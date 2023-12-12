Two Weeks That Changed America

I was recently asked if there was a defining moment that dramatically accelerated and perhaps made permanent the chaos this nation is presently facing. My answer: the two weeks between March 16 and March 30, 2020.

On March 16th, Donald Trump declared a National Emergency for COVID-19 and effectively shut down the nation for “15 days to slow the spread”. At a press conference announcing the temporary shutdown he said: “With several weeks of focused action, we can turn the corner, and turn it quickly.”

Regardless of the severity, never throughout the annals of mankind has a nation been shut down to combat a pandemic. However, the politically compromised and dishonest medical advisors to Trump (including Drs. Fauci and Birx) advised him to declare a National Emergency and agree to a shutdown and social distancing by pointing to the supposed success of China’s choreographed lockdowns.

Soon thereafter, Trump allied with Mitch McConnell and the Democrats to structure an unprecedented economic relief package which was passed by Congress on March 27, 2020. Trump signed the $2.2 Trillion Coronavirus relief bill or the CARES Act on the same day. This was the largest single spending bill in human history and equivalent to the annual Gross Domestic Product of Russia.

Within the voluminous CARES Act was $400 million to the states to legitimize, promote, and underwrite mass mail-in voting and by default, ballot harvesting. By including this spending in the relief package, both political parties and the White House gave their stamp of approval for mass mail-in voting and the inevitable attendant abuse and manipulation.

The announced initial 15 days to slow the spread of COVID-19 days became 45 days as Donald Trump, on March 30, 2020, reluctantly extended the de facto national shutdown for an additional 30 days after acquiescing to the so-called public health experts in the government.

Once that extension was announced, Trump lost control of events and it became impossible for him to reverse course. He was mercilessly mocked whenever he talked about ending the lockdowns toward the end of the 45-day period as the legacy media and the Democrats were incessantly fearmongering and the federal medical bureaucracy was deliberately inflating the infection and fatality numbers.

This cabal was secure in the knowledge that the measures outlined by Trump and the White House Covid Task Force would sink the economy and open the door to mass mail-in voting and voter fraud. Which would also be the catalyst to defeat Trump in the general election. Accordingly, the political opposition and legacy media unrelentingly wallowed in alarmism and championed draconian lockdowns, masking and social distancing while also promoting mass mail-in voting.

Thus, the extension issued on March 30th inevitably led to long-term lockdowns, massive economic dislocation, protracted school closures as the various state governors, pointing to Trump’s decisions as their justification, initiated their own lockdown regimens. Trump was confronted with the reality that a president has no legal basis to intervene in the shutdown policies of the individual states.

Instinctively, Trump knew he had made a mistake as he watched the economy implode. However, due to the upcoming election, he hesitated to remove those around him, such as the duplicitous Drs. Fauci and Birx, who were not only incompetent but in league with the Democrat/Legacy Media axis.

Trump, in his speeches, did attempt to convince the governors and federal bureaucrats to alter course, but it was too late as the damage to his presidency, the nation, and the citizenry was a fait accompli. Further, with donor and federal government funding combined with insouciance on the part of the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee, the Democrat war machine relentlessly, and in some cases unconstitutionally, succeeded in changing election laws in numerous states prior to November 3, 2020.

The decisions and actions between March 16th and March 30, 2020 were the primary factor in the election of Joe Biden and the Obama-led Marxist takeover of the presidency and the Executive Branch, which has eventuated in the following:

A de facto open border resulting in over 10 million illegal immigrants and an untold number of potential terrorists flooding the nation,

$10.3 Trillion in new national debt since March of 2020 (in 2008 the total national debt was $10.0 Trillion),

A potentially permanent stagnant economy and ongoing inflation resulting in one dollar in November of 2023 buying only 82% of what it did in March of 2020, while real disposable income is down 7.5%,

A politically weaponized justice system and federal police force (FBI) targeting Trump and other political adversaries as well as everyday Americans,

Permanent uncontrolled mail-in voting in 34 of the 50 states,

The massive expansion of the government-sponsored censorship and domestic spying industry,

An overwhelming erosion of confidence in the Federal health bureaucracy due to manipulating data, promoting lockdowns, and the haphazard approval and mandating of the COVID-19 vaccine,

The funding of a never-ending and unnecessary war in Ukraine, the enriching of Iran, and the greenlighting of Chinese expansion and belligerency.

Donald Trump deserves to be recognized as an indispensable man who was the right president at the right time and prior to March of 2020 had one of the most successful presidencies in the modern era. However, when confronted by his adversaries and their manipulation of the Coronavirus Pandemic, Trump’s acquiescence and decision-making process was out of character as he was far too fixated on the upcoming election.

The decisions a president makes in times of national crises oftentimes have enormous implications for the future of the country. The decisions made in those fateful two weeks between March 16 and March 30, 2020 are the backdrop to the chaos this nation is presently experiencing.

Image: OpenClipArt.com