On Being a White, Male, Nazi, Insurrectionist RINO

A recent email exchange with a feminist college professor regarding the resignation of Harvard president Claudine Gay was abruptly terminated with an angry email informing me that White men were responsible for all the evils in America and that if this group of racist “genocidal maniacs” were eliminated this country would be a more “loving and hospitable” place for women and people of color. A stance long espoused by the radical American Left and a position increasingly permeating the festering halls of academia. My immediate thought after the exchange was that we have reached the pinnacle of lunacy in this country and that my résumé is now complete.

I am not only a racist but, due to my sex and skin color, I am also a genocidal maniac who should be summarily executed. Per many in the Democrat Party, I am a Nazi sympathizer because I voted for Donald Trump in 2016 as well as financially supported, campaigned, and voted for him in 2020 but far worse, I am extraordinarily fond of this nation. The Biden Administration has categorized me as an “insurrectionist” for attending the January 6, 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally. And recently, I have been informed, by many, ostensibly on my side of the political spectrum, that I am a RINO and a traitor for seriously considering Ron DeSantis and not pledging unconditional and undying allegiance to Donald Trump in the 2024 primaries.

Let us begin with the loons who believe that White men are the focus of all evil. What if their wish were granted and all White men suddenly disappeared or were relegated to the immutable rules of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion). What sort of country would Americans be living in? And, to paraphrase Shakespeare, would all the supposed evil White men have done live after them or be interred with their bones?

In 2022, 71% of the population identified as White (that includes nearly 60% of Hispanics who self-identify as White). Therefore, White males account for 35.1% of the overall population. Per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics White men exceed their number in nearly 60%+ of all major categories of occupations but are significant in the following:

83% of aircraft pilots and flight engineers

82% of logging, fishing, oil and gas drilling and refinery workers

75% of carpenters, plumbers, electricians, and masons

75% of mechanics, installers, and service technicians

73% of farmers and ranchers

73% of construction managers, and supervisors

71% of automobile, bus, truck and heavy vehicle service technicians and mechanics

72% of police, firefighters, and security workers

68% of aerospace, electrical, and mechanical engineers

65% of intercity truck drivers

A question for the mind-numbed left-wing dupes: how would Americans feed and clothe themselves, travel, stay warm in winter and cool in the summer, build roads and housing, maintain infrastructure, and secure and defend the nation if Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is enforced and all the above occupations could only employ 35.1% of white men?

Would racism, religious animosity, tribalism, as well as economic dislocations and conflicts cease to exist if American white men ceased to exist? Would Communist China, the Islamic terrorists, Iran, and North Korea then peacefully disarm and never pose threat to America and the world? For the first time since humankind set foot on the planet, will peace and love dominate all societies, tribes, and nations?

Which brings me to the radical Left’s incessant drumbeat of unconscionably calling anyone who disagrees with or is actively involved in defeating them Nazis or, in the case of Donald Trump, Hitler. This vile indiscriminate comparison is indicative of the inability to present a coherent argument in support of their policies or candidates.

These mindless references are an insult to and a degradation of the memory of the nearly thirty-five million who died during World War II in Europe and the countless millions who were casualties and displaced by the evil and genocidal Nazis. Today, less than 4% of the American population was alive during those tumultuous years and far fewer have any recollection of those days. The immature indoctrinated imbeciles that so glibly throw around these insulting comparisons do not have the slightest idea of the reality of World War II.

The frame of reference for far too many Americans is sitting in a movie theater watching a fictitious or sanitized Hollywood portrayal of the war or casually viewing a dispassionate television documentary showing faded and grainy black and white newsreels of lifeless bodies strewn across a shell-pocked field, of ashen faces comatosely staring into a camera, and of ragged and emaciated refugees escaping the ravages of war. These impersonal images are quickly forgotten as Americans go about their daily lives.

But those of us who lived either through the war or the never-ending struggle to survive in its aftermath do not have that luxury. Our experiences haunt us every hour, day and night. To compare any of us, or for that matter hardworking patriotic Americans, to Nazis is the height of wretchedness and crudity.

With extraordinarily few exceptions there is no one on either side of the political spectrum, particularly Donald Trump, who can justifiably be referred to as a Nazi or Hitler. The time has come for these reprobates on the Left to stop acting like cartoon characters running through the streets mindlessly shouting “Nazi!” and “Hitler!” at the top of their lungs.

I have always thought of myself as being a highly patriotic American, enormously grateful to be brought to this nation as a displaced orphan per the terms of the Displaced Persons Act. It is, therefore, exceedingly insulting to be referred to as an “insurrectionist” by the government because I chose to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally on January 6, 2021.

Knowing full well that the rally would not accomplish anything substantive, I decided to attend because I wanted to meet and talk to my fellow Americans about why they came, their outlook for the future of the country, and their backgrounds. I met many extraordinary and patriotic people as I later chronicled.

From a distance of about 75 yards, I witnessed virtually the entire debacle at the Capitol after 2:00 pm on January 6th when I arrived at the Capitol grounds. Having attended numerous marches and rallies on the Mall since 1963, I was taken aback by what I saw. There were agents provocateurs among the crowd, an unconscionable lack of police presence, and insufficient crowd barriers. I immediately sensed that this was highly likely a setup to incite a riot.

That same evening I wrote about my experience and sense of foreboding referring to January 6th as a day that will live in political infamy not because of the riot at the Capitol but rather the potential exploitation by the legacy media and the Democrats.

The exploitation I feared became a reality. I still bristle at so many of my fellow American being unjustly prosecuted and others being accused of “insurrection.” The exploitation, duplicity, malevolence, and dishonor of the legacy media, the Democrat Party, the Justice Department, and the Biden Administration has indeed made January 6, 2021 a day of political infamy.

Lastly, there many on the Right who have been absurdly accusing me of being a RINO or traitor because I refuse to pledge undying allegiance to Donald Trump in the 2024 primaries and am seriously looking at Ron DeSantis as a plausible nominee who can win in November of 2024. In his first term, Trump was extraordinarily successful and accomplished great things until March of 2020 and the onset of COVID lockdowns and massive uncontrolled spending.

I have never nor will I ever fawn over anyone. Politicians serve the people; they answer to us. It is not the other way around. No political figure in this nation should be a celebrity, idol, or de facto monarch. If Trump is the nominee I will again support him but during the primaries I will unceasingly question his and Ron DeSantis’s actions, statements and ability to win the crucial general election of 2024.

