Republicans Missing an Opportunity to Tie Dems to their Support for Antisemitic BLM and Patrisse Cullors

The New York Post reports, "Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors called on would-be activists to 'step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that’s called Israel'…" BLM apologists cannot argue that she is not representing the organization because (1) she is wearing a BLM shirt in the video and (2) the video identifies her as a BLM co-founder. This can therefore be construed, in the absence of formal repudiation by the organization, as BLM's official position.

To this Temple University Professor Marc Lamont Hill added, " They don’t want to just nation-build, but they want to world-make, and so Black Lives Matter, very explicitly is talking about the dismantling of the Zionist project, dismantling of the settler-colonialist project, and very explicitly embracing BDS on those grounds."

Denial of Israel's right to exist, and support for BDS, both of which BLM has done at its highest levels, is anti-Semitic and the Republican National Committee needs to jump on this the way any self-respecting dog goes after a particularly appetizing treat.

BLM's Cullors Endorsed a Convicted PFLP Terrorist and a Convicted Cop Killer

Here is Patrisse Cullors's Facebook page (available as of October 14 2022) where she says, emphasis is mine,

"…will have the first Los Angeles report back from our #DDPalestine trip! Come out and sit with us while we talk about our trip, BDS, and the fight to keep Rasmea Odeh from being deported! #FreePalestine."

Patrisse Cullors

Photo credit: The Laura Flanders Show CC BY 3.0 license

DD apparently stands for Dream Defenders, about which the Anti-Defamation League has to say plenty, and none of it is good.

"Dream Defenders previously promoted the [Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine] in its 2014 'Blacked Out History' campaign, which presented the PFLP alongside other 'revolutionary organizations from around the world.'"

Who is Rasmea Odeh? U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reports,

"Odeh had been convicted overseas for her participation in two 1969 terrorist bombings in Israel, and for having been a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States. Specifically, she was convicted of placing two bombs at a supermarket that killed two individuals and of planting a bomb at the British Consulate in Jerusalem."

The Volokh Conspiracy adds, "Two botany students were killed …Dozens were injured, including an Auschwitz survivor and a U.N. attache." With regard to the Auschwitz survivor, Odeh apparently felt that Hitler didn't finish the job and she would just have to stand in for him.

This, folks, is what we find crawling around under the rock labeled "Black Lives Matter." It's no different than a racist or anti-Semite standing behind, for example, church shooter Dylann Roof, vehicular assailant James Field, (alleged until proven guilty) Payton Gendron who is charged with shooting up a Black supermarket in Buffalo, (alleged until proven guilty) Tree of Life synagogue shooter Robert Bowers, or Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh. Rasmea Odeh is just another terrorist bomber like McVeigh, who got a well-deserved lethal injection, and the Unabomber who is doing life without parole—and BLM as represented by Patrisse Cullors objected to her deportation.

The Canary Mission adds, "As of June 2020, Cullors had expressed support for domestic terrorist Assata Shakur [Joanne Chesimard] at least 14 times on social media. Shakur, when she was a member of the Black Liberation Army (BLA), was convicted of killing a New Jersey State trooper and wounding another in 1973." Nor is Cullors alone in promoting this convicted cop killer; this BLM mural from Palo Alto includes Shakur's image.

Here is Cullors again, on Facebook. "Today, May 2nd is the anniversary of Assata Shakur's capture and the murder of Zayd Shakur." Zayd Shakur was killed in the shootout he and his accomplices initiated, and that took the life of the New Jersey State Trooper. BLM's position appears to be that it's open season on what BLM calls "pigs," and with no bag limit as shown by BLM's similar depiction of the shooting of would-be cop killer Hakim Littleton as murder. If you watch the video of the demonstration, by the way, you can hear (starting at minus 24:00) a loudmouthed demonstrator calling a Black police officer the N word.

Republicans, Pay Attention

There is compelling proof, from BLM's own web pages along with social media posts and interviews by Patrisse Cullors that the organization tried to influence the 2020 election while soliciting 501(c)(3) tax exempt donations. The Democratic Party associated itself with BLM despite BLM's tax exempt status and linked to the movement on the DNC web site. The DNC however took down its Web page "Black Lives Matter Organizing Resources" some time this summer, perhaps because the Donkey realizes this ship is going down quickly and he doesn't want to be on board when it goes under. This vanished DNC page, incidentally, linked to this Black Lives Matter CARRD page which connected in turn to "Help Palestine People by Signing Petitions and Donating" which includes a link to the BDS movement. This put the BDS movement a mere three clicks away, via BLM, from the DNC's official web site.

The RNC still has a couple of weeks to use this issue, while centrist Democrats need to distance themselves from BLM as rapidly as possible. Corporations that have supported BLM also need to pull their support now that its unsavory nature is becoming public knowledge. So do Hardin-Simmons University and Cornell University's Law School, both of which seem to have backed the wrong horse big time.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.