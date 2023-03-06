If Leftists Hate America So Much, Why Don't They Leave?

Why aren't the fascist far-left leaving the country they loathe?

People usually don't try to transform and then destroy that which they love, so why aren't they just leaving?

These days, the Babylon Bee has the range, and it's putting its rhetorical rounds right on target. Now it's just firing for effect, from a story about a man catching up on the latest news by reading two-year-old posts on a conspiracy blog to a satirical report from a few years ago about a group of leftists heading for the Socialist Paradise of Venezuela.

It brings up a point you might have been asking yourself for quite some time: why aren't they leaving? Why haven't the authoritarians of the fascist far left packed their bags and set off for greener collectivist fields, leaving the rest of us alone?

Why are the tyrannical ten percent sticking around when it's nothing like their authoritarian floor model, the big shiny communist nation of China, with its "socialism with Chinese characteristics" that they love?

How can they stomach dealing with a nation where people are just allowed to say or write whatever they want and defend themselves with — dare we say it — guns? How do they live in a nation where people are just allowed to have gas stoves, lawnmowers, and chainsaws? Where the government in its infinite wisdom cannot penalize the people for wrongthink? Where all of that liberty-induced stress puts a strain on their already fragile psyches?

Why are they still here when they could move to perfect examples of the Utopia (that means "no place") that they want to impose on us that already exist around the world? They pine for the "worker's paradise" perfection that was national socialist Germany, the USSR, Cuba, Venezuela, and communist China, yet they are still here, complaining that we're not properly suffering as they are in those nations.

Perhaps if they don't know their feelings for the country, we can help them with our second point. Maybe they're under the false impression that they are being "patriotic" and fostering "progress." They are entirely incorrect in this impression. Destroying a country has never been considered to be "patriotic." We'll lay out a partial case to illustrate the point.

It'll be a partial case because we don't have the space to detail all of what Team Wrecking Ball has done to the country. They started out destroying our energy independence, inflated the currency to screw the middle class, threw open the border to an illegal invasion, actively worked to weaken the nation, and divided it by race and other immutable characteristics.

Then we have foreign policy debacles, epitomized by the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. They fascistically have the government collude with Big Tech to suppress free speech and freedom of the press, while they obsess day and night over new ways of confiscating guns and depriving the people of their commonsense civil rights.

This doesn't even begin talking about how they lie with language to make normal weather events seem more severe or crime the fault of inanimate objects. Or how they are actively working to weaken the country by depleting our Strategic Petroleum Reserve and sending unending piles of cash overseas, unaccountable to anyone. Who knows what else they have in store for us?

Every roll of the dice is against our best interest, against our people, and against our commonsense civil rights. Even blind luck would have something come out in our favor once in a while, but nothing ever does. It's not that we're questioning their patriotism, because they would need to show patriotism before it could be questioned.

All of this is just touching the surface. It raises the question: what would they be doing differently if they wanted a different outcome? How is all of this supposed to magically transform the country into something better?

Can anyone figure out how having the country overrun with an illegal invasion, overdosed on fentanyl, weakened by energy dependence on unreliable energy sources, divided so we are fighting with one another, having our basic civil liberties destroyed, and beset by a myriad of other self-inflicted wounds supposed to foster "Progress"? We don't see it, so where is their "patriotism"?

[W]henever the legislators endeavor to take away, and destroy the property of the people, or to reduce them to slavery under arbitrary power, they put themselves into a state of war with the people, who are thereupon absolved from any farther obedience.

—John Locke, Second Treatise of Government, 1690

The main point is that we are talking about a small political minority that has to constantly use deception to gain any traction, hence we call them "the tyrannical ten percent." We're talking about a small but very vocal political minority in the country. Yes, they love to pretend they are the "majority," but seriously, how many people are fully on board with all of what we just detailed?

We're supposed to somehow fall for the fiction from the nation's socialist media that all of this is either a "conspiracy theory" or happenstance. We're also supposed to forget that everything else they told us was a "conspiracy theory" or happenstance.

The tyrannical ten percent, the ruling aristocrats (cultural guerrilla warfare means we don't refer to them as "elite"), have an outsized influence, and after two long years, it is clear: they are doing all they can to destroy the country they must hate with a passion. So why aren't they leaving?

Why are they trying to transform the nation into a socialist scum hole that no one else wants?

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pixabay.