WOKE Education And The Next Generation

What happens when a generation of children is indoctrinated in socialist/communist ideology? What does teaching them that our country’s history is shameful and predicated on slavery rather than on freedom do to young, impressionable minds? What is achieved when they are told that they are either inherently prejudiced, evil oppressors based on their skin color or, conversely, helpless victims of oppression who have the right to take what they are “due”?

What benefits have flowed from destroying statues and other physical symbols of our heritage, unmooring an entire generation from our true history? What does teaching critical race theory-permeated curriculum do to children’s ability to think clearly and develop self-respect? The curriculum removes personal achievement as a goal. It encourages some to believe themselves entitled to handouts because of their physical characteristics. Striving to achieve becomes shameful. What kind of people will these children grow up to be? These are all questions needing immediate attention.

You think I’m exaggerating? Look at the article about segregation at UC San Diego.

It’s time for a major overhaul of our educational institutions before it’s too late. It’s true that some parents who watched Zoom classes during the lockdowns realized the depravity of what children are learning and they are making noise. Not enough, though, and not quickly enough. It’s time for a wholesale movement away from the public education status quo. We must make dynamic moves to counter woke culture from kindergarten through college. If we lose this generation, we’ve lost the game, and the progressives know it and are counting on winning this way.

Image: Bored student by DCStudio.

Ann Hsu is a member of the San Francisco school board, appointed by mayor London Breed after three board members were ousted by recall last February. Asked, in a questionnaire, about educating marginalized students, she wrote:

“From my very limited exposure in the past four months to the challenges of educating marginalized students especially in the black and brown community, I see one of the biggest challenges as being the lack of family support for those students. Unstable family environments caused by housing and food insecurity along with lack of parental encouragement to focus on learning cause children to not be able to focus on or value learning.”

The answer generated virulent public excoriation and censure. Rabid critics demanded an apology (which Hsu provided) and demanded, as well, that she not run for the board in November. Nobody defended her. Frankly, I don’t get it. Did she say anything untrue? Was her statement racist?

This article details the changing “culture” at Julliard, a preeminent college for the performing arts. It provides a clear view of the warped education reality we face from coast to coast.

Julliard bent over backward in the name of diversity, but with each pass under the limbo bar, the diversity divas simply lowered it again. Nothing will ever be enough. Destruction seems to me to be the goal of the game.

The issue is intricately intermeshed with both race and “gender” ideologies. In 1962, being gay in the US was still illegal. Then “coming out” became important. Then gay marriage, which started being legalized in some states in 2004. Once the rainbows and hearts of mainstreaming marriage weren’t enough, things started changing rapidly. “Gender “has become the paramount defining human characteristic, and the most sexually deviant examples of humanity are normalized. Now, anything goes, including forcing physically and emotionally destructive trans medical procedures on innocent children, and stealth crab-walking towards accepting pedophilia.

Indoctrination permeates public school curricula in every subject. To get a feeling for what’s happening, read the published curriculum of California’s school system, as explained in this article. It was overhauled in 2021. Here’s a link to the actual standards if you want more depth. Here’s what I wrote about it a year and a half ago on this site.

There’s been an upswing in homeschooling, and networks and associations to promote it. That’s one solution—but all the money still goes to the union-driven educational institutions, so parents remain hamstrung, even those who can afford private schooling. California’s budget for education this year is $42 billion, out of a total budget for the state of about $235 billion. If that money (our money!) followed the child, we’d have an education revolution. We’d wrest control from the unions, and with some hard work, ensure that educational standards revert to effective norms. I realize using California as an example is futile, as we are a one-party state. This may be easier to accomplish in other states first.

Let’s also stop over-valuing the liberal arts education. Trade schools and technical institutions develop real skills rather than classes in diversity-speak and woke indoctrination. In many countries, to get from high school to an institution of higher learning, children test in the subject matter they intend to pursue as a profession—they must have an idea of their direction by the time they’re about 16. if you want to be a doctor, say, you test for the privilege of studying for that profession.

We can create our own new norms. We don’t have to stay wedded to the current pabulum, producing a generation of educated (or indoctrinated) baristas and food servers. With federal dollars for student loans, useless degrees trap our youth for years on end.

Ann Hsu had it right. We need families who care about their children’s futures. Fixing education is a complex question, and maybe I’m being too simplistic—but you gotta start somewhere.