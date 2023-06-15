The FBI is Now a Democrat SuperPAC

The FBI’s mission is “To protect the American people and uphold the U.S. Constitution.” Their motto is “Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity”.

How is the FBI doing on these fronts?

What are they protecting the American people from? Are they upholding the Constitution? Who is their fidelity to? Do they act with integrity?

The current FBI fails on all these counts. They have morphed from the premier law enforcement agency in the world to a Democrat party superPAC.

Start with revelations from the Durham, and previously the Weissman/Mueller reports. The FBI knowingly and deliberately used bogus and unverified opposition research from the Clinton campaign to spy on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, his transition, and then his administration.

The FBI lied to FISA courts to obtain warrants to spy on those within Trump’s orbit. Some were entrapped, as was Gen. Michael Flynn, and prosecuted. Others received visits by FBI agents or SWAT teams, such as Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, and Rudy Giuliani, to intimidate and harass them for the sin of supporting Donald Trump.

Have any Democrats been treated similarly?

The FBI conspired with suspected Russian agent Igor Danchenko who, along with British agent Christopher Steele, concocted the bogus “Steele Dossier” used as the basis of spying and undermining the Trump campaign and administration.

Cornell Law school defines, “Treason refers to the betrayal of one’s own country by attempting to overthrow the government through waging war against the state or materially aiding its enemies.”

Isn’t Russia considered our enemy?

Since the CIA knew that “Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, wanted Hillary Clinton to win the 2016 election,” treason accurately describes the FBI's activities, preventing Trump’s election and stopping his presidency to serve the wishes of and aiding America’s enemy Russia.

Then there is the Hunter Biden laptop, in FBI’s possession since 2019, but hidden away and not investigated.

According to Yahoo News, “A whistleblower claims FBI officials instructed agents not to investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop ahead of the 2020 presidential election.”

Of course, Democrats and the FBI wanted to suppress such a story, just as their FBI superPAC smothered the Hillary Clinton email scandal? This was blatant election interference by the FBI.

The FBI, by ignoring the laptop in their possession, altered the 2020 election, “16% of Biden voters would have voted differently if Hunter Biden laptop story was not suppressed by media, big tech.” They left out the original suppressor, the FBI.

Voters agree that the FBI actions interfered in the 2020 election: “79% say ‘truthful’ coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop would have changed 2020 election.”

Additional confirmation came from a Twitter file release last December, “Evidence shows FBI, Biden campaign and Twitter worked together to suppress Hunter story.” In other words, the FBI and Twitter were part of the Democrat campaign.

At least in Twitter’s defense, it is a private company. The FBI is not, instead it is a taxpayer funded agency under the Department of Justice. Yet here they are as a Democrat party superPAC.

Who was in charge of the FBI during this time? An honest guy like the Efrem Zimbalist Jr character in the 1960 series “The FBI”? No, it was James Comey, who doesn’t hide his hyper-partisanship and political activism.

In a recent MSNBC interview Comey asserted, “Trump poses a near-existential threat to the country if he gains a second term.” In another interview he was in full campaign mode saying, “It has to be Biden in 2024.” He also predicted, "He could be wearing an ankle bracelet while accepting the nomination at the Republican convention."

It's extremely likely that Comey held these views as FBI director, when Trump ran for and was elected president. After Trump’s election, Comey, along with his wife and daughters marched through Washington, D.C. wearing “pink pussy hats,” protesting the election of the president he purportedly served. So much for fidelity or integrity.

Not only Comey, but two senior FBI officials, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok had this exchange in August 2016,

“[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!” Page texted Strzok in August 2016. “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it,” Strzok responded.

I’m sure similar conversations took place in the DNC headquarters. Is there any difference between the DNC and FBI?

The FBI has hunted Trump supporters anywhere near the U.S. Capitol on January 6, arresting them and serving them up to the other Democrat superPAC, the DOJ, for draconian prosecution. Meanwhile they can’t seem to identify the January 5 pipe bomber and are keeping Ray Epps and his role on January 6 hidden and buried as deeply as Hunter Biden’s laptop.

The FBI raided the home of a former Republican president over supposed classified documents, which he has declassification authority over, and which were in locked in his home under Secret Service protection.

While a Democrat senator and vice president, Joe Biden, without declassification authority, stored classified documents in garages, homes and offices, in multiple states, under no specific security protection, and the FBI yawns and instead pursues parents exercising their right of free speech at school board meetings.

Our FBI shields firms tied to the Chinese communist party that hold U.S. voter data in mainland China while they pressured Twitter to suppress information critical of the Biden family.

The FBI celebrates Democrat priority Pride Month while targeting Catholics as domestic terrorists. Just as any Democrat operative would have done.

As Rep. James Comer said, “The FBI is attempting a coverup, and Democrats are doing their bidding by lying to the American people” regarding supposed DOJ investigations into the Biden Family selling influence to foreign countries.

Then there is last week’s Trump indictment, after an unprecedented FBI raid and fishing expedition, seizing thousands of Trump’s personal items having nothing to do with national security. The FBI played tag team with the DOJ, indicting Trump for flimsy interpretations of the Espionage Act.

Trump was indicted over so-called classified documents that remain hidden. As Sundance described, “They cannot tell anyone, even the court, what the nature of the documents are that underpin their assertion. Remember, they wouldn’t even let a court appointed “special master” review the documents.”

I predict that if there is a trial, it will drag out through campaign season, only to be dropped on election day, having served its original intent of election interference by the Biden administration.

On the same day as the indictment, the FBI, under Congressional pressure, finally coughed up documents verifying their slow-walked investigation into an alleged $5 million bribe to then Vice President Biden from a Ukraine energy company.

Joe Biden has been confirmed as “the big guy” by a Burisma executive, after a few years ago being called the same over peddling his vice presidential status and influence to China. The FBI is “investigating” a $5 million bribe paid to “the big guy” but are sure keeping the investigation quiet.

No swat raids. No indictments. No arrests. Senate Republicans had to drag this out of the agency charged with monitoring and prosecuting foreign influence peddling by U.S. officials. The FBI is protecting one of its own fellow Democrats.

What’s the solution? Few Republicans seem to care, and the Democrats are happy to have the FBI as one of their most influential superPACs. If wrongdoing by the FBI is uncovered, nothing will happen, as evidenced after the Durham Report release.

The U.S. House has the power of the purse and could defund the FBI if they don’t reverse course but that will never happen. Instead, the FBI thumbs its nose at Congressional subpoenas, comfortable in the assurance that the DOJ would never prosecute such contempt of Congress. That’s reserved only for Republicans.

Fortunately House Speaker Kevin McCarthy found his spine and tweeted,

Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades. I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump against this grave injustice. House Republicans will hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.

Talk is cheap though. Let’s see if Speaker McCarthy follows through.

The American people stand with Trump though. Following his indictment, Trump’s poll numbers went up, giving him a nearly 40 point lead over the rapidly diminishing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Fifty years ago, many feared a politicized and weaponized FBI under the reign of J. Edgar Hoover. Now those fearing a tyrannical government are in charge and running these agencies.

We now have a federalized police agency targeting political opponents of the party in power. Biden is now in good company with other tyrants who acted similarly including Mao, Stalin, and Hitler.

From Reagan’s “Shining city on a hill” we have Biden’s Banana Republic of America, thanks to the unethical and unscrupulous FBI. The Democrat party, with the able assistance of the FBI and DOJ, is attempting to take out the leading 2024 election opponent to assist their very own Big Guy. So much for the will of the people electing their president.

Welcome to the Banana Republic of America.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack and Truth Social @BrianJoondeph.