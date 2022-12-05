5 Freedom-Based Solutions to Mass Shootings

It's time to have a set of solutions to counter the emotional bullying of leftist gaslighting ghouls before a tragedy takes place.

Playing defense to every leftist emotional exploitation of tragedy has seen the pro-freedom right steadily lose ground in the defense of individual liberty, the time has come to change all that. We need to advance solutions that work instead of just serving to deprive the people of their commonsense civil rights.

What if we tried something different? What if we "had a conversation" about the issue outside the emotional hysteria of tragedy?

What if we put forward a series of measures designed to truly solve the problem instead of having one side use the issue as a cudgel against our commonsense civil rights? We need solutions that would solve the problem, that couldn't be dismissed by the usual talking points.

Thus, we have five freedom-based solutions to the criminal violence problem that don't infringe on the people's individual liberty — solutions that work instead of acting as incremental moves to gun confiscation.

1. Get rid of gun-free zones.

Gun control and gun-free zones are based on the absurd idea from the left that if no one has a gun, no one needs a gun. Except that when these inevitably fail because criminals don't obey the law, the excuse is offered that this happened because guns came in from the surrounding areas.

Innocent people are thus being deprived of their commonsense civil rights under a false pretense: that you will be safe and won't need a gun because no one else will have one.

The problem is that the gun-grabbing ghouls contradict themselves with this "logic" because there will always be a surrounding area that can be a source for firearms. (They can't seem to explain this with island nations like Australia, New Zealand, or the U.K. — are dolphins smuggling AR-15s?) Thus, the only solution is to simply stop depriving people of their rights and let them deter crime themselves.

2. Make sure that some people are carrying and everyone knows it.

This goes along with the first point; however, it's vitally important on its own. It's not enough that people can defend themselves, but that the potential perpetrators know this as well.

The fact is that 94% of attacks since 1950 took place in gun-free zones. That statistic is well beyond the realm of random chance, with several recent incidents confirming this finding.

There is an amusing old video entitled "Make your own Gun Free Zone" that strikingly makes the point. People put up those signs, and a criminal stops his attack when they point to it. Sadly, the real world doesn't work that way.

3. Do something about media contagion.

Studies have shown that this is a massive problem. But for some reason, no one in the nation's media wants to address it. Whether this is out of ignorance or malfeasance is unknown.

However, there is a relatively easy fix for this and that's to simply stop making these mass murders into anti-heroes. Make no mistake: this isn't about censorship. The information can be available on a limited basis on a few news websites for transparency. But there is no reason for the information to be blasted out on a 24/7 basis for days and even weeks at a time, knowing that it will just encourage the next attack.

4. Single-access security.

You see this in many retail establishments, with only one access door to get in. The exit can be one way, and there can be multiple emergency exits that are secured from the outside.

This is proven to work, yet many resist this basic security measure. Why?

A murderer bent on mayhem is less likely to want to deal with the security features of one access point. Granted there have been cases where these miscreants have made it past this layer of security, but that is why you have armed deterrence inside, and you don't have the media encourage these attacks beforehand.

5. Treat the cause, not the tool.

Finally, we need to look at the underlying cause of all this mayhem. Simply trying to exploit this issue to deprive the people of their constitutional rights won't solve anything since someone bent on mass murder will just find another way to kill.

The fact is that repeating firearms have been around for 180 years, while semi-automatic firearms have been in existence for over a century. These types of mass murder attacks have been a phenomenon for only the past 30–40 years. Clearly, the cause is something other than the availability of guns.

We need to look at what society has been doing to our children for the past few decades, instead of what types of inanimate objects have been around for over 100 years. That will be the true solution to the problem, not trying to deprive the people of their common-sense civil rights.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

