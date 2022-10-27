The Democrat-Media Complex’s 'Save our Democracy' Farce

Democrats Think They Own Black People, Take Them for Granted.

--Robert Johnson, Founder of Black Entertainment Television, June 25, 2020

One of the main endlessly repeated storylines the Democrat-media complex has come up with in the run-up to the 2022 election, necessitated by the disastrous first two years of the Biden administration, is that one must elect Democrats to “save our democracy.”

Unfortunately, the Democrats were not “saving our democracy” when Obama’s IRS director Lois Lerner used government power to target conservatives (the “tea party”) to get Obama re-elected, lied about it, and, because of that big “D” behind her name, was let off with no consequences whatsoever.

The Democrats were not “saving our democracy” when Hillary Clinton (D-NY) and the DNC purchased a fake Russian dossier in order to defraud the voters by framing Donald Trump of colluding with the Russians, thereby doing tremendous damage to our nation.

The Democrats were not “saving our democracy” when the Obama administration spied on its political rival, Donald Trump, something the Democrat-media colluders have been willfully blind about.

The Democrat’s were not “saving our democracy” when, after it became clear that Trump had won in 2016, the Democrat “election deniers” poured onto the streets screaming, setting fires, making violent threats and behaving like 2-year-olds that didn’t get the cookie.

The Democrats were not “saving our democracy” when in 2020 they colluded with Big-Tech to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story that could have single-handedly sunk Joe Biden’s presidential run, knowingly falsely claiming that it was Russian disinformation and only admitting after the election that it, with all its information damaging to Joe Biden, is real.

The Democrats were not “saving our democracy” when they transparently use the justice system, like the biased Mueller probe and the comical Letitia James attempts to prosecute Donald Trump that she campaigned on before she was Attorney General and, therefore, before she could possibly have any actual evidence against him.

The Democrats were not “saving our democracy” when they lied that the new Georgia voting law is Jim Crow 2.0 (or Jim Eagle 2.0) because it is allegedly going to repress voting by minorities, exposed when voter turnout massively increased after the law went into place.

The Democrats were not “saving our democracy” when Democrats such as Eric Holder, Hillary Clinton, Cory Booker and Maxine Waters call for violence or mob tactics against Trump and his supporters or when Chuck Schumer threatens the Supreme Court.

The Democrats were not “saving our democracy” when Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton called half the country “a basket of … racist, sexist deplorables” or when President Biden called half the population semi-fascists for the sin of disagreeing with someone of his D.C. “swamp” machine-politician greatness.

The Democrats were not saving democracy when they encourage pro-abortion activists to break current laws against protesting at the homes of Supreme Court Justices.

The Democrats were not “saving our democracy” when they lie that SCOTUS overturning of Roe vs. Wade will deprive women of the “right to choose” an abortion when, ironically, the Court’s decision does exactly the opposite and takes the decision from a few judges in black robes and returns it to the democratic processes in each state that, Democrats appear to have forgotten, is dominated by women.

The Democrats were not “saving our democracy” when they opened the southern border to flood the country with millions of illegal aliens that they believe will eventually vote Democrat because nothing undermines a democracy like importing new voters from abroad because one cannot convince current citizens to support one’s absurd unpopular policies.

The Democrats were not “saving our democracy” when they support massive mail-in voting and vehemently oppose voter ID cards, thereby, by an amazing coincidence, making it easier to cheat in elections.

The Democrats were not “saving our democracy” when they shamelessly lie to the citizenry that the southern border is secure or lie that border agents whipped Haitians attempting to enter the country illegally.

The Democrats were not “saving our democracy” on Election Night 2016 when Democrat supporter Ana Kasparian, apparently forgetting that in a democracy people are allowed to make their own minds (that’s the whole point Ana), and, at the same time exposing the arrogance and hatred hidden under the Left’s mask of “inclusivity,” stated that “I have no respect for women who voted for Trump, I think so poorly of them. … I think you’re f-----g dumb”. Thanks for eloquently exposing the Democrat’s hidden anti-democratic sentiments Ana!

The Democrats were not “saving our democracy” when in the lead-up to the 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Biden said to black radio show host Charlamagne-tha-God that “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me [or for Trump] then you ain’t black.”

Someone needs to explain to Ana Kasparian that the Democrat Party does not own women, that women have the right to make up their own minds in America and that it is part of growing up to recognize that not everybody will always agree with one’s opinions.

Similarly, someone needs to explain to Joe Biden that slavery ended over 150 years ago and that the Democrat party does not own black people like they did in vast numbers before the Civil War until the Republican Party was founded to end slavery. Speaking of slavery, one cannot forget Hillary Clinton’s good friend Exalted Cyclops of the KKK Robert Byrd (D-WV) who filibustered the Civil Rights bill for 13 hours and 14 minutes in 1964. Difficult as this is for so many Democrats to remember, black people can now make up their own mind’s how to vote, sometimes rejecting their traditional Democrat plantation overlords.

And someone needs to explain to Letitia James that the U.S. is not the Soviet Union yet and that, therefore, one does not misuse the justice system to go on a fishing expedition to find something, anything, to undermine the democratic process and take down a political rival.

Having become too accustomed to their lavish lifestyles, their enormous carbon-footprint mansions, and their protection by what passes for our “news” media (a.k.a., the Democrat party propaganda unit), Democrats, as Joe Biden explained to Charlamagne-tha-God, despise any minorities they cannot control.

The Democrat-media mantra about “saving our democracy” is actually part of a campaign by authoritarian Democrats to destroy it vis a never-ending series of hoaxes and cheating. Further, Democrats regularly coin undefined slogans like “Save our democracy,” “marriage equality,” and “semi-fascists” that are so highly general that they have no determinate meaning and then repeat them endlessly to bully and beat their political opponents rather than engage in a fair debate they know they would lose.

What is especially ironic, and telling, is that in a recent Gallup poll 59% of Americans identified the “news” media, not Trump, MAGA or Republicans as the greatest threat to democracy. Perhaps if the Democrats really want to “save democracy” they should try governing instead of pandering and dividing people. And if the “news” media really want to “save democracy” perhaps they should start doing their job honorably and stop covering for Democrats (if they are still even capable of doing so).

Image: Garry Knight, via Flickr // public domain