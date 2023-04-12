Laughing at the Lies of the Left

We are in a battle between good and evil, but evil cannot be honest about its true nature so it must lie.

The New Saint Andrews College recently produced a very powerful video entitled LIES, with the thesis that lies lose all their power when the deceived become wise. With laughter being the best weapon against these lies, it’s the ‘assault weapon’ of choice in the cultural civil war in which we are engaged.

This is why the fascist far-left hates President Trump, Tucker Carlson, and others -- because they puncture their lies and have a good time doing it.

The forces of freedom have lightness and laughter on our side. We have the ideas that work: individual liberty, and limited government. Economic freedom and property rights have sown prosperity for ages. We can be honest because we’re the good guys and gals. And we can laugh at their lies and drive them insane. Better make that more insane, considering where they are now.

Contrast that with the evil of our time, the forces of fascist control of the far left. They’re relegated to darkness, derangement, and, frankly, demons. Their ideas have never worked, discussed at first in ancient Greece in Plato’s Republic, their Utopia (literally ‘no place’) was a book written over 500 years ago (Published in 1516) about a fictional island in the Americas that even the far left admits was the first ‘socialist’ position’. Their ideas were tried and failed in the first colonies of the Americas over 400 years ago and in the first failed experiment labeled socialism in New Harmony, Indiana in 1825. And it’s been downhill ever since, with nothing to show for it but ‘a pyramid of corpses every few years’ to paraphrase George Orwell.

Given this contrast, it should be bloody obvious why the left has to incessantly lie, gaslight and deceive the people continuously. No one except for the tiny ruling class minority would support them if everyone knew the truth. The question then becomes, how do they lie and how do we counter them with the truth?

Let’s start with the fact that lying is a survival skill for the left. Over the millennia, lies have been the only way they can stay alive. Their skills of deceit and deception are akin to the mottled pattern of coloration on a snake to keep it hidden on the forest floor. Deceit has become ingrained in their psyche and their skills have been polished and perfected over generations.

Leftists depend on lies for their very political survival to the point that they’ve ‘progressed’ their skills to a multifaceted art form. Developing different types of dishonesty that are mutually supportive from lying with language, history-switching scams, and projection -- is one of their favorite tactics of all time.

Each of their tyrannical tools has its place in their rainbow of deception. Lying with language is a passive activity that works constantly over time. History-switching schemes have to be ruthlessly enforced with vehement argumentation whenever they are brought up. And projection is always an ongoing project, but they know their nonsensical work in this field always seems to yield results over time.

Lying with language is one of their base methodologies of mendacity and the amazing thing is that they practice this with hardly anyone noticing. How many times have you suddenly seen them all use the same phraseology seemingly out of nowhere?

But it goes deeper than that, sometimes they will discuss their deceit out in the open, and you’ll see how much thought they put into fooling everyone else as to who they are. Ludwig von Mises laid it out very succinctly in these words on what they label themselves:

"The champions of socialism call themselves progressives, but they recommend a system which is characterized by rigid observance of routine and by a resistance to every kind of improvement. They call themselves liberals, but they are intent upon abolishing liberty. They call themselves democrats, but they yearn for dictatorship. They call themselves revolutionaries, but they want to make the government omnipotent. They promise the blessings of the Garden of Eden, but they plan to transform the world into a gigantic post office. Every man but one a subordinate clerk in a bureau. What an alluring utopia! What a noble cause to fight!"

One of their more pernicious lies revolves around our form of government.

As outlined in our founding documents, we’re a Constitutional Republic:

Section 4. The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence.

Those are the facts, just try looking for the word ‘democracy’ in the Constitution, it’s not mentioned there or in the Declaration of Independence. A short video from Dan Smoot many years ago put it succinctly and predicted our current crisis.

Leftists have also perfected the practice of completely inverting historic facts. Absolving the fact that Democrat President Woodrow Wilson premiered the racist movie, Birth of a Nation, in the White House in 1915, reviving the KKK and resegregating the federal workforce. The sides supposedly ‘switched’ at some point for some unknown reason, except that the far left has always judged people by skin color and other immutable characteristics and has always advocated gun confiscation, so we have a sad trombone sound on that claim.

They’ve also tried to switch sides on national socialism and fascism except that has been proven wrong multiple times. Denying the fact that the National Socialist German Workers' (NAZI) Party was always a socialist workers’ party. This is even though many leftists parrot their founding principle: Common Good Before Individual Good (Gemeinnutz vor Eigennutz in the original German) that they inaugurated in connection with May Day as their labor code.

Their recent switching of the political colors of the states confused the situation as usual. Red has always been the color of communism, but around the time of the 2000 presidential election, they swapped the colors and too many Stockholm syndrome conservatives were all too happy to embrace the change. These inversions, along with the left’s language lies and projection has confounded and confused the people, giving them more opportunity to attain more power and clamp down on civil liberties, while calling themselves ‘liberals’.

Finally, projection is one of their more insidious deception methods.

Simply put, the fascist far left incessantly accuses the pro-freedom right of what they are doing. Of course, they could reply that we’re doing the same thing but that isn’t true in every case. We’re not out to confiscate guns, so that proves their lies once again.

Once you see why and how they lie, you’re partially equipped to fight back. Laughing at their ever-evolving varieties of lies. More importantly, you can equip others to do the same, because once they’ve been outed as perennial professional liars, they will be rendered powerless. That’s the only thing that will save our nation.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Graphic credit: Pixabay license