Why Are Communists Determined to Destroy the US?

To fight pornography in the schools, a Texas housewife recently appeared at a school board meeting. She lectured the officials: "I do not want my children to learn about anal sex in middle school. ... I want you to start focusing on education, not public health."

Education, as we'll see, is the first refuge of scoundrels. Do you imagine that this school board is hip and cutting-edge? In fact, liberals have had few new ideas in more than a century. During World War 1, the communist government of Hungary "imposed a system of pornographic sex education on Hungarian school pupils." Ever since, communists have tried the same pervy tricks again and again.

During World War 1, the deputy people's commissar for culture and education was an extreme Marxist named György Lukács, then considered the most brilliant communist since Marx himself. He advocated promiscuity, denounced the family, and encouraged children to mock their parents and religion. The question Lukács posed was, "Who will save us from Western civilization?"

Marxist theory circa 1900 said that if Europe ever erupted in war, the working classes in every European country would rise in revolt and create a new communist Europe. Instead, the workers in every country lined up by the millions to fight their country's enemies.

Why is Marxist theory incorrect? Two leading Marxist intellectuals, Antonio Gramsci in Italy and Lukács in Hungary, independently came up with the same answer. They said that Western culture and the Christian religion had so blinded the working class to its true, Marxist class interests, that a communist revolution was impossible in the West until both could be destroyed. That objective, established as cultural Marxism's goal at the beginning, has never changed.

When WW1 was over, Marxists set about devising strategies specifically aimed at conquering Western civilization, which is still their main obsession.

In 1918, Lukács continued refining what he called "cultural terrorism." One component was to create sexual education courses in schools that would work to distort traditional sexual morality. "He came to the conclusion that if sexual morals could be compromised and undermined when Christians were still children, then Christianity itself could be destroyed."

Always remember that Marx had predicted inevitable communist revolution caused by economic factors. Now it turns out that, as a first step, the revolutionaries have to dismantle the entire Christian revolution. Bottom line, this new Marxism had little resemblance to the older Marxism except a hatred for everything that disagreed with them.

Lukács concluded that in order to get people to accept communism, the people would need to be culturally aligned with atheism, the irrelevance of the family, the acceptance of diversity, and the tolerance of multiculturalism. In order to achieve this, he would need to undermine the Christian family structure by promoting teenage promiscuity, teenage rebellion, and arrested development.

During 1919, he set plans in motion to de-Christianize Hungary with a program of "non-judgmental tolerance." He reasoned that if Christian sexual ethics could be undermined among children, then both the hated patriarchal family and the church would be dealt a crippling blow.

To achieve his objective, Lukács launched a radical sex education program in the schools. Sex lectures were organized and literature handed out that graphically instructed youth in free love and sexual intercourse, while simultaneously encouraging them to deride and reject Christian ethics, monogamy, and parental and church authority. All of this was accompanied by a reign of cultural terror perpetrated against parents, priests, and dissenters. And all of this happened about 104 years ago.

In 1923, Lukács founded the Institute for Marxism at Frankfurt University in Weimar Germany along with fellow Marxists Herbert Marcuse and Theodor Adorno.

Cultural Marxists came to realize that their true intentions would be better concealed if they changed the name to the Institute of Social Research, which is popularly referred to as the Frankfurt School. Its primary goal was to translate Marxism from economic terms to cultural terms, or Freudian terms. It would use multidisciplinary methods to indoctrinate and manufacture new groups of oppressed proletarians such as homosexuals and transsexuals.

The intellectuals tinkered and revised, but the new theories failed. They reinvented Marxism on the fly, until it was nothing that Marx would recognize. Their broad strategy came down to this desperate gambit: any time they encountered something honest and decent, they tried to undermine it with something sacrilegious or shocking.

After 1932, as Stalin hammered down on his masses and the Nazis became more threatening, the Bolsheviks in Germany fled to safety in the United States. Many of the big names ended up in American universities, where they plotted how to destroy traditional views. Pick a fad of the last hundred years, and you will find the influence of Lukács and Gramsci, with some modification by Max Horkheimer, Theodor Adorno, Wilhelm Reich, Herbert Marcuse, Walter Benjamin, and Eric Fromm. (Short history of modern Marxism.)

The big point is, Marxist intellectuals pretend to seek truth and wisdom. Nonsense. For them, politics is war. They are seeking your weak spots so they can destroy you.

As a result, communism is everywhere in our society, attacking, attacking, attacking. A few decades back, communism operated under the title "political correctness." Now it maneuvers under the title "woke." One thing every school should inaugurate is Communism Studies . These fanatics never take a day off. They won't be happy until you're unhappy.

Mark Levin summarized the saga best: "Democrats are hellbent on destroying our country."

