Who's Best Situated to Figure Out the Truth about COVID?

Is COVID truly a threat to life on Earth, comparable to the bubonic plague? Are school closures and lockdowns really necessary? Will vaccines protect us, and what about side effects? If this is a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," how are vaccinated people spreading COVID? Boosters? Really?

What is the truth? Why is COVID so confusing?

First, there are ever-changing messages. No mask, yes mask, two masks, avoid cloth masks. Vaccination will stop COVID, except maybe not — we need boosters, several. There is no natural immunity...well, maybe there is, but it won't protect you. Except that real physicians say it will.

No wonder people don't trust Fauci or Biden.

Words are critical when seeking truth. Since the outbreak of COVID, the meaning of common words has been spun and distorted. Positive COVID tests are reported as "cases," implying symptomatic patients. The vast majority of positive tests are people not sick at all.

More than 918,000 Americans are listed as "COVID deaths," even though only 12 percent to 23 percent of COVID deaths were actually due to the virus.

Uncovering truth requires the scientific method. One idea is tested against other opposing ideas. Truth is revealed through mental trial by combat.

Censorship suppresses information unacceptable to the censor. It imposes a single perspective and prevents the dissemination of differing ideas. Censorship is mandatory one-idea-fits-all groupthink. Censorship is the enemy of truth.

To advance Washington's COVID "truth," people and ideas are censored by unelected third parties: bureaucrat M.D.s, viz., Fauci and Walensky; agencies like the FDA and OHSA; complicit news media such as the New York Times and the Washington Post; social media like Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube; and search engines, viz., Google.

Questioning Fauci's pronouncements or Washington's actions is punishable by loss of status, character assassination, loss of federal funding, and loss of employment.

The Great Barrington Declaration (GBD) was written on Oct. 4, 2020, in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, and signed by three medical faculty members at Oxford, Stanford, and Harvard. It countered Washington's draconian measures — lockdowns, PPE, mandatory vaccination, and suspension of the Bill of Rights — with a true science-based plan called "focused protection." This approach would have minimized the devastating social, medical, and economic effects of Biden's mandates.

The GBD had to be censored! No one should be allowed to question federal policy!

So, on Oct. 8, 2020, then–NIH director Francis Collins wrote to NIAID director Anthony Fauci the following. "This proposal [the GBD] from the three fringe [Oxford, Stanford, and Harvard?!] epidemiologists who met with the Secretary seems to be getting a lot of attention — and even a co-signature from Nobel Prize winner Mike Leavitt at Stanford. There needs to be a quick and devastating published take down of its premises. I don't see anything like that on line yet — is it underway?"

A campaign commenced delegitimizing the GBD. For months, Google searches for the GBD produced, "This site cannot be found." A host of hit pieces were placed online and in academic journals claiming to discredit the not-searchable GBD.

The dire consequences the GBD warned against did, in fact, occur. Experience proved we should have been using focused protection all along. Too bad the GBD was censored.

Robert Malone, M.D. is a virologist and immunologist instrumental in developing mRNA technology, the experimental gene therapy used in mandated vaccines and boosters. When Malone tried to raise concerns about the effectiveness, safety, and necessity of mRNA vaccination, he was demeaned, canceled, and censored. The Atlantic described Dr. Malone as "The Vaccine Scientist Spreading Vaccine Misinformation." Wikipedia played the same tune: "Malone has promoted misinformation about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines."

The definition of misinformation is that which doesn't agree with Washington.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African physician who first identified the omicron variant, says she was pressured by government censors to suppress (censor) how mild the illness is caused by omicron.

In January 2022, I experienced censorship when interviewed for the podcast Tipping Point. Based on research data, I proved that public service announcements assuring parents that vaccination was "safe, effective, and doctor-approved" were false. Like Dr. Malone, I advised parents, "Do not vaccinate your children" using mRNA technology.

Until that interview, Tipping Point had been viewable on YouTube. My interview was banned because I was "spreading misinformation, with statements inconsistent with WHO (World Health Organization) recommendations." The podcast is available on Rumble.

Washington claims to have a monopoly on the truth, and Fauci speaks it. If you disagree or even question the federal narrative, you are wrong, dangerous, spreading "misinformation," and you must be stopped, canceled, censored.

In 1789, Thomas Jefferson wrote, "Wherever the people are well informed they can be trusted with their own government." Well-informed means an electorate that hears all the facts and all sides of an issue, not limited to one side, false facts, and denied access to censored "misinformation."

The saga of Jessica Rose epitomizes how Biden's enforced orthodoxy stifles a search for truth. With her brand-new Ph.D. in computational biology, Dr. Rose looked for a project to test her skills and decided to study the VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) database. She had no medical preconceptions or political agenda.

Rose found that reports of adverse events had increased from 40,000 per year to more than one million after mRNA vaccination became mandatory. Deaths also increased from a few hundred per year to more than 21,000 following mandatory mRNA vaccination. Dr. Rose submitted a paper with her statistical analysis to an academic journal. The publisher, Elsevier, withdrew the paper. It was rejected not by peer reviewers, but by the publisher, with no explanation.

As someone who has published more than 150 academic research papers over 45 years, including in Elsevier publications, I have never had a paper rejected by a publisher or even heard of this happening.

For a truly frightening insider view of Washington groupthink, enforced orthodoxy, and strict censorship, read Scott Atlas's book, A Plague Upon Our House: My Fight at the Trump White House to Stop COVID from Destroying America.

The reason for COVID censorship is obvious: to justify a federal power-grab. If the public knew the truth about COVID rather than the greatly exaggerated threat touted by Washington, Americans would never tolerate Biden's nullifying the Bill of Rights.

The solution is equally obvious: Americans should deploy their ballots and their dollars. Vote only for politicians who follow the Constitution and who appoint judges who do the same. Elect only those officials who defend personal freedom, especially medical autonomy. We the People demand the freedom to decide for ourselves; we reject tyranny by those to whom we elect to (temporary) power.

Americans should cease financial support of censors such as YouTube, Twitter, Google, CNN, and the New York Times. They need to feel pain in the pocket nerve. Transfer attention, content, and dollars to platforms, news venues, and social media that encourage open discussion of differing opinions and data, and who eschew censorship.

The only people who should decide what is COVID truth and what is misinformation are We the People.

Deane Waldman, M.D., MBA is professor emeritus of pediatrics, pathology, and decision science; former director of the Center for Healthcare Policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation; and author of the multi-award-winning book Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare and Market-Based Medicine.

Image: geralt via Pixabay, Pixabay License.