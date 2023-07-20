Why Women's Soccer Teams are Overpaid

The Women’s World Cup (soccer) is upon us, and we’re in for weeks of mind-numbing commentary by browbeaten weenies who gloss over the ladies’ athletic inadequacies, but gush over their strategies.

The U.S. team still fields Megan Rapinoe, a militant progressive who scratched and clawed in unseemly fashion to ensure Women‘s National Team soccer players get paid far more than they deserve. Under the U.S. Soccer Federation collective bargaining agreement, they are getting as much as the men, in fact. The problem is, women don’t play soccer; they play women’s soccer, which is a weakened version of the classic game.

Recently, the big-mouthed, obnoxious Rapinoe welcomed transgender players into the women’s soccer team -- after she retires and doesn’t have to compete for a position. Her ludicrous support of biological men-cum-trans women showering with, and competing against, biological women exposes the vast inequality of pay between the relatively underpaid men’s and overpaid women’s teams.

Rarely will you see a missile-like 40-yard cross-field pass precisely executed by the women, only a soft, floating ball that’s easily intercepted by a Trans player with average male speed.

Rarely, in women’s soccer, will a player drill in a corner kick with vicious velocity, inviting the forward to nod in powerfully past a goalie with anatomical encumbrances that restrict her diving agility, lovely though they are. Rarely, in women’s soccer, will a player muster the foot speed (in the kicking motion) to launch a long-distance shot with such venom that it rattles the net.

Frankly, they kick like girls, which is why the FC Dallas under-15 boys' squad convincingly beat the U.S. Women's National Team in a scrimmage. Rapinoe and company were playing women’s soccer, you see, whereas the wet-behind-the-ears boys played proper soccer, and soccered it to them in so doing. The stark reality is that the adolescents administered unto Rapinoe and her soc-error teammates a sound whoopin’. Yet the women have the gall to demand pay equal to fully-grown men? That’s not equality; that’s not even traditional equity. That’s communism, as in: “from each according to their ability” to each according to their iniquitous “needs”

Dr. Thomas Lifson himself has also detailed a humiliating defeat of the women’s soccer team by males, and how it undermines the Trans dogma (that Rapinoe helps push).

Beyond their ignominious results against biological men and maturing boys, let’s view some basic soccer stats that show why women don’t play soccer, but women’s soccer. And why they don’t deserve pay that is equal to what the men earn.

First, attendance and viewership: The U.S. men’s national team is not exactly lighting it up, having just been knocked out of the Gold Cup by Panama. Nevertheless, in 2022 their average crowd size was 25,122 per game, compared to 14,967 for the women’s team. As for the World Cup, viewership for the men’s tournament absolutely dwarfs viewership for the women’s lesser version. Predictably, we’ll still be bombarded over the next few weeks with platitudes about how this Women’s World Cup runneth over with talent.

Neither do their comparative physical exertions warrant equal pay. Men run, on average, between 6 and 8.5 miles per game; women, only 5 miles. Furthermore, the average ball velocity and foot speed for females is embarrassingly low compared to the fellas. Yet they have the nerve, or lack of self-awareness, to demand equal pay. That’s inequitable by their own standards, albeit hypocritical.

Another consideration when comparing real soccer to the female offshoot is injuries. In short, men get more, but women’s are generally more serious. That’s probably another indication of their frailty being incompatible with the physical demands of proper soccer. There are theories for this, including serious evidence-based inquiries into anatomical differences including the “role played by hormones and the female menstrual cycle.” The weenie commentators, stumbling over themselves to curry favor with the Woke leftist maniacs, won’t broach the sensitive subject, but it is a very real concern for some professional female players.

It’s got nothing on good ol’ American Football, but soccer is supposedly still a contact sport. Yet, at least in private, the underpaid men must be bemused at the abandonment of a women’s match between Ireland and Columbia simply because it became “overly physical.” I’ve heard of matches being abandoned or delayed because of lightning, flash flooding, or feet of snow, but never for hard tackles, for goodness sakes.

Whatever criterion one uses – attendance, level of competition, physical exertions – the women’s game is inferior. Yet, the U.S. National team, led by gay Rapinoe (she’s overly proud), have finagled equal pay for unequal work. One wonders how long it will be before a biological male, who can’t make the men’s team, has an epiphany that he is actually a she, and strolls onto the women’s team. Rapinoe won’t say no; conveniently she'll be gone from the field.

Described by President Trump as the “woke leftist maniac,” Rapinoe is indeed a disgusting bully. She may have the most obnoxious mouth and unbecoming demeanor, but she didn’t even make the easy list of the top 25 women players expected to feature at the World Cup of Women’s Soccer.

Image: National Archives