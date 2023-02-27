The Georgia Grand Jury Trump Witch Hunt Project

You, as foreperson (or member) of the grand jury … shall … keep the deliberations of the grand jury secret unless called upon to give evidence thereof in some court of law in this state. You shall present no one from envy, hatred, or malice, nor shall you leave anyone unpresented from fear, favor, affection, reward, or the hope thereof, but you shall present all things truly and as they come to your knowledge. So help you God.

The foreperson of the Georgia Grand Jury Emily Khors has appeared on multiple television channels, including CNN, MSNBC, etc., to blab, while laughing and giggling like a 14-year old, about the alleged recommendations of the Georgia Grand Jury convened to investigate the latest attempt of many by the establishment to get Donald Trump (on something or other, whatever, anything will do).

Since Khors has Pinterest page dedicated to Wicca exhibiting “collections of pins about witchcraft and magic spells,” and since witches do not generally believe in the traditional idea of God (unless one means the Earth or Gaia), her oath “before God” might not have represented the same sacred obligation that it does to most of us peasants who don’t giggle and make funny faces for a living. Perhaps purporting to swear “before God” was Khors's first act of deception.

In addition, Kohrs giggled during a televised interview with MSNBC when she said she “'kind of wanted' to subpoena Trump just to get the chance to swear him in.”

Perhaps no one explained to her in ninth grade that it is not all about her and what she gets to do.

In the old days that some of us still wistfully remember, it is precisely supposed to be not about her (or me or you) but rather about a solemn duty to a rule of law in which justice is blind, that is, justice that is not influenced by a person’s opinions and prejudices. Perhaps her oath to decide according to the Georgia state law, not to the law of her own narcissism, is her second act of deception.

Furthermore, the fact that the prosecutors would put someone like this on the jury, and that they picked other jurors who voted to make someone with her obvious prejudices and adolescent behavior the jury foreperson calls into question the integrity of the prosecutors themselves. Renowned Harvard legal scholar Alan Dershowitz has stated that the behavior of the judge in the Georgia Grand Jury case is unconstitutional.

Further, anyone who reads the exact transcript of Trump’s phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger can see that Trump did not ask Raffensperger to fabricate votes. Trump clearly asked Raffensperger to find the legal votes he genuinely believed were already there. Although many in the Democrat-Media Collusion Team are thrilled by that, convinced that Trump will be indicted, and may claim they do not understand what the problem is, one can be sure they will suddenly understand when someone does this to them.

First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me. --German theologian and Lutheran pastor, Martin Niemöller, imprisoned for opposing the Nazis during World War II

And then they came for Donald Trump and I did not say anything because I was not a Trump supporter.”

Does anybody think anymore, really think, about the consequences of this never-ending persecution of Donald Trump or is everything just an infantile partisan food fight now?

It would be nice if the “election deniers” in what remains of the Democrat party, the “news” media and our former “legal” system would resolve to stop using that legal system to influence elections in their favor and go back to the old-fashioned idea of “blind justice” that was a pivotal part of building an America of unprecedented wealth, power, and human rights. Unfortunately, our establishment elites seem intent, instead, shamelessly to keep the hoaxes coming one after the other in a never-ending clown show until they manage to craft some charge to enable them. All this, while they boast about trying to “save our democracy,” to escape the will of the American people in a free and fair election. It would be funny if it were not so disturbing.

WILLIAM ROPER So now you'd give the Devil benefit of law! THOMAS MORE Yes. What would you do? Cut a great road through the law to get after the Devil? WILLIAM ROPER I'd cut down every law in England to do that! THOMAS MORE (Roused and excited) Oh? And when the last law was down, and the Devil turned round on you-where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? This country's planted thick with laws from coast to coast-man's laws, not God's-and if you cut them down-and you're just the man to do it-do you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? Yes, I'd give the Devil benefit of law, for my own safety's sake. Argument over respect for the law between 16th century philosopher, author, Renaissance humanist and former Lord High Chancellor of England, Thomas More, later sainted by the Catholic Church and his son-in-law William Roper1 Robert Bolt, A Man for All Seasons

William Roper, in real life, married Thomas More’s daughter and lived long into his 80s but Thomas More stayed true to his faith and was beheaded at the age of 57 by Henry VIII for maintaining silence, even though a few words stated in public could have saved him, about the justifiability of Henry’s divorce from his first wife, Catherine of Aragon, so that he could marry Anne Boleyn.

