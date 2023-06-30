Americans, it’s time to believe in ourselves again

Human beings are hardwired for a belief system. You, as a human being, are pre-programmed to believe in something. Why do so many people today believe in things that are, objectively, untrue? And how do we get our Nation back?

Any student of history can tell you why. Common belief systems evolved as a mechanism of basic survival. Survival today is far less difficult than in the past, and that is part of how and why current belief systems are so fractured. When societies start to break down, tribalism forms, and previously common belief systems collapse. Nature abhors a vacuum.

Western civilization has evolved to the point of devolution. Technology has broken the ties between us, even as it was supposed to strengthen them. We look at screens, not at each other. We speak with texts, and emails, and messages, none of which facilitate communication, but restrict it to words alone. Spoken and written language is amazing, but it is supported by other things. No body language, no tone of voice, no facial expressions, no eye-to-eye contact means a loss of communication.

Few people actually use video to communicate with each other; they only post one-sided videos. We are not connected as people anymore and evolution never planned for this situation. We have begun to move backwards, even as our lives have become insanely easier in first world countries. And once common belief systems have broken down.

As a society we have stripped traditional Judeo-Christian belief systems of any legitimacy. We have allowed that belief system to become stagnant and hated, even though it created that which we enjoy today as Western civilization. We have not done so with the Muslim belief system, because they actually fight for their beliefs, body counts and all. If you’ve ever wondered why an otherwise “All American” child has turned into a Jihadi, or a climate control freak, or a fake person, look no further than having stripped said child of any other belief system.

Take the climate belief system. Bereft of any other, those who worship at the feet of the climate religion do so even in the face of the fact that nothing, literally nothing, that they have predicted has ever come to pass. Yet millions of people worldwide live in fear, desperation, and denial of facts, most of them young people. Like any other believer, they can, and do, act out based on their beliefs. They glue themselves to paintings and shut down highways, and not a single act that they perform makes one bit of difference. Yet they soldier on. Facts don’t matter.

Next, we must look at the fake people belief system. Since this author has previously written on the misuse of language and the need to take our language back, please substitute the word “trans” for the word “fake” if you prefer to be confused. Fake people are dominating our discourse. Fake people demand not only tolerance and acceptance, they also demand to be celebrated. Why on earth should anyone celebrate the delusions of fake people? Hey, fake person, you are not Napoleon. But facts don’t matter.

Throughout history adherents to many belief systems have fought bloody wars to make theirs the dominant belief system. We are, today, faced with similar wars. Some are bloody, as when a deranged group of Islamists decided to fly planes into America’s still beating heart, killing thousands, maiming thousands, and destroying as much as possible because of their belief system.

Some wars are not bloody. Yet. They are wars nonetheless, and the vast, vast majority of rational, sane, normal, Americans do *not* want these wars. Americans in general don’t worship at the altars of climate change, fake people, globalism, or having their belief systems destroyed, unless forced to do so. We are now at the point where we are, in fact, being forced to do so.

Sadly, however, the same vast, vast majority have no idea of their power, or they didn’t, until Bud Light and Target led the way. Can that newly discovered power hold? Because your betters still desire to force you into compliance.

For instance, Uganda today is a teachable example. The Biden Administration has targeted this impoverished country for defunding (this author is not in favor of funding any country other than our own, for the record). Why? Because the leadership of Uganda has created strict laws against homosexuality. Being against homosexuality doesn’t matter in Muslim countries; oh no, they can toss homosexuals off of tall buildings all day long and still get the tacit, if not implicit, support of the good ole Biden regime. But the moment Christian Uganda legislates against homosexuality, commendation comes hard and fast.

In Uganda’s case, for the current administration of the USA, the homosexual belief system of a Christian country is not on narrative, and thus can be dismissed. As long as that foreign nation has a belief system (Christian) that is not likely to go to war over said belief system, let the defunding begin. If, on the other hand, the country in question has a belief system (Islam) that, frankly, abhors all other belief systems on the planet besides their own, and is willing to die for that cause en masse, it’s hands off. See our withdrawal from Afghanistan for that example.

This author is not fearful of homosexuality. This author is not fearful of men in dresses or women with beards. Nor is this author fearful of climate change, meteor strikes, or super volcanoes. Those are not things with which most normal people concern themselves. None of them rise to the level of phobias.

However, this author is in fact fearful of those who openly and aggressively promote these anti-Western and New World Order ideas. Fearful for the vulnerable children, and confused adults, being seduced into the fake people belief system, the climate fear belief system, or any belief system that touts a globalist future. This author fears for all humans who, right now, today, either have no freedoms or face the loss of their freedoms, their sovereignty, and their rights as guaranteed by God. This author is fearful over the erasure of real, biological women, the borders that make us a country, the climate control freaks who want us to return to the Stone Age, and the globalists who seek to enslave us all.

Does all of that make this author “transphobic”? Does it make me a “climate denier,” in the strict sense of language? Does it make me one-world-government phobic? Yes, yes it does. Does this author care if she violates the narrative? No, no she does not. And you shouldn’t either.

Today, right now, vigilance is necessary, defense is necessary, proactive action is necessary. Hopefully, offense will not be necessary, but this seems less likely by the minute.

As much as this author despises certain belief systems, this author recognizes the human nature of variety, not diversity. This author recognizes that some belief systems are superior, in fact, to others in the way they act and interact. Maybe, just maybe, there are belief systems that can coalesce to defeat the belief systems that are tying their best to stamp out any belief system other than their own right here in the USA. What other countries and cultures choose to do is not our concern unless they actually threaten Americans. Live and let live used to be accepted as axiomatic. Today, that has been transformed into live as you are told to live by your elite masters.

The belief systems that have emerged in the absence of Judeo-Christian morals and guidance are tearing us apart as a people and as a nation. You do not see this in China; you do not see this in Russia; you don’t see it anywhere other than Western nations apparently hell-bent on destroying themselves.

Perhaps “American” should become a belief system. It was, once, and it can be again. Perhaps Americans of all stripes should unite and stand against the sweeping tides of globalism, climate change, and fake people. Perhaps we should unite against Chinese or Russian dominance. Perhaps we should see ourselves the way they see themselves: as One Nation, Under God. May we do so bloodlessly and soon, because regardless of your current belief system, the alternatives are bleak.

Choose, Americans. Choose a belief system that allows disagreement and freedom of opinion and speech, and peaceful resolution of differences. Otherwise choose to willingly embrace your chains. If chains are your choice, fine, but please leave, go somewhere else, anywhere else, and let the rest of us alone. There are plenty of places you can go if you hate your country, your heritage, and ultimately yourselves. The problem is, there is nowhere left to go if you’re the average American who loves our country, our heritage, and ourselves. Choose wisely.

Graphic credit: Noah Wulf CC BY-SA 4.0 license