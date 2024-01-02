Cheaters Shouldn’t Win and Winners Shouldn’t Cheat

I remember watching the election returns in 2016 as liberal pundits followed the counting and gradually realized that Donald Trump was going to defeat Hillary Clinton. The next day, supporters cried and howled in despair.

The tables were turned in 2020 when Joe Biden, a candidate who couldn’t attract more than 30 people to attend a rally, “defeated” President Trump. The fact that six states simultaneously stopped counting early the next morning and later showed statistically impossible jumps in votes for Biden has led me to an ongoing study of election fraud – vote-count manipulations, dropbox stuffing, and mail-in ballot fraud -- almost all perpetrated by Democrat operatives working in concert across the country.

A new poll by Scott Rasmussen added a new dimension -- rampant cheating by individual American voters.

“More than 20% of voters who used mail-in ballots in 2020 admit they participated in at least one form of election fraud… 21% of likely U.S. voters who voted by absentee or mail-in ballot in the 2020 election say they filled out a ballot, in part or in full, on behalf of a friend or family member, such as a spouse or child…” …Nineteen percent (19%) of those who cast mail-in votes say a friend or family member filled out their ballot, in part or in full, on their behalf. Furthermore, 17% of mail-in voters say that in the 2020 election, they cast a ballot in a state where they were no longer a permanent resident. All of these practices are illegal…”

Chris Talgo extrapolated these numbers and concluded that, if true, “Using simple arithmetic and 2020 election data, we can estimate that Biden received approximately 47 million votes by mail whereas Trump received about 24 million. Now, if we assume that 20 percent of both Trump and Biden mail-in votes were cast fraudulently, it would mean that Biden received nearly 10 million illegal votes and Trump received close to 5 million mail-in votes that should not have counted.”

Those extra 5 million votes for Biden might explain his narrow victories in the battleground states.

A 2012, Pew Center on the States analysis of state voter rolls that found “Approximately 24 million -- one of every eight -- voter registrations in the United States are no longer valid or are significantly inaccurate. More than 1.8 million deceased individuals are listed as voters. Approximately 2.75 million people have registrations in more than one state.”

So it looks like we have a double dose of organized cheating. First, corrupt actors altering counts, stuffing ballot boxes, and manufacturing and counting fake absentee ballots, and second, voters signing ballots that weren’t theirs and voting in states from which they had moved.

With millions of mandatory vote by mail ballots being sent out to wrong addresses, the temptation is strong to fill them out yourself and mail them back. And what if the people taking the polls about cheating were actually cheating in their poll responses and their actual cheating was 25% or 30%?

Why should I be surprised? Cheating goes on everywhere in our society.

Scientists cheat their results to get their grants. Cheating on spouses has increased from 5% in 1960 to 21% in 2021. Reporters at a riot stand in front of a fire and say the protests are peaceful. Cheating in school has gone from 20% in the 1940s to 75% in 2022, with students now using AI to prepare reports. Prominent business leaders have cheated on their resumes along with many politicians.

Cheating starts in our schools.

School curricula must focus on what is important for real life -- not leftist political rhetoric. Poorly taught students can’t read, write, or do math. They won’t be qualified to do even the simplest jobs.

Currently, a candidate for a doctoral degree must complete a dissertation with oral arguments before a committee of experts. What if this practice was carried down to lower grades? Tests should be monitored closely. But what if the teacher were to regularly select 10% of students to answer the questions in person?

But before we can elect new leaders to mandate these changes, we must have honest and fair elections.

Most of the new types of election fraud have been enabled by an organized and ongoing mission by Democrats to eliminate checks and balances in the voting process. In the name of “equal access,” they have gutted voter ID laws, automatically registered voters at the DMV, legalized “ballot harvesting,” and dramatically expanded mail-in voting while weakening signature verification rules.

None of this could happen if the voter rolls were maintained accurately, as required by the National Voting Rights Act of 1993, Help America Vote Act of 2002, and the Federal Information Security Management Act of 2002. The rules for registering new voters are very precise and must be followed closely. When people move away or die, the rolls must be updated.

There is no rationale for universal mail-in voting. The Rasmussen poll found if it was eliminated, only 2% claimed they would not vote at all.

If there is true need for an absentee ballot, it must be done in person, with proper identification and registrars being held accountable to do the process properly. Signatures must be verified carefully, unlike the 1-3 second reviews as we have seen in Arizona. Reviews need to be done by two-party supervisors together, with disagreements moving up the ladder to a judge.

Ballot counting needs to be conducted according to the law with paper ballots and both parties present. Ballots need to be securely stored where they can be recounted. All chain of custody rules must be followed.

Each precinct should post their totals online where everyone can see and compare them to the state totals reported.

Any violations of election rules in a precinct should trigger a complete revote the following week. DAs must prosecute election fraud crimes and judges should give harsh sentences.

You don’t want a heart surgeon who cheated his way through medical school, why would you want your congressman elected through fraud?

Support grassroots efforts across the country to force every state to clean up the massive errors found in their voter rolls and enforce federal election laws. State groups, such as Audit New York, conducted extensive research and found millions of errors. Since then they have formed United Sovereign Americans to work with other states and share their legal and database expertise. Over twenty have joined so far.

Image: Vitezslav Vylicil, Pexels