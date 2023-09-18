The World Revolution and the Russo-Ukrainian War

Since the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991, Ukraine started the practice of de-Stalinization, de-Leninization, and comprehensive de-communization. In the process, it acquired many friends, non-friends, and enemies. Naturally, all of them showed their colors in the Russo-Ukrainian War.

A part of the Left embraces Ukraine's cause because it makes them anti-Russia -- the theme they cannot vacate from following the "Trump is Putin's agent" hoax. They invested exorbitant political capital in the anti-Trump "Russia-Russia-Russia" frenzy.

A portion of conservatives support Ukraine because it traditionally backs the independence of legitimate nations, such as Israel or Taiwan.

Many on the Left reject Ukraine's sovereignty because they cannot forgive Ukraine for dismantling and emblematically throwing in the trash can communist symbols, statues, and worldviews.

Some conservatives ignore Ukraine's plea for help because, in their view, their own country's troubles are exponentially more critical than the problems of the territory somewhere in Eastern Europe. Besides, it occupies the world's leading position in corruption metrics.

These diametrical positions are understandable. However, all of them are imprudent because their adherents focus on only one war while unthinkingly ignoring the rest.

In fact, at least three major wars are going on simultaneously instead of just one. First, the autocratic Russian regime wages undeclared war on Russian citizens. Second, radical left-wingers are in open conflict with the population of the United States. Observing those two wars, a prominent suzerain -- the Chinese Communist Party -- orchestrated the shooting war between Russia and Ukraine.

It is the same old story: a "clever" left-wing regime cooperates with another not-so-smart left-wing government to implement the New World Order because they realize they cannot make the World Revolution alone. They don't have the economic or military power to do so. The solution? Make the not-so-clever leftists engage in a prolonged, exhaustive battle with some arbitrary targets. The goal is not to destroy a neighboring or faraway land. The intent is to drain every state involved to the desired degree of weakness. After this, the "clever" leftists will strike the decisive blow, overpowering both ideologically antagonistic states.

If the narration reminds you of something, it should be no surprise -- we just described how Stalin stimulated World War II by exploiting no-so-wise Hitler.

How did they do it in the case of Ukraine?

Everybody has heard about the "rights of the Russian-speaking Donbas" (industrial region of the Ukrainian East) and their numerous "violations." What is calculatedly hidden from the public is the underlying reason why so many ethnic Russians live in Eastern Ukraine.

When Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin used manufactured food crises in 1930s communist-occupied Ukraine, it triggered the Holodomor. (Note it is a standard leftist approach. Currently, China weaponizes food prices globally by using Russia's hands.) The widespread famine killed millions of Ukrainians -- all in an attempt to crush opposition to communist ideas. The residents of primarily agricultural West Ukraine, which had many small farms, had a better chance of survival than the relatively industrialized East Ukraine population.

Ultimately, Stalin decided to repopulate East Ukraine by forcing families from central Russia to relocate to Eastern Ukraine's wastelands. They quartered Russians in houses by then-murdered Ukrainians and allocated parcels of land. Russians brought their language, culture, and traditions and -- in return for handouts from the Soviet government -- became loyal servants to the communist powers.

The tensions between cohabitants -- native Ukrainians and involuntary "invaders" -- had been growing since the 1940s, and even the iron fist of the Soviet dictators could not suppress them. Eventually, the foreseeable but not easily predictable turning point, like a secret intelligence agency (KGB) taking over Russia, set Ukraine on a collision course with China's client state.

Over the years, both presidents -- Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin -- have demonstrated unmistakable signs that they are on the Chinese payroll. During a recent press conference in Vietnam, Joe Biden stated, "I don't want to contain China" and "We're all better off if China does well." For his part, Vladimir Putin is solidly in China's orbit: economically as a junior partner and politically as a vassal.

Per China's request, both presidents are working tirelessly to impoverish the countries they helm: Russia with war on its neighbor and the United States as Ukraine's primary weapons and financial supplier. Both are doing Chinese Communists' bidding, preparing economic, political, and assaultive conditions for Mao's version of leftism to establish the New World Order. All this while China plays the diplomatic role of peacemaker.

Fortunately, it is not a hot world war yet, but the Russo-Ukrainian War affected countries on all continents. However, the war’s mastermind, the Chinese Communists, cannot assert firm control over rapidly unfolding events. Thus, the sum of unintended consequences greatly outweighs the matters under Chinese management and control.

Chinese Communists may have worked hard to normalize aggression, but they are certainly not the first. The history of leftist actions indicates that they plotted constantly for the World Revolution in one form or another. In other words, the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war should not be considered an isolated incident. This war is just one single line in the overall leftist project plan. Other items from that plan are well-known. Recall the COVID-19 hysteria (even if the virus itself was not intentionally released from the Wuhan lab, the political component of the pandemic is unquestionable). Also consider "climate change" (sorry -- it is now called "global burning") and WEF-promoted ersatz-fascism.

The leftist informational blockade is challenging to break through. The card-carrying ideological foot soldiers have infiltrated media and social networks. They -- knowingly and sometimes unknowingly -- joined forces with a plethora of "woke" intelligence agencies. Many segments of society are not trained to see the forest behind trees because the description of reality and the corresponding political vocabulary are firmly in the hands of the Left. Like an experienced magician, China shows what it wants the world to perceive while keeping the actual agenda well camouflaged.

Who do you think finances the barbaric invasion of illegals into the West? Who continues to invest in the Soviet-era "Red Cocaine" strategy, but with modern narcotics like fentanyl? Every time leftists feel the chorus of people asking inconvenient questions is exceedingly loud, new, "recently declassified" UFO sightings suddenly appear.

The beneficiaries of the present-day Russo-Ukrainian War are not in Europe or the Americas, Africa, or Australia. The heirs presumptive are China's Communist Party Politburo; all human beings outside the leftist ecosystem must learn that lesson. The unfortunates of Europe's most significant military campaign since World War II are easy to spot: Ukrainian, Russian, American, Polish, British, French, and German masses -- just to name a few, and most of Africa's inhabitants.

To conclude, American and Russian presidents are not independent players on the world stage; instead, they are tasked with presiding over the decline. That leaves the Ukrainian president between a rock and a hard place. Ironically, leftist history suggests that the Chinese will soon become victims, too.

Gary Gindler, Ph.D., is a conservative columnist at Gary Gindler Chronicles and a new science founder: Politiphysics. Follow him on Twitter/X.

Image: Public Domain