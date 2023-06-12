Time for the Elephant to Use Its Tusks

See also: Call Them What They Truly Are: The Fascist Far Left

With apologies to William Shakespeare (a white supremacist, we're reliably informed by university academics), shall we compare the American government and Democrat party with the German Nazis of their day? As Elizabeth Barrett Browning might say, let us count the ways.

Holocaust aside (so far), Nazi fascists and American Democrats — (D) voters included — are a distinction without a difference.

As Steve McCann wrote in his excellent American Thinker article this past March, BLM and Antifa are the ruling regime's chosen violent street thug enforcers, the equivalent of the Nazi SA (Stormtroopers), while the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) are the extralegal police state SS (Schutzstaffel) of the (D) party.

Polls show that a large majority of registered Democrat voters admire these groups and their tactics, cheering on the atmosphere of intimidation, violence, censorship, confiscation of private assets, suspension of due process, arbitrary arrests of political foes, imprisonment of dissidents, and many other related abuses.

But aren't fascists right-wingers, as gesticulating, spittle-flecked presidential historians like Michael Beschloss tell us?

Yeah, no. While epitomizing and celebrating centralized power, and abolishing freedoms, fascists and communists (much like Beschloss himself) each occupy one side of the same far-left socialist coin — once again, a distinction with no meaningful difference. A fascist by any other name would be the same.

Walking around in large cities with white skin and identifying as conservative in the America of 2023 is akin to wearing a Star of David in the Germany of 1938. Hyperbole, you say? Try walking around downtown in any large American city with a MAGA hat on, and count the minutes — nay, seconds — until you are physically or verbally assaulted. Or murdered outright. Social media are ironclad proof that Democrat voters undulate their hips and get their groove thing on anytime something awful happens to a prominent conservative.

If they could push a button to erase your existence, they would not hesitate. And if they can't push the button themselves, they will support a government that promises to push the button on their behalf.

How's this truncated checklist below vis-à-vis WWII-era fascists and modern (D) government officeholders and their ("Good German") progressive voters?

Racial scapegoating and demonization? Check. Silencing and censorship? Check. State control of/symbiosis with a slavishly obedient media establishment? Check. Attacks on churches, churchgoers, and synagogues? Check. Passionate hatred of Zionist and religious Jews? Check. A nonstop fire hose of regime disinformation, propaganda, hysteria, and outright lies? Check.

Tinfoil-hat conspiracy theories about a demonized out-group supposedly scheming to overthrow Club Fed? Check. Eugenics, sterilization, the veneration of the state, and the worship of science™? Check. Surgical experiments on and mutilation of healthy bodies? Check. Masked or uniformed Jackboots in the streets, violently enforcing the whims of the ruling regime and its like-minded priestly caste of Brahmin billionaires? Check. Reichstag Fire/contrived emergencies (J6)? Check. Political dissidents imprisoned? Check.

Space constraints alone prevent this checklist from easily and quickly expanding ten- or a hundredfold.

Everything is confirmation bias to a leftist. After all, if you're a progressive hammer, everything looks like a conservative nail. Do you drink black coffee? You're a racist. What, you don't drink black coffee? You're a racist. Equity, you see.

Trying to persuade or convert progressive citizens and voters with dispassionate facts and logic, or appeals to civility, the law, or the Constitution, are examples of wishcasting.

Forever constipated with unctuous concern, state media propagandists like Norah O'Donnell/Leni Riefenstahl and Jake Tapper/Joseph Goebbels will lie about everything to shoehorn reality itself into their ideology. And endlessly credulous, hate-filled (D) voters will drool on cue like Pavlov's dogs at the media's every absurd utterance and provocation to incitement.

This brings us to the (former, now badly tarnished) Golden State.

It's long been a truism: as California goes, so goes the nation. California's progressive Governor Brylcreem, silver spoon wedged firmly in cheek above his pencil neck, somehow manages the political trifecta of being unmistakably fascist, oily, and blow-dried. All of this makes him a heartthrob for the (D) electorate and a genuine threat to win the presidency, whether in 2024 or 2028.

From his "nation state of California" pretensions to his homeless industrial complex; from his corrupt deals with China to Sacramento's proposed trillions in "reparations" for non-slaves; from his constant racial scapegoating of white men and fear and loathing of Republicans to California's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) registering illegal aliens to vote; from his maskless bacchanals bursting the mercury on the hypocrisy meter to his unfortunate gamine of a wife feeling compelled to testify about an assignation of some sort with a hoary, encrusted Harvey Weinstein, this ridiculous fop and poseur of a governor and the horrifically degraded state of California are assuredly a sneak preview into America's near and increasingly turd world future if America doesn't pull back from the cliff's edge right now.

California in a political Petri dish is analogous to COVID-19 in the Wuhan lab. It should be viewed as an extreme cautionary tale, not as a blueprint.

GOP members of Congress issuing subpoenas or politely sending letters and begging cooperation from the likes of Christopher Wray or Dr. Anthony Fauci and their odious ilk are wasting precious time. It is unlikely that Heinrich Himmler or Dr. Josef Mengele would respond to letters either. Absent indictments and enforcement, letters are an exercise in futility. And besides, as John Updike might put it, Gods don't answer letters.

The Romans had a Goddess of Justice, called Justitia. Later, America adopted Justitia as its own symbol of justice. Many in America still pretend Lady Justice is blind (fair, impartial, transparent, law-abiding), although today that's just an in-joke for the vast majority of the (estimated) 120,000 employees of the so-called Department of Justice.

It is imperative that conservatives affirm that Lady Justice wields a sword (for punishment) in addition to her scales of neutrality.

Or, to reframe it in the context of the GOP House panel inquiring into the weaponization of the federal government, it is well past time for the elephant to use the tusks nature endowed her with.

Much as we'd like to avert our eyes from the Medusa-like ugliness of the administrative state and its vast implications, it is critically important for the conservative electorate and GOP leadership to identify and neuter the fascism within the (D) party, the bureaucratic state that does the Democrats' bidding, the statist media, and the rank and file (D) electorate that celebrates their widespread abuses.

Know thyself, know thy enemy. 1,000 battles,1,000 victories.

