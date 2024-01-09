They Hate the Military

The Democrats of the past 50 years are certainly not our parent’s Dems. At one time, all Americans (even Dems) honored military members. Today’s Democrat holds extreme antipathy towards the military going back at least to the 1960s. Recall that John Kerry rose to prominence by slandering the military. Jimmy Carter, a Naval Academy graduate himself, drastically gutted the Armed Forces. Bill Clinton and Hillary loathed service members. One Clinton appointee, Sara Lister, even called the Marines “extremists” -- most likely because Marines love and defend the United States and she didn’t understand such commitment. Then, Obama did everything he could to demoralize the military by promoting homosexuality in the ranks and allowing women in combat arms (topics for future discussion).

Decades of denigrating the military and intentionally subverting its combat effectiveness was a prelude to the Biden regime’s open attacks on the military. After Jan 6, 2021, even before the PINO (President In Name Only) took office, Biden and his people began attacking the military, convinced that many military members took part in the protest turned riot; and accused them of being extremists with no definition of what that meant. Accusations of “extremists” sounds very much like communist and authoritarian regimes labelling opponents as enemies, traitors, or something similar; and then using all available resources to arrest opponents because they’re traitors, enemies, extremists, and so on. That’s exactly what Biden, Lloyd Austin (Secretary of Defense), and others did back in early 2021. Austin even implemented a training stand down (Feb 2021) hoping to ferret out any extremists (meaning troops who didn’t support Biden) and those belonging to hate groups. (Listen to Biden; it’s obvious that to him MAGA equates to hate.) No doubt Biden was looking for all those “white supremacists” that he called the most dangerous threat to America. Biden’s accusation of white supremacy is laughable considering that in 2010 he eulogized Robert Byrd, a former KKK soldier.

Previously, I’ve proven that the Dems are the extremist party (they started a civil war to keep their slaves), the racist party (they started the KKK), the party of Jim Crow, and the party of segregation. It’s insulting to every patriotic American, to all those who have served in the military, to law enforcement, and to all who continue to fight against the Dem’s extreme ideologies, to have those radical Dems label others as the ones trying to destroy freedoms and democracy.

For almost three years, Austin, the media, and the military’s investigative agencies went on a witch hunt, (excuse me, they investigated) looking for those dastardly extremists. They were out there somewhere. Biden and Austin were on a mission to find them. They looked in those barracks, in that submarine, and in the motor pools across the globe; looking high and low on every base, aboard every ship, and in every secret facility. CNN claimed the military “long had an extremist problem.” Cynthia Miller-Idriss of MSNBC said, “Extremism in the military is a serious national security threat.” Where (and what) was their evidence? They didn’t need any evidence; all of them intuitively know that conservatives are guilty of every accusation the Dems and libs make against them. Fast forward to last week, after three years of searching and investigating, we learned that the Leftist Cabal found no extremists. Why? Because despite what the PINO claims, and despite what the fake media tells us; there are very few extremists (almost none) in the military.

Hey Dems, I spent over 30 years in the Army; much of it was down range. I will not stand for the likes of Biden, Hillary, CNN, et al. tarnishing the honor, valor, and patriotism of my brothers-in-arms. The military is the least racist, most patriotic group of Americans that you’ll find anywhere. However, very few Dems know that because very few of them have ever served. The fact that your Dear Leaders (from Clinton, to Hillary, Obama, Biden, VP Harris, and Lloyd Austin) were convinced that “extremists” are everywhere tells us that Dems are the true extremists. Dems are the racist party. Your party is a hate group (see Mark Levin’s latest book The Democrat Party Hates America), and are the ones trying to destroy the country. The claims made by Biden and Democrat media that extremists exist in the military are a complete hoax.

Calling soldiers extremists is typical Biden and typical Democrat. Now that his accusations have been debunked, who thinks we’ll see Biden apologize? Fat chance; it’s been three years and he still hasn’t apologized for smearing border agents, calling them racists and accusing them of whipping illegals. That whipping was a complete hoax, as was his accusations of extremists in the military. Biden’s not sorry for any of it because he still thinks that service members are extremists.

Then, to prove Biden’s contempt of true patriots, last week he kicked off his 2024 election campaign with perhaps the most divisive speech in American history. In that speech, he attacked President Trump and his 73+ million voters, calling them racists, trying to destroy American democracy, etc. The addled Biden claims he wants to “save democracy” but is using “banana republic” tactics such as having his political opponent (i.e. Trump) arrested numerous times, silenced with gag orders, and thrown off the ballot in numerous states.

On second thought, perhaps conservatives and military members are extremists. Democrats (and Democrat voters) simply cannot understand true patriotism. After all, it is extreme to voluntarily go into harm’s way, and to put one’s life on the line for our fellow Americans. However, that’s what millions of military members have done since this country was founded. And hundreds of thousands of those brave souls never returned; now resting with the Almighty in foreign lands and beneath distant waters as they helped preserve the freedoms that we have. They died so a buffoonlike Biden has the freedom to denigrate their sacrifices while enjoying a cozy life himself. If that’s what Biden and his Dems call extreme, then I’m guilty, along with millions of my fellow comrades-in-arms.