Washington’s COVID Scam Killed Medical Freedom, and Americans

Medical freedom or autonomy gives people the right to choose with respect to their bodies; physicians the freedom to do what is best for a patient; and bio-scientists the freedom to communicate with, well, everyone.

Washington has denied Americans their medical freedom in this COVID crisis, causing economic devastation and needless deaths.

Regardless of dire, fear-inducing life-or-death warnings emanating from Washington about COVID, it is simply a new flu.

Implying that COVID is an existential threat comparable to the bubonic plague is ludicrous medical hyperbole.

COVID is simply a new flu. Risk of COVID death for the general population is approximately 0.17% and even lower for children. Only the small percentage of the population with multiple, life-threatening, pre-existing conditions, is at significant medical risk from COVID. Comparing CDC COVID data on case rates, hospitalizations, and deaths with the seasonal flu in 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 confirms that COVID is merely a new flu.

Claiming to protect all Americans from “deadly” COVID (SARS-CoV-2), the Biden administration took away medical autonomy with their tyrannical medical mandates for masks, lockdowns, and coerced injections. The Biden administration went against our Constitution, our laws, accepted moral codes, and proper public health policy.

The Fourth Amendment guarantees Americans the right “to be secure in their persons.”

Only licensed physicians can practice medicine, yet that is what federal bureaucrats did by repudiating clinical physicians’ judgment, while also rejecting patients’ medical freedom.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines mandated by Washington are different from all other vaccines, such as polio, DPT, and MMR. COVID shots, based on a never-before-used-as-vaccine mRNA gene therapy technology. The safety and efficacy studies required for all vaccines were not done for the Washington “jab,” and therefore, there are no long-term outcome results or even moderate term data. By any definition, the jab is experimental.

The Nuremberg Code (1947) says individuals must be free to participate or not in medical experimentation. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, colloquially called the “jab,” are experimental gene (mRNA) therapy technology, never before used as vaccine The usual safety and efficacy studies were skipped: there are no long-term outcome data. Since the vaccines are experimental, no patient should be forced to take them.

Doctors are expected to provide the best care possible for their patients. Physicians cannot do this when a hospital, following orders from the FDA, refuses to allow the use of a therapeutic such as ivermectin, or when a medical board penalizes a doctor's license for doing his best for patients.

Good medical science leading to good care requires free speech among bio-scientists, clinical physicians, and the public. Washington’s censorship makes good medical care impossible. Only two voices are free to speak about COVID: Dr. Anthony Fauci (“I represent science”) and Dr. Joe Biden.

When three eminent clinicians produced an accurate science-based approach to COVID that was counter to the Biden/Fauci anti-science tyrannical narrative, the Washington establishment went nuclear. NIH Director Francis Collins wrote to NIAID Director Fauci the following. “This proposal from the three fringe epidemiologists who met with the Secretary seems to be getting a lot of attention - and even a co-signature from Nobel Prize winner Mike Leavitt at Stanford. There needs to be a quick and devastating published take down of its premises. I don't see anything like that on line yet - is it underway?” The proposal was the Great Barrington Declaration and the “fringe epidemiologists” are faculty from Harvard, Stanford, and Oxford.

The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) is supposed to track harmful complications after vaccination. When Jessica Rose, PhD, found that VAERS was under-counting and Washington was under-reporting adverse even fatal complications from mRNA vaccination, she assumed others would be interested. She submitted her findings as a research paper to an academic medical journal. The publisher, not peer reviewers, “declined to publish” her work with no explanation. Censorship keeps clinical physicians in the dark.

In addition to suppressing dialogue among researchers, Washington stifles communication between bio-scientists and the public. When physicians tried to publicize natural immunity acquired after COVID infection, Washington censored reports that would counter the official narrative.

When physicians started to use ivermectin, Washington feared this would detract from people’s willingness to comply with the vaccine mandate. A campaign was launched to suppress drugs like ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and monoclonal antibodies as treatments.

Washington’s censorship and the media’s negative press is intended to prevent physicians from using drugs that work to treat sick COVID patients in lieu of government-touted vaccine prevention with mRNA experimental gene therapy.

Washington killed medical freedom and created medical tyranny with edicts such as mandatory face masks (that don’t protect), lockdowns that don’t prevent death, and mandatory injections with experimental gene treatment.

Dr. Scott Atlas repeatedly warned the COVID Task Force -- and Fauci repeatedly ignored -- the warning that good public health policy always requires evaluation of risk-reward or cost/benefit. The COVID Task Force never considered the devastating costs of their mandates.

They killed more than 200,000 small businesses and all the associated jobs. People died needlessly from delayed care, increased substance abuse, more suicides (especially teens), elderly deaths from loneliness as well as Cuomo’s disastrous nursing home return policies, and of course, withholding medications from sick patients.

Getting good medical care requires medical freedom, not medical tyranny. Apparently, extension of federal power is more important to Washington than the health of Americans.

Deane Waldman, M.D., MBA is Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics, Pathology, and Decision Science; former director of the Center for Healthcare Policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation; and author of Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare and Market-Based Medicine.

