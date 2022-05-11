Why aren’t we allowed to question the 2020 election?

Do you find it strange that we do not dare challenge the prevailing narrative of the ‘democratic’ party of projection and the nation’s socialist media? Especially since questioning electoral integrity is a cottage industry for themselves whenever they lose.

Why does this matter? Consider it from another point of view – why is it so important to the nation’s socialist media and the anti-liberty left? (But, we repeat ourselves.) Why have they obsessed about this for months, viciously attacking anyone who brought up the suspiciously-termed ‘Big Lie’?

Could it be they obsess over this because they are hoping for a repeat performance? In military terms, this is known as ‘preparing the battlefield.’ The Biden Regime already issued a dire warning for the fall, with this key line that shows this is all smoke and mirrors:

In forecasting 100 million potential infections during a cold-weather wave later this year and early next, the official did not present new data or make a formal projection.

They are taking the time to discredit any allegations of their electoral malfeasance in order to issue the same condemnations when they do it again. The new movie, 2000 Mules, from esteemed documentarian Dinesh D’Souza and news anchor Tucker Carlson, are raising these questions, but they are experiencing suppression – why? If you take into consideration all that is being done by the liberticidal left to destroy democracy and this country, this takes on critical importance.

Who can forget how the authoritarian leftists graciously accepted electoral defeat without the merest hint of controversy after losing to Trump in 2016? You can’t? Well, because it never happened! Somehow, we’re supposed to ‘memory hole’ near-constant complaints about ‘Russia collusion’ for four years. So before we go on, let them remind us that only ‘they’ are allowed to question election integrity.

Anti-liberty leftists will always accuse others of what they are doing – they do this for a number of reasons, mainly as a form of disinformation, but you have to consider it must bring a certain amount of perverse pleasure for these hypocrites. They love the Big Lie narrative, because they love to accuse others of being what they are – a socialist workers party, or race-based antagonists dividing people by skin color. Hence, their mantra for the past 18 months is any allusion to the 2020 election being a dumpster fire is of course a ‘Big Lie’, and they repeat it often as admonished by their heroes Hitler and Lenin. (Both are socialists, so they can spare us the fake outrage over the comparison.)

First of all, we’re supposed to forget the Biden laptop scandal that implicated ‘the Big Guy’ – a scandal subsequently suppressed by the biased media. (The same folks that are ever-neutral to a fault except when there’s an election on the line.) Then all bets are off, and that news isn’t fit to print – until 18 months later – when it’s far too late. We are also supposed to forget that news jeopardized an honest election.

Within days of the chaos of mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, and dropbox stuffing, we were told it was in fact the "most secure in history." One of the ‘debunking’ stories had a great quote that 'extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof.’ If the 2020 election was the "most secure in history," then that extraordinary claim needs some extraordinary proof. That’s correct anti-liberty leftists, if you are going to claim perfection on an historic scale while simultaneously parroting the Big Lie BS (BidenSpeak) however and whenever you possibly can, the burden of proof is on you.

We are also supposed to forget all the glaring statistical oddities of the 2020 election. That the man who campaigned from his basement, or to tiny crowds in the middle of nowhere, earned 80+ million votes. Even worse, was that his ability to acquire raw vote totals didn’t translate to down-ballot races. Does anyone feel like we’re being set up for the same kind of fairytale story this time around? That those plucky ‘Democrats’ facing long odds in ‘saving the planet’ and initiating change were able to win anyway despite the polling or that their other candidates didn’t get as many votes?

We’re also trying to figure out where the ‘secret history’ of the “Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election” fits into all of this? Back around the time of the election, it seemed like there was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes between business and labor that cropped up long before the emergence of COVID to ‘protect the election.’

It turns out that’s because there was in fact a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes between business and labor that cropped up long before the emergence of COVID to ‘protect the election.’ But remember, anything about any kind of conspiracy is a Big Lie:

There was a conspiracy unfolding behind the scenes, one that both curtailed the protests and coordinated the resistance from CEOs. Both surprises were the result of an informal alliance between left-wing activists and business titans. .… even though it sounds like a paranoid fever dream – a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it.

Did you catch that? They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it – George Orwell, call your office. Remember, this was before the COVID pandemic made it necessary to deal with the COVID pandemic:

Sometime in the fall of 2019, Mike Podhorzer became convinced the election was headed for disaster – and determined to protect it.

Luckily for them, COVID came along, so their conspiracy was justified by a serious crisis instead of only feelings. The other odd thing about all of this is that this article was published back on February 4, 2021; it’s almost as though they wanted to have all of this out in the public record, optimally-timed for it to be seen and then quickly forgotten. Why would they do this? Consider what would happen had they not defensively published this and someone dug it up at some point? With this out there they have all their bases covered. You do have to wonder how this fits into their lie matrix. There wasn’t a conspiracy, but actually there was, or it’s all a big lie, but we keep changing our story anyway. Just remember, we’re not supposed to challenge any of it.

So we go back to the original question: why is all of this important? First, let’s get one thing out of the way, this isn’t about restoring anything. Because we have no doubt this will be the accusation – there aren’t any provisions for this, so that is off the table. But does anyone want to wager that this was part of the plan by the anti-liberty left anyway?

Sure, if Biden and Harris had any honor, they would have resigned by now, but who are we kidding? Anti-liberty leftists lack anything in the way of honor; if they did, they wouldn’t be running around with false monikers like liberal, progressive, or Democrat.

This is important because they are planning on doing it all over again, we realize that’s bloody obvious to anyone on the pro-freedom side, and they’ve already started to telegraph their intentions and meddle in local elections. If it’s supposedly a ‘Big Lie’ then why is there evidence of malfeasance out there – no matter how the anti-liberty left likes to deny it. They have to do it over again because they have nothing else – the people are rejecting the results of their national socialist agenda, so they have no other choice but to cheat and then lie about it.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history. The director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization and a long-time contributor to conservative websites.