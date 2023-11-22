My Journey from Frustration to Outrage to Seething Anger

I have had it. My past sense of frustration with the damaging policies of the left has moved to outrage and anger because I’m finally seeing the results of the Big Picture in action. The movement from mere disagreement on key policies to the left’s raw, full-throated imposition of their ideas using administrative actions rather than legislation has placed our society in danger of collapse and the real possibility of a major world war.

A combination of evil psychopaths and craven, effete professors misled and miseducated the bulk of our citizenry, creating cadres of Lenin’s ‘Useful Idiots’ that can be spun up into mobs on a moment’s notice. This, combined with the bumbling ineptitude and ignorance in our administrative state, all add to my outrage.

Let’s look at the list of just some examples of conduct that is beyond the Pale:

Image by Andrea Widburg using a photo from cookie-studio.

I am enraged that our US Congress continues to pile debt upon debt, with no consequences because it isn’t the politicians’ money (Cloward-Piven). And they can’t be held accountable. They just keep increasing the debt limit.

I am outraged that Washington absconded with the power vested in the federated structure of our Constitution, which intends for most power to be issued from the states, and then assigned that power to an administrative state, where bureaucrats’ regulations are enforced like laws.

I am outraged that the Marxism we permitted into our higher education system at blue-chip universities has now created hateful, anti-Israeli, pro-terrorism, Marxist progressive students who blindly believe that Israel must be eliminated.

I have seething anger about the takeover of K-12 education by leftist teacher unions and school boards that indoctrinate children during their formative years in racism, victimhood, and LGBTQ++ matters, denounce mainstream culture and religion, and tear down the family structure, all while blocking parents from knowing.

I have moved from frustration to outrage about so-called “trans” movement ’ s overtaking society (although fewer than 3 in 1,000 even meet the traditional psychiatric definition for gender dysphoria) under the LGBTQ++ rainbow banner, requiring us to pretend along with the lie under penalty of social ostracism.

s overtaking society (although fewer than 3 in 1,000 even meet the traditional psychiatric definition for gender dysphoria) under the LGBTQ++ rainbow banner, requiring us to pretend along with the lie under penalty of social ostracism. I am outraged at forcing women to open their private spaces to men and the unequal physical competition in women’s sports that occurs, all while everyone is expected to act as if it is normal. This is kangaroo court territory, where we are forced to repeat, under penalty of punishment, an obvious lie that there are more than two genders and that a man who announces he is a woman is, in fact, a woman.

I am seething that our wide-open border allows millions to flood in, including untracked terrorists, while Secretary “Baghdad Bob” Mayorkas stares into the camera and says, “The border is under control.”

I am outraged that we continue to send so-called humanitarian aid funding to Iran and terrorists in Gaza and the West Bank, all of whom use it against us and our allies. This, combined with the Democrat’s Iran appeasement, means that Iran will likely have a functional nuclear weapon very soon.

I am enraged that America’s city streets are filled with trash, needles, open drug use, human waste, and people living in massive tent cities—something the left has purposefully created as one way to collapse society (Cloward-Piven). We’re told the solution is difficult, if not impossible, to fix, yet San Francisco just proved it could be done in a week.

I am enraged that the “defund the police” movement, which included releasing dangerous prisoners back onto the streets, is a by-design policy to increase societal unrest and make life dangerous for normal citizens (Cloward-Piven).

However, two issues are my biggest triggers: First, it enrages me that just by the usurpation of administrative decrees, the lie of Climate Change is now ruling our economy. The left’s one-sided imposition of “cures” for this false problem only has one purpose: To stop the production of oil and gas while failing on purpose to consider replacements for that energy to keep us alive.

Nine states have now doubled down and said that, by 2035, only EVs can be sold within their borders—a position they hold regardless of the impossibility of building enough EVs and electric generating capacity to meet the need, even if we all agreed 100% to do it. The real goal is forcing citizens onto public transportation, which places individual movement under governmental control.

Finally, this last one scares me. It is outrageous that our warmongering left, along with some very sick people on the right, got us into supporting the Ukraine War by goading Russia into invading Ukraine because they hate Putin and wanted to force Russian regime change. Suddenly, our military-industrial complex had to be fed massive orders for war materiel, and we needed an excuse to ship billions of US dollars to Ukraine, further running us into debt while lining the pockets of corrupt people all along the line.

Bumbling action in the Afghanistan withdrawal, global appeasement, and the inability to correctly walk off a stage demonstrates how weak President Biden appears to our adversaries, opening the door to consider military action elsewhere, such as Taiwan.

Which leads to my most seething anger of all:

What all this means is that, finally, 100 years after Woodrow Wilson imposed the administrative state on us (which rejects the Constitution’s Separation of Powers), a move later aligned with the Frankfurt School’s long march through the institutions and its concomitant Marxism, socialism has won. America, as the Constitution defines it, is over.

The infuriating irony is that all the stupid, brainwashed, woke, useful idiots will have delivered full powers to the psychopaths behind the curtain. They and we will find out that the promised workers’ paradise is a lie—a lie they believed because leftists successfully erased the history showing where their policies lead. And when the useful idiots wake up and start complaining, they’ll be shocked to see that, rather than being among the ruling “elites,” they’ll face the firing squads along with the rest of us.

All the closet socialists who comment here may finally figure it out. But it will be too late. Unfortunately, everything leftists have done will also take me and others who do understand history down along with it. And that angers me the most since America’s leftist class never had that right.

Lewis Dovland is a passionate observer of America’s future direction with a focus on exposing the “Big Picture” end goals of the progressive Marxist movement and how we can prevail. Email at Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com