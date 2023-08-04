Government’s Collusion With Social Media Is Worse Than You Realize

Thomas Jefferson was no fan of newspapers but, when asked about choosing between government without newspapers and newspapers without government, famously answered that he would not hesitate to choose the latter. His observation reflected two things. Firstly, and obviously, newspapers were the dominant medium of his day and, secondly, he profoundly suspected government and, therefore, saw newspapers as a check on unfettered power. Today’s social media, though, would give him pause, for it is the government’s ally, not its watcher.

In recent months, thanks to Elon Musk’s release of the Twitter Files , the Facebook documents that the Judiciary Committee obtained, and other damning social media discoveries, we now know that the White House (aka The Democrat Party) and an assortment of governmental agencies have persistently exerted heavy influence, including monetary payoffs, to control information on social media. Subpoenaed documents from other firms like Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft are supposed to be forthcoming and may reveal more.

We finally are having confirmed those suspicions that Democrats (including social media) have for years denounced as conspiracy theories. Yes, there was shadow banning; yes, Russians were not overwhelming us with disinformation; and yes, people were being deplatformed, censored, and locked out of their accounts. But just how big of a deal is this?

To answer that question, you first must have a handle on social media’s significance and influence overall. Few Americans do, believing this is just another iteration of media evolution.

Over the centuries and decades, the balance of power has shifted amongst various media (e.g., in-person speeches, newspapers, books, theater, radio, magazines, billboards, television, movies, etc.) While newspapers may have been the dominant medium in Jefferson’s day, they were not pervasive. A relatively small portion of the population had access to them, and word of mouth still represented a powerful competitor.

As this pervasiveness escalated, so did the emergence of alternative media—radio and then television—keeping that power balance somewhat in check. However, since the advent of the internet, particularly over the last decade, the significance of virtually all other media has been diminished dramatically by a new competitor—the digital leviathan.

Whether the digital format is audio, video, news websites, advertising, or social media, it is expanding as old-world media have been relegated to niche or dying. Pew tells us that more than 8 in 10 U.S. adults now get their news digitally from their smartphone, computer, or tablet—far more than any other format.

Okay, but isn’t social media merely one of the many influential digital channels impacting information flow and opinion formation? Well, not quite. More accurately, it is the 800 pound-gorilla in a rapidly shrinking cage.

Since the advent of the smartphone, social media has absolutely exploded, with American usage rocketing from 5% in 2005 to over 70% today. Some estimates indicate that as much as 38% of all internet time today is devoted to social media. Part of the reason for the meteoric rise is that access to information is as simple as reaching in your pocket. It is estimated that Americans now spend about one-third of their waking hours on their mobile phones—about 4.1 hours per day—with 7 of every 10 minutes spent on social media.

Facebook, which also owns two other surging social media firms (Instagram and WhatsApp), remains the social media king, commanding 53% of all usage. The statistics regarding adoption rates, minutes of use, and influence is mind numbing. In his meticulously researched book, The Four, Scott Galloway calls Facebook “the most successful thing in the history of humankind.” Seventy-four percent of Facebook’s nearly 3 billion users visit the site daily, and more than half of them visit it several times per day.

While not matching Facebook in users, 70% of U.S. journalists identify it as the site they use most for their jobs. Along with its hashtag system, this gives Twitter a strong magnifying effect.

One of the fastest-rising stars in social media is TikTok, an app launched in 2016 that specializes in short videos. Its usership mushroomed to over one billion in just five years—a milestone that took twice as long for Facebook to reach. But if you thought that TikTok was merely the place for dancing bikini-clad girls and guys performing unadvisable skateboard stunts, think again. A quarter of adults under the age of 30 now report getting their news from this source.

Importantly, brevity is the key to success with social media. It feeds on headlines, bite-sized stories, and videos, that is, things that can be consumed in 60 seconds or less. Thus, what matters isn’t any in-depth content and analysis; what matters is how the information appears at a glance.

In sum, social media is the dominant and growing digital channel, and the 5” x 3” screen is now the dominant device for that channel. Social media sites are the central educational, social, and economic window in most Americans’ lives.

When you have the power to promote or disparage a given person, claim, or story, or as importantly, prevent that claim or story from even appearing on that screen, preventing tens of millions, perhaps, even billions of eyes from even seeing it, you wield more power than Joseph Pulitzer or William Randolph Hearst could ever have imagined. Some would go so far as to say such power could even influence national elections.

So how big of a deal is it that The White House, governmental agencies, and the world’s most influential social media companies all colluded to push false narratives and censor true information on social media? It’s overwhelmingly important.

Referring solely to the Twitter Files revelation, author John Daniel Davidson has declared that it is “one of the most important news stories of our time,” adding that it

encompasses, and to a large extent connects, every major political scandal of the Trump-Biden era. Put simply, the Twitter Files reveal an unholy alliance between Big Tech and the deep state designed to throttle free speech and maintain an official narrative through censorship and propaganda.

Given Jefferson’s view on media and government, consider how horrified he would have been at another proposition—not only a government with newspapers (social media), but a government controlling the newspapers (social media). That is where we are today. And it is a very big deal, indeed.