Lies, Damn Lies, and Democrats

Most normal people could be forgiven for wondering about all the vitriol and rhetorical flak being directed at Tucker Carlson these days. National socialist media sources, Democrats, and RINOs all seem to be propagandizing from the same playbook over the subject of Jan. 6, 2021.

If we didn't know any better, all of this rage from the "ruling class" would bring forth the quote from Shakespeare's Hamlet: "The lady doth protest too much, methinks." But considering all the issues surrounding this soil enhancement storm of the lowest caliber reveals far more about our ruling aristocrats in Washington than we ever wanted to know.

In his conversation with Glenn Beck on Wednesday morning, Mr. Carlson made the point that the obvious lies of Jan. 6, 2021 diminish him, and they diminish everyone. It's the old saying: "Don't urinate on my leg and tell me it's raining."

They are lying about Jan. 6, 2021, and a myriad of other things, and we know it. But we're supposed to accept these lies because they know better, they know of "the common good" that will come of it. It's a form of oppression, and not accepting these lies just will not do.

It hearkens back to a key moment in what to our horror has become the instruction manual for the fascist far left these days, George Orwell's 1984, where the protagonist is being tortured ("re-educated") in the Ministry of Love, and he has to accept that two plus two equals five. That's not like what we've been battered to accept these days, such as that men can get pregnant or there are 57 genders, but that was the start.

In accepting that lie, he was able to make "progress" in his "treatment":

He set to work to exercise himself in crimestop. He presented himself with propositions — 'the Party says the earth is flat', 'the party says that ice is heavier than water' — and trained himself in not seeing or not understanding the arguments that contradicted them. It was not easy. It needed great powers of reasoning and improvisation. The arithmetical problems raised, for instance, by such a statement as 'two and two make five' were beyond his intellectual grasp. It needed also a sort of athleticism of mind, an ability at one moment to make the most delicate use of logic and at the next to be unconscious of the crudest logical errors. Stupidity was as necessary as intelligence, and as difficult to attain.

Just as Winston Smith had to train himself to accept the lies without question, we're being put through the same process en masse. You could almost imagine Orwell toying with the proposition that men can get pregnant and then rejecting it outright as too absurd.

But we've trained ourselves not to notice the absurdities unless they are staring at us right in the face. That leads us to the truly disturbing revelation of what the ruling aristocrats think of the rest of us.

Why not let the people decide?

Why not release all the footage to the public — footage of a public building, with public cameras, funded by the public, and video of the public during an event in broad daylight?

Why did the nation's socialist media, the Democrats, and the useless RINOs of the Republican Party insist on keeping all of this material from the people?

Because it would be hard to push their revolving narrative game on Jan. 6, 2021 if the people could fully see what happened — ugly as it was. It was far easier to make all kinds of hyperbolic claims when they controlled what everyone could see. With it all released, they would have to fall back on "don't believe your lying eyes."

The socialists can screech all they want about the release of the footage as a "threat to democracy" or whatever. And that Jan. 6, 2021 was the biggest battle near Washington since Bull Run, but everyone can see for himself that there was some bull involved, but not what they meant. They can complain all they want about an "armed" insurrection, coup, attack, or whatever descriptor comes up on the spinning word wheel for the week. But when it's boring footage of people just walking around, the lies start falling apart, and their new version of the Reichstag fire blows up in their smug faces.

Everyone needs to understand that government will always have a pretense for doing something and an underlying reason that it always keeps concealed. Anti-freedom authoritarians of the far left can't simply come out and say we can't trust the people to come to the "correct" conclusions about Jan. 6, 2021. Thus, they have all their myriad excuses that avoid the real reason, and what happens next is going to determine what kind of society we're going to be.

If the far-left authoritarians prevail, they will get to decide what is the truth and what we can see.

Down through history, this is known as tyranny and the reason we call them the tyrannical ten percent — the people who falsely label themselves as supporters of liberty with the term "liberal," who are really on the far left, are showing they have no use for freedom or basic civil rights.

These folks want to restrict your civil rights, individual liberties, and access to information. It's not because they care anything about "misinformation," but because they don't trust you. It's also the reason they don't want you to have an AR-15, the Modern-Day Musket, and whatever size magazines you feel like having.

They want us to move left toward greater government control, in the footsteps of the National Socialist German Workers' Party, the defunct USSR, and Communist China. Alternatively, we can move toward less government control and more individual liberty, favored by the pro-freedom right, where the people are in control instead of the ruling class. Which sounds more democratic?

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

