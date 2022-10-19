End of the Line for Black Lives Matter?

Candace Owens isn't Black Lives Matter's biggest problem this month; its own website and social media posts are. These are not exactly new revelations because the information has been online for years but, when American Thinker readers help take it viral, it's the end of the world for this race hustling anti-Semitic fraud, and egg on the face of every organization and political figure that has gotten behind it. These could claim reasonably, at least until now, that they didn't know, but now they no longer have this excuse. They need to get clear of this impending public relations catastrophe immediately if not sooner.

I reported recently that BLM's co-founder Patrisse Cullors put her name and BLM's behind convicted terrorist murderer Rasmea Odeh, and convicted cop killer Assata Shakur, aka Joanne Chesimard. As Cullors was in fact BLM's de facto leader when she did this, that's enough to associate the entire organization with these statements along with support for the anti-Semitic boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement. I looked further down that rabbit hole over the weekend to find, however, that it's not just Cullors. It's the entire organization.

Here is a YouTube video of not just Cullors, but also her fellow BLM co-founders Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi discussing the “Assata chant.”

“This is how we close out every meeting, every event, every action, every freeway we’ve shut down, every mall we’ve shut down, …this is from our beloved Assata Shakur… she's a powerful leader who we are inspired by.”

That's not just one BLM leader, or even just all three BLM leaders. Every BLM meeting, every BLM event, and every criminal obstruction of highways and shopping malls uses a quote from this convicted killer of a New Jersey State Trooper.

Ambush killings of law enforcement professionals are increasing along with anti-Semitic hate speech and hate crimes, and it's reasonable to believe that glorification of Assata Shakur and Rasmea Odeh is at least partly responsible for both.

Not only did all three BLM leaders endorse Assata Shakur, thus placing the organization squarely behind a convicted cop killer, BLM's official Web site removes all ambiguity. "In the words of Mama Assata Shakur: 'We must love and protect one another.'" They could have quoted somebody else, and Martin Luther King comes to mind. Why is a cop killer, as opposed to a universally respected civil rights activist, their role model?

BLM Supporters, It's Time to Get Clear of the Impending Train Wreck

I also reported that the Democratic National Committee appears to have removed "Black Lives Matter Organizing Resources" from its website, possibly in light of all the questions about the organization's finances that came up earlier this year. Lest we forget, however, the Washington Post reported in 2020, "Democratic convention embraces Black Lives Matter."

The Massachusetts Democrat party appears to have not gotten the word, yet noting its promotion of "View the Healing Justice and Action Toolkits from Black Lives Matter here." I viewed it and it includes the line, "How do we scaffold and support our well-being through direct action and confrontation?"

Some forms of direct action like strikes and sit-ins, the latter in places where one has a right to be, are lawful but others such as obstructing highways and shutting down shopping malls (as stipulated by BLM's leaders) are unlawful and infringe on the rights of others. Maybe the Massachusetts Democrats should have asked BLM what it means by "direct action" before putting their names behind it.

The same goes for House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, whose official webpage not only supports Black Lives Matter but also implies that Michael Brown, who did not have his hands up, was killed without justification as opposed to being shot in self-defense when he more likely than not tried to take an officer's sidearm and turn it against him.

When not only BLM but also prominent Democrats support cop killers (Chesimard) and would-be cop killers (Hakim Littleton beyond a reasonable doubt, and Michael Brown more likely than not), it's no surprise that violent felons are killing police for sport, e.g. by luring them into ambushes with 911 calls, rather than for traditional criminal motives such as robbery and dealing drugs. "Tarrant County Democratic Party Stands with Black Lives Matter" also names Michael Brown as a victim, so it seems that quite a few Democratic political figures have yet to get the word that BLM is spoiled goods.

Do Rasmea Odeh's Supporters Condone the Murder of Jews?

"UC-Berkeley anti-Israel activists rip up photo of Rasmea Odeh's terror victims," goes, as I see it, even further than mere disagreement with the policies of Israel or even anti-Semitic denial of Israel's right to exist. When you tear up the victims' pictures, you're telling me that their Jewish lives do not matter and that you are OK with their murders. That is what I infer from this behavior and I believe this inference to be reasonable.

Even if we assume for the sake of argument that Odeh didn't do it—and the U.S. and Israeli justice systems both believe she did—somebody murdered the two men in question, and he or she used a bomb to do it. The same individual planted a second bomb to murder emergency responders but the Israelis, who are quite used to this behavior from Palestinian terrorists, disarmed it. When you tear up the victims' pictures, you come across as condoning what happened.

The same reference hosts a YouTube video in which Jewish Voice for Peace welcomes Rasmea Odeh. The Anti-Defamation League lists Students for Justice in Palestine and Bears for Palestine as additional Odeh supporters. Here, by the way, is a video of some of these Berkeley students in action. Tell me again why the noncitizens among them were allowed into our country at all, and given valuable places in a university that could have been filled instead by (as just three examples) Ukrainians, Hong Kong Chinese, or Afghan refugees from the Taliban, all of whom would value our country's freedoms and opportunities, follow its rules, and quite likely make excellent citizens.

Take this information viral to make this the end of the line for Black Lives Matter as an even marginally credible organization, and send JVP, SJP, and Bears for Palestine straight to Hell with them.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

Photo credit: Tony Webster CC BY 2.0 license