizers will not begin until the tables are turned, and they are exposed and called out for who they are: Nazis.