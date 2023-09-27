How Ukraine and American Evaporate

President Zelensky's recent visit to America suggests that Ukrainians do not appreciate conservatives in Congress. The Ukrainians either do not know or intentionally ignore the right side of the aisle and enthusiastically work solely with left-wingers in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere.

However, the truth is that the United States federal government has no money. American leftists devoted all the money to encouraging a multi-million invasion on our southern border; implementing unprofitable, wasteful "green" technologies; and nurturing woke, feminized, toothless military (and, in part, the general population).

The United States federal government has to borrow money from future generations of Americans to survive the present. Allocating money to Ukraine automatically degrades young Americans' prospects for a good life. Sad to say, American money is depleted; what the outside world sees is merely a shell of former American glory.

Besides, the exact expenditure of American taxpayers' money remains unknown to everyone (it applies not to just the Ukrainian case). Yes, the White House directs a portion of American taxpayers' money toward various weapons systems observable in the combat zone. However, the public is unaware of how significant that segment is. What about the money we do not see on the battlefield? Who controls the feedback loop from the American Treasury to Ukraine and back to the Democrat operatives, including the "big guy"? What is the rate of return on the money funneled into the Ukraine-enabled left-wing patronage machine?

If Ukraine accepts American funds, it must accept traditional American accounting practices, with mandatory periodic financial audits. Unfortunately, the Biden clique, along with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) plankton, does things to remind everybody of Biden's lucrative deals in China, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and here and there. The Biden administration blocks all efforts to implement even rudimentary accountability.

That leads us toward the loudest issue, at least from the American perspective: the catapulting of Ukraine into the DNC client state.

History demonstrates that a political party could have a satellite military force that bypasses the official military chain of command. These legions report exclusively to party bosses. For example, the Nazis had their military branch, the SS, outside the Wehrmacht. Putin's party army, Rosgvardia, is not answerable to the Russian Ministry of Defense, either. While these examples are well known, history has never witnessed a political party forming not its military offshoot, but a client state. It looks as though Ukraine constitutes itself as the first state on a short leash by a foreign political party: the Democrat party of America.

In the past, the Democrat Party successfully attempted to establish party-aligned military or quasi-military wings. Recall the KKK, Antifa, numerous "Occupy" movements, and BLM thugs. Now a supposed sovereign country, Ukraine, has willingly submitted itself to Democrat party serfdom, along with a carefully established and well oiled money-laundering conveyor.

The deliberate weakening of the United States and Russia by their respective presidents mandates prolonged, bloody trench warfare. That is why neither the United States, NATO allies, nor Russia is rushing. China's Politburo, directly or indirectly, demanded the piecemeal delivery of armaments to Ukraine. Everyone on the left side of the political spectrum stays committed to the plan.

The world — not to mention Ukrainians — must understand that the de-Ukrainization of Ukraine at the hands of Russian revanchists is just a sideshow. This bitter truth is hard to swallow, but the main event is the de-Americanization of America and the de-Russification of Russia by Chinese communists. The end of bloodshed may reside well outside the kill zone that separates the defender and the aggressor.

Conservatives worldwide are traditionally against war (any war, by the way). Biden's political opponents have an entirely distinct vision of the situation. They prefer a one-time delivery of overwhelming military might to expel Russian invaders for good and generate revenue by rebuilding Ukraine after that. For instance, the pre-woke military establishment, per General McMaster, considers 30 Abrams tanks for Ukraine laughable and advocates for 300 as a minimum.

However, Donald Trump, one of the conservative movement's leaders, is persona non grata in Ukraine.

Regrettably, the "Russia, Russia, Russia" hoax has warped minds on both sides of the Atlantic. Ukrainian society continues to view Trump as a Kremlin agent. Ukrainians contributed significantly to the deception. Recall that the DNC's squadron to dig dirt on Trump during the 2016 election cycle headquarters was at the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington, D.C. Since then, Ukraine elected a new president, Zelensky, who refused to honor Trump's call to help root out Biden clan corruption. That paved the way for Trump's first impeachment.

The irony is that Trump is the only politician who can realistically halt the largest shooting war in Europe since World War II. Stop quickly — and, as such, ruin leftists' endgame. Almost everyone wants more weapons for Ukraine, but Trump keeps his eyes on the strategic rather than tactical goal. From his perspective, the objective is not to arm Ukraine, but to stop the bloodshed. Trump has tools at his disposal that operatives in the bowels of the DNC (or Ukrainians, for that matter) cannot foresee.

To illustrate, Trump-47 could declare the removal of the American nuclear arsenal from Japan and its relocation to Taiwan — complemented with implicit permission for Japan to acquire its own nuclear weapons.

Such a move would shake the leftist endeavors for World Domination because China would suddenly have to deal with nuclear-armed Japan. Japanese scientists will complete their Manhattan Project in less time than the American one. In a few years, China will face the possibility of losing Taiwan — probably forever. Also, China's world dominance fantasies will evaporate (also forever) because China understands that it can negotiate with nuclear America but not with nuclear Japan.

Basically, Trump would make China the offer it could not refuse: keep the status quo — on the condition of ordering its vassal state, Russia, to withdraw from Ukraine — or gravely jeopardize the whole Mao ideological experiment.

Americans, especially conservative Americans, respect Ukraine's national hero Stepan Bandera and his WWII-era Ukrainian nationalism while detesting his left-wing, proto-fascist ideology. In return, Americans expect Ukrainians to respect American nationalism. Ukrainians cannot count on sympathy from American conservatives for their cause to surpass American nationalism. True nationalism does not come at the expense of somebody else's.

The Ukrainian government must not hire a disgraced (now suspended) American transgender as the Ukrainian army spokesman. Ukrainians must not offer the ambassador position to a tasteless promoter of satanic rituals. The president of Ukraine must not weaponize science by stating that "humanity is failing on its climate policy objectives" while begging for money at the United Nations. Picking up an economic fight with Ukraine's most staunch supporter, conservative Poland, is ludicrous.

On the contrary, the young nation that fights for its existence must look beyond its nose and choose friends and enemies wisely.

Gary Gindler, Ph.D. is a conservative columnist at Gary Gindler Chronicles and a new science founder: Politiphysics. Follow him on Twitter/X.

Image via Pxfuel.