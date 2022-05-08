The Entire BDS Movement is a Fraud

The express purpose of the Arab League's Resolution 1547 was to weaponize displaced Palestinian Arabs against Israel. This is incontrovertible and damning evidence that every single organization and business that is involved in the anti-Israel boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement is at best a stooge and enabler, if not a willful participant, in an international fraud that abuses the trust of the entire international community to support the agenda of terrorists.

Here is what the Refugee Affairs Department of the PLO, whose Israel-free map of "Palestine" is self-explanatory, doesn't want you to see because they removed it from their website while forgetting that Archive org kept a backup that features a picture of the terrorist Yasser Arafat. Google translates this as follows. "The Political Affairs Committee… affirming the previous decisions of the League Council in this regard, recommends that the governments of member states consider creating job opportunities for Palestinian refugees residing in their territories with sympathy, while preserving their Palestinian nationality as a general principle."

The Algemeiner article therefore contends accurately, "…Arab countries just want to keep the Palestinian refugee problem alive to be used as a weapon against Israel." This makes every single participant in the BDS movement, and every supporter of the so-called Right of Return, a useful idiot at best for this agenda and a willful enabler at worst. The charter of Hamas reinforces even further that supporters of BDS are enablers for genocide of Jews, apartheid treatment of Christians, and violence against women, LGBT people, and those Hamas deems to be the wrong kinds of Muslims.

Hamas calls for genocide of Jews and libelously accuses Muslims of sharing the depraved ideology that Hamas calls Islam. "The time will not come until Muslims will fight the Jews (and kill them); until the Jews hide behind rocks and trees, which will cry: O Muslim! there is a Jew hiding behind me, come on and kill him!"

Hamas calls for apartheid treatment (dhimmitude) of Christians under Islamic rule. "The term used is 'Dhimam,' the plural of 'Dhimma,' the very word in Islamic tradition, which defined the status of Jews (and Christians) under Islam. These People were protected and safe if they paid a special Capital tax and recognized the hegemony of Islam." BDS supporters who accuse Israel of apartheid are themselves enablers of apartheid.

Hamas says quite openly that the depraved ideology it calls “Islam” has the right to conquer land by force, thus putting it into the same camp as Nazi Germany, the Stalinist Soviet Union, and Putinist Russia. "The Holy land is regarded, like all lands conquered forcibly by Islam, as unalienable property belonging to the Muslim public." King Jan Sobieski III (Vienna, 1683, where Janissaries were trampled into the dirt by the Winged Hussars), Herbert Kitchener (Omdurman, 1898 where Mahdists were gunned down with modern artillery, trampled by the Twenty-First Lancers, and shot by Winston Churchill), Charles Martel (Tours, 732), and Prince Eugene of Savoy (Zenta, 1697) knew what to do with Islamists who believe they have the Allah-given right to rule the world. It's the same thing the Allies did with Nazis who believed the same thing.

The Palestinian Authority as well as Hamas sanction discrimination and even violence against LGBT people. This makes the entire BDS camp complicit, whether through ignorance or intention, in violent discrimination against LGBT people.

Domestic violence against women is socially acceptable in "Palestine." "...the law has continued to allow men who murder, assault and rape women in the Palestinian territories to receive significantly reduced sentences." The deep concern of all the "woke" leftists in gender studies and diversity studies departments for the rights of women and LGBT people ends where the Third World in general and "Palestine" in particular begin.

Muslims and mosques are not immune from the terrorists' mindless violence. Terrorists ruined Ramadan this year for peaceful Muslims by bringing rocks and other weapons into the Al-Aqsa Mosque, apparently played soccer while wearing shoes in the mosque, and started violence that resulted in damage to the mosque.

BDS supporters are also enablers of school shooters, Seder bombers, pizza shop bombers, child murderers, and the murderers of the Fogel family.

Vladimir Putin, who is engaging in his own long litany of war crimes including attacks on civilians, rape, torture, and forced displacement of Ukrainians, welcomed Hamas to Moscow.

Remember that an enabler is not an accomplice or an accessory, but rather somebody who whitewashes and otherwise excuses the behavior of the violent criminals involved. As but one example, somebody who says of a battered woman that "she fell down the stairs" or "she provoked him" did not participate in the crime, and is not guilty of a crime unless he makes the indicated statements under oath, but the enabler is still a lousy specimen of a human being.

The enablers of Hamas and its agenda are similarly the absolute dregs of our society and should be treated as such at every opportunity. William Jacobson of Cornell Law School and Legal Insurrection filed an apparently unsuccessful complaint against the ASA for ultra vires (outside its charter or scope) activities with the IRS. I have reported some 501(c)(5) unions on these grounds as well but the IRS has not so far revoked anybody's tax exemption for ultra vires. I also searched the websites of some BDS-supporting 501(c)(3) tax-exempt entities including but not limited to Black Lives Matter Global Network and found what could be construed as efforts to influence an election, of which the IRS takes a very dim view. Tax exemptions have been pulled for this reason. The web pages in question, including a BLM tirade against Donald Trump prior to the 2020 election along with Patrisse Cullors' video calling for his ouster, have of course been reported.

This IRS document suggests however that ultra vires could indeed be cause for revocation: "An organization must pursue the exempt activities it promised in its IRS application for exemption." It might therefore still be worthwhile to compare the charters and mission statements of 501(c)(3) professional and religious organizations, and 501(c)(5) unions, as reported to the IRS on Form 990, to their actual behavior and file Form 13909 is there is an obvious discrepancy.

Ben & Jerry's social responsibility claims meanwhile went out the window when it was found to be selling sugary dog treats that cost more per ounce than pure peanut butter. Florida's Ron DeSantis called on FSU to pull its organizational membership in MESA. The bottom line is however that all BDS supporters are, at best, useful idiots for Hamas terrorists whose agenda includes genocide of Jews and mistreatment of others not like themselves. They must be viewed in the same light as Russian trolls who whitewash and excuse Vladimir Putin's war crimes in Ukraine, and treated as enablers, whether due to ignorance or malice, for the enemies of civilized Humanity.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

Image: Montecruz Foto