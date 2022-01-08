Krazy Kamala's History Lesson

Krazy Kamala Harris would be funnier than most stand-up comedians until one remembers that she is a heartbeat away from the Presidency of the United States and the control of thousands of nuclear weapons. This should give significant pause to anybody who wishes for Joe Biden to resign or be impeached.

Krazy Kamala's latest stand-up comedy act was to equate the invasion of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, to the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941 and Al Qaida's terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. "Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars, but a place in our collective memory: December 7th, 1941, September 11th, 2001, and January 6th, 2021." In the strange alternate reality world of Kamalaland, then, a horn-wearing QAnon shaman standing in the Capitol is equivalent to burning and sinking warships on Battleship Row, and two burning skyscrapers with thousands of people inside plus more casualties in the Pentagon and on Flight 93. The QAnon shaman and his cohorts are, in KamalaWorld, the moral equivalent of Imperial Japanese warlord Hideki Tojo and terrorist leader Osama bin Laden.

Remember, it was Mostly Peaceful

The political Left has pointed out repeatedly that 93 percent of Black Lives Matter protests are peaceful. Well, 99 percent, or even 99.9 percent, of the people who protested in Washington on January 6, 2021 were peaceful and did not break any laws. Fewer than a thousand idiots invaded the Capitol and, among these, perhaps one in ten threatened members of Congress with violence or assaulted police officers. I therefore do not quite understand why the very same people who were silent when mobs were systematically looting cities, setting fires, rioting and, in some cases, committing murder (e.g. of retired police officer David Dorn) now want extensive investigations of the events on January 6. The idiots in question have, unlike the vast majority of looters and rioters who have devastated entire neighborhoods and livelihoods in George Floyd's name, been charged with misdemeanors or felonies according to their behavior, and many have already been convicted. The QAnon shaman got 41 months.

Two Wrongs Don't Make a Right

This is by no means to suggest that the fact that people acting under color of Black Lives Matter, and sometimes with its encouragement, rampaged through numerous cities to leave trails of devastation of which somebody like Genghis Khan would have been proud, justifies the unlawful conduct on January 6, 2021, or vice versa. Both sets of events involved identifiable crimes such as looting, burglary, arson, simple and aggravated assault, unlawful entry into the Capitol, unlawful physical threats to members of Congress, and assaults on police officers. They differ only in the prosecution of those who allegedly committed crimes on 1/6/21 and the relatively widespread pass given to the looters, rioters, and so on.

Did the Democrat Left Incite Civil Unrest?

The Democrat Left keeps arguing for an investigation to determine whether Donald Trump incited the unlawful events on January 6. My understanding is that he asked people to demonstrate peacefully against the outcome of the election, which they had a right to do regardless of whether I or anybody else agrees with them. It is a matter of record that Black Lives Matter, while under the 501(c)(3) fiscal sponsorship of Thousand Currents and then the Tides Foundation, campaigned against Trump before it formed a political action committee in October 2020. We need to make this a central issue in 2022 to turn the House and Senate solid Red. The same goes for Krazy Kamala's electioneering in tax exempt churches during the 2021 gubernatorial election in Virginia.

Krazy Kamala also raised funds to bail out "protesters," as she calls them. "Make a donation to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. Your support will help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota." Harris is an attorney so she knows better than I that protesters don't need bail. It is, in fact, a Federal crime to arrest somebody for the lawful exercise of his or her First Amendment rights. There is however no constitutional right to loot, riot, vandalize property, set police cars or buildings on fire, or menace people with physical harm, and Harris knows or ought to know this.

Krazy Kamala is not, however, the only member of the Democrat Left who is arguably sending dog whistles to rioters and looters as opposed to protesters. Squad member Ayanna Pressley said “Make the phone calls, send the emails, show up. You know, there needs to be unrest in the streets for as long as there’s unrest in our lives.” There is no problem with the first sentence regardless of whether I or anybody else agrees with the content of the phone calls or E-mails, and I agree with any content that condemns unlawful conduct such as arresting people for driving or walking while Black. The second sentence appears however to support conduct other than the constitutional right to protest that is clearly spelled out in the first. If we add "civil" to the word "unrest" then we are definitely talking about criminal behavior. The latter linked reference makes it clear that peaceful protest is emphatically not civil unrest.

The Hill reports meanwhile, "Democrats seek balance in backing protests, condemning violence." If the Democrat Left thinks there is a "balance" between unequivocal support of a constitutional right and unequivocal condemnation of criminal behavior, it may as well pass out the Molotov cocktails and burglary and carjacking tools itself.

While riots and looting do not in any way excuse corresponding criminal behavior on January 6, 2021, the Democrat Left has no standing whatsoever to condemn or investigate the latter (beyond the active investigations and prosecutions that are rightfully in progress or even complete) in light of its silence and even tacit encouragement of the former. We need to consistently condemn all unlawful conduct of this nature rather than engage in self-serving partisan virtue signaling. Over-the-top comparison of what Krazy Kamala's party calls "unrest" to history's two greatest crimes against our nation do nothing to advance rational national discourse, either.

Caricature by Donkey Hotey CC BY 2.0 license

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.