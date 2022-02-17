Know Your Black History

February is Black History Month, which means it’s important to know black history. Our media, leftists, and Democrats (I repeat myself) such as Biden, Hillary, LeBron James, Jesse Smollet, CNN, Lori Lightfoot, Stacey Abrams, and countless others would have you believe that America was founded on racism, is a racist nation, and has always been a racist nation. Are those Democrats correct? History’s important, so let’s exam some history.

In the past, America has had racial problems. At first, all colonies allowed slavery. However, by the early 1800s, the northern states had outlawed it. Nevertheless, southern Democrats refused to free their slaves. When Abe Lincoln, a Republican, was elected, southern Democrats fought the Civil War to keep their blacks enslaved. Then, after Reconstruction, southern Democrats implemented Black Codes and Jim Crow laws. “Jim Crow” was the name given to numerous laws passed by Democrats, throughout the South, designed to keep blacks “in their place.” These laws existed from the 1870s to the 1960s. They effectively disenfranchised blacks from the vote via poll taxes, literacy tests, and residency restrictions. Jim Crow laws made blacks second-class citizens who couldn’t vote, serve on juries, or run for office. Other laws created “separate but equal” institutions that segregated blacks from society; and established separate black schools, hospitals, water fountains, restrooms, railroad cars, and sports leagues. If segregation wasn’t bad enough, other businesses simply refused to serve blacks; hence the need for The Negro Motorist Green Book which listed businesses that would serve black travelers. Not only were the Jim Crow laws humiliating, the separate facilities were not equal. Black schools were fewer in number, had few books, and were in terrible condition. Black hospitals left blacks with unequal health care. Democrat president Woodrow Wilson (1913-1921) segregated all federal agencies. In the 1920s, the KKK reappeared nationwide. The Democrats’ Jim Crow laws effectively kept the country segregated until civil rights laws were passed in the 1960s.

Since the 1960s, the basis for blacks’ advancement was Martin Luther King Jr’s charge to the nation “to judge one on the content of their character, not on the color of their skin.” MLK’s charge was one of the greatest challenges to any nation, and has benefited more Americans (regardless of skin color) in the ensuing years than any government program could ever hope. His words caused all Americans to look inward, do some soul searching; and ask if we (individually and as a nation) were truly living up to the principle that “all men are created equal.” The result was the 1960s civil rights laws.

Over the next 30-40 years, blacks made tremendous strides. For example, in 1958, 44% of whites said they would relocate if a black family moved next door; by 1998, that figure was 1%. In 1964, 18% of whites claimed to have a black friend; by 1998, 86% did and 87% of blacks claimed a white friend. Economically, black gains were just as dramatic: in 1940, 60% of employed black women were domestic servants; by 1998 that number was 2.2%, while 60% held white-collar jobs. In 1944 only 5% of black men were employed in non-manual, white-collar work; by 1998, 30% of black men held white-collar jobs. Largely by the late 1990s and early 2000s accusations of racism were no longer heard. Why? Because, thanks to the Civil Rights Laws and the realization that discrimination was wrong, racism had been defeated. Blacks had (and still have) opportunities to excel in any field they desire.

Then, in the early 21st century came our Obamas (Barack and Michelle) and you’d have thought we were back in the 1950s and the Civil Rights Movement had never occurred. Michelle claimed she had never been proud to be an American because of racism. Suddenly, everything became racial. Disagree with Obama, it’s because of racism. (So claimed Jimmy Carter.) A policeman mistakenly arrests a black homeowner for breaking into his own house (2009), it’s because all cops are racist. A black youth tries to grab a policeman’s weapon and gets killed in the process (Michael Brown, Ferguson, MO, in 2014), again, it’s because all cops are racist -- burn down the city. Since Obama, chants of racism have only gotten louder and more frequent. Trump got elected because of racism. Stacey Abrams didn’t get elected because of racism. Black COVID deaths exceed white deaths because of racism. Even Canadians aren’t safe. When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attacked the Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandates, he called them -- you guessed it -- racists and misogynists. The accusations of racism are endless and always one way -- conservatives are the racists. Doesn’t matter if the conservative is black or white, he’s racist. So, Senator Tim Scott, Justice Clarence Thomas, Candace Owens, Larry Elder, Allen West, and the late Herman Cain are all racist (despite being black themselves) because they know their history, escaped from Plantation Democrat, and refuse to accept their victim status.

Actually, in America, apart from the constant accusations of racism, there’s so little racism that racial incidents must be trumped up. Based on a 30-second video, Nick Sandman, the Covington Catholic kid, was accused of racially accosting a Native American. After viewing the entire 30-minute video, it was clear that the Indian had confronted Sandman. Jussie Smollet (a Trump hater) couldn’t find any racist white guys, so he hired two black Nigerians to beat him up so he could claim a racial attack. Bubba Wallace (an anti-Trumper) claimed a pull-rope in his NASCAR garage was a noose placed there to intimidate him. The FBI sent 15 agents to investigate and determined that it was a pull-rope. Last September, racist graffiti at a Missouri high school led 1,000 students to walk out in protest. Turns out a black student admitted he wrote “HOPE ALL BLACK PEOPLE DIE” and wrote the N-word on the bathroom wall. A comment, to the report summed it up very well: “The demand for racist incidents is outstripping supply! Therefore, fraudulent incidents are being dreamt up to bridge the gap!”

In the past 15 years, almost every single claim of racial hatred and bigotry has been a rush to judgement by Democrats and their media darlings. Beginning before the Civil War and continuing to this day, the most racist group in American history is, and continues to be, the Democrat Party and its voters. So, yes, Obama, CNN, LeBron, and Biden are correct about racism. However, it’s Democrats who are guilty of the systemic racism, and why it’s important to know your black history.

