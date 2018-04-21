Comey is a Pink-Hatted Women's-Marcher

Remember a recent stop in India on Hillary Clinton's "Excuse Tour", blaming everyone and everything except the family dog for her surprising (at least to her and her supporters) electoral loss to Donald Trump? Two things stand out from her visit to India – her tumble down the stairs and her latest excuse as to why she lost the election everyone thought she would win in a landslide. Instead of Rush Limbaugh or Fox News brainwashing voters to choose Trump, this time the puppet masters were white men, dripping with privilege and deplorable-ness. Hillary explained, "We do not do well with white men, and we don't do well with married white women." An entire race has been thrown under the bus. I thought Democrats were about tolerance and inclusion! Perhaps only as campaign issues, but not beyond that.

Mrs. Clinton went on: "And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should." Blame it on the men, white ones in particular. They are all Archie Bunkers or Ralph Kramdens, promising to bang, zoom, send Edith or Alice to the moon if they don't vote for Trump. What about on the Democrat side? If Donald Trump had lost the election, would he be in India blaming women for pressuring their husbands to vote for Mrs. Clinton? Is "female privilege" part of the Democratic Party, pressuring husbands, boyfriends, and sons to vote the way their "I'm with Her" mothers, wives, or girlfriends want them to? I'm sure we all know examples of relationships where it's the woman, not the man, dictating party affiliation and electoral preferences. One such prominent example may be former FBI Director James Comey. It doesn't matter how James Comey voted when he discharged his duties as FBI director as a partisan campaign operator for Team Clinton. As his book reveals, his actions were all directed toward electing Hillary Clinton and discrediting her opponent. He wrote a letter exonerating Clinton long before he interviewed her and her campaign associates. His October surprise, reopening the Clinton email investigation, was not to hurt Clinton, but instead to exonerate her before the election. He read the polls, knew she would win, and wanted to clear the decks for her presidency by declaring the email issue dead and buried. I wonder what Mr. and Mrs. Comey discussed in the year before the election? He was supposed to be nonpartisan in his position, but she certainly didn't have to be. Mrs. Comey, in an ABC News interview, said, "I wanted a woman president really badly and supported Hillary Clinton." So did many around her: "[a] lot of my friends worked for her, and I was devastated when she lost." It's safe to assume that the Comeys live in the swamp, denizens of the Deep State, where everyone in their family and social sphere thinks as they do. It's an environment where voting for a reprobate pig like Donald Trump is as alien as owning a gun or driving a pickup truck. That's the world of James Comey, too. And of Andrew McCabe. And of Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr, Robert Mueller, and many others. Jim Comey is surrounded by liberals, even in his own house. He told ABC News, "I'm pretty sure that at least my four daughters, probably all five of my kids, wanted Hillary Clinton to be the first woman president." Not only did they vote, but they marched, too. Comey said his daughters and wife marched in the Women's March the day after Trump's inauguration. If Comey hadn't been FBI director at the time, I wouldn't be surprised if he would have marched along with his family – complete with the requisite pink hat.

Via ABC. Comey also announced, in typical NeverTrump fashion, that he no longer considers himself a Republican. In yet another of his never-ending interviews, he said, "These people don't represent anything I believe in." Oh, really? So he calls himself a Republican but doesn't believe in tax cuts, border security, defeating ISIS, reining in North Korea and Iran, trade deals beneficial to American workers, conservative justices, or a strong military? If he doesn't believe in these things, one can only conclude that he is a Democrat, despite his protestations to the contrary. If anything, Trump and his supporters have left the Republican Party behind, remaining in the Republican Party only due to the realities of a two-party political system. If the modern Republican Party is the party of John McCain, James Comey, and the Bushes, count me out. That is a party that's all hat and no cattle, talking about conservative issues on the campaign trail or Sunday talk shows but acting Democrat-lite in the halls of Congress and the White House, at least in past administrations. This applies to all the NeverTrumps, from the Bill Kristols and Jennifer Rubins to the Bushes and the McCains. A president is implementing everything they supposedly stand for, and they can't wait to bail on their political party. So much for political conscience; instead, we have only virtue-signaling to Deep State friends and neighbors. Comey's book and incessant interviews are a coming out party for him, a chance to shed his oppressive political affiliations and come out of the closet as a progressive. President Trump has left the Republican Party, too. The Ryan-McConnell party is dead. Their résumé of congressional leadership is as thin as Obama's résumé of implementing American greatness. The ongoing Comey book tour is not damaging President Trump. No revelations. There is only a confirmation that Comey wears a pink hat – that he has been in the tank for Hillary Clinton from long before the election and is now revealing it in no uncertain terms. Brian C Joondeph, M.D., MPS is a Denver-based physician and writer. Follow him on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.