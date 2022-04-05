Black Lives Meltdown

Black Lives Matter Global Network, once the crown jewel of the Democrat Left, has become a major embarrassment that should cost the Democrats a lot of House and Senate seats this November—but only if the Republican Party does not squander the opportunity the way it squandered it in 2020. That was when it came out that BLM was campaigning openly against Donald Trump while accepting 501(c)(3) tax exempt money via ActBlue Charities, and with Thousand Currents and then the Tides Foundation as its fiscal sponsor. 501(c)(3) resources cannot be used to influence an election.

The RNC could have used this issue to evoke public revulsion against this abuse of voters' and donors' trust and support, and specifically the perception of voters and donors that they were supporting civil rights as opposed to a political campaign funded with charitable contributions. The RNC's failure to do this is why Joe Biden is now able to advance his dysfunctional domestic agenda which includes:

(1) carbon taxes and derailment of fossil fuel while gasoline, electricity, and home heating costs are skyrocketing,

(2) hidden taxes on middle class investors through a higher corporate income tax, and

(3) attacks on the Second Amendment.

If you have mutual funds or an IRA, a higher corporate income tax is a tax on you even if you make less than $400,000 a year. We have met "the corporations" and they are us.

The RNC has meanwhile failed so far to highlight Kamala Harris’s misuse of churches in Virginia to campaign for Terry McAuliffe, just as it did not call out BLM for using 501(c)(3) resources to campaign against Trump. This is why, in the absence of changes, I am not going to donate any money to the RNC because I don't believe in reinforcing failure. I will on the other hand provide this information via American Thinker and social media to help Rs win the House and Senate in 2022.

BLM is No Longer an Asset; it's an Albatross Around the Donkey's Neck

Part V, Line 46 of BLM's Form 990 for 2019-2020 asks whether the organization attempted to influence any election, and BLM checked off "No." This looks inconsistent with the organization's own Web site which, among other things, equated Trump to a Nazi with a neck tattoo and talked explicitly on another page about voting his administration out of office. While this Form 990 shows no income or expenditures, tens of millions of dollars did go to fiscal sponsor Thousand Currents (see page 99 of Form 990, Schedule O, for reference to BLM), which then apparently transferred the assets to the Tides Foundation.

Patrisse Cullors also campaigned against Trump (go to the last 10 seconds, “We get Trump out of office by leading with bold and courageous action.”). The group even took credit for influencing the 2020 election. "Alongside Black-led organizations around the nation, Black Lives Matter invested heavily in this election."

"BLM’s #WhatMatters2020 is a campaign aimed to maximize the impact of the BLM movement by galvanizing BLM supporters and allies to the polls in the 2020 U.S Presidential Election to build collective power and ensure candidates are held accountable for the issues that systematically and disproportionately impact Black and under-served communities across the nation." While 501(c)(3) organizations are allowed to promote voter turnout, they must do so without any bias toward either candidate.

California issued BLM a delinquency notice regarding its tax filings and, while BLM still has a grace period in which to correct this, we have to wonder why this happened in the first place. We can speculate that trouble began when BLM's election-related activity came to light in 2020, but this is pure inference from the circumstances at hand. An anti-Semitic hate group is defined not as one that merely disagrees with the policies of Israel, but rather one that denies the right of Israel to exist. Patrisse Cullors, in her capacity as a BLM founder rather than speaking as an individual, said to “step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project that’s called Israel.” BLM has meanwhile welcomed chants such as "Israel, we know you, you murder children too" at its rallies. BLM has condoned and even encouraged the criminal violence that results in the justifiable homicides about which it complains. This includes not just justifiable shootings of Black people but also of three Caucasians in Kenosha Wisconsin. BLM called it "murder" when a police officer shot Hakim Littleton for pointing a gun at the head of the officer’s partner and firing at least one round. Littleton was, luckily for the cop, a bad shot or it would have been "end of watch" for that officer or, according to some BLM graffiti artists, a "pig" who "oinked his last." The incident is on bodycam video. If you want Black lives to matter, don't tell them it is OK to point guns at other people except in self-defense.

BLM also implies it was OK for three Caucasian men to pursue and attack Kyle Rittenhouse who was, as determined by a court of law, within his rights to shoot his attackers with an AR-15. This is yet again the same mentality that gets people shot, and justifiably so, by police and armed citizens.

BLM also implies it was OK for Ricardo Munoz, who was armed with a knife (or "unarmed with a knife" according to Joe Biden), to rush a police officer. It is obvious from the bodycam video that the cop tried to deescalate by retreating and fired only after he could no longer retreat in complete safety.

BLM also thinks it was murder when a cop shot Ma’Khia Bryant, who had raised a knife above another Black person. The latter's Black life apparently did not matter very much to BLM, although it did to the cop who saved her. Here are the actual facts of the case including bodycam video.

A (Caucasian) BLM activist meanwhile posted instructions on how to use an emergency vehicle escape tool to force entry into a car, cut the driver's seat belt, and "remove" the driver from his or her vehicle. YouTube apparently took this down for violating its terms of service, but I remember it very clearly. This is an outstanding way to get shot legally, run over legally, and/or sent to prison for a long time. Florida apparently treats a violent vehicle invasion as a violent home invasion which is punishable by life in prison.

BLM is therefore reminiscent of the very rare firefighter who commits arson so he can help put out the fires or, in this case, merely complain about them. We have no fewer than five blatant incidents shown above, plus general incitement to riot and commit arson, in which BLM promotes the very situations in which Black people and, in the case of the Rittenhouse assailants, Caucasians, are shot justifiably. This makes BLM part of the problem rather than the solution, and this needs to be made clear in the 2022 election season. If the RNC will not do this, or follow up on the Kamala Harris scandal, we need to do it ourselves.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.